Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading & homework assignments
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Students here and across the country are part of what school systems describe as a push toward educational equity, but not all parents are on board. "School systems right now are focusing on artificially inflating the floor rather than recovering from this unprecedented learning loss," Arlington parent Alison Babb told 7News.
DC leaders cut ribbon for new playground at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Oyster-Adams Bilingual School officials gathered Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the school’s new playground. A $1.5 million project replaced two playgrounds and renovated the school’s turf field, according to Bowser's office. Students and families also hosted a...
Fairfax County processing thousands of voter registrations delayed by the state
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County election workers are working hard to fix mistakes they believe came from the Virginia State Election Department. For the second time in a month, they have received 11,000 voter registration forms, that voters submitted at the Department of Moving Vehicles. “How do...
Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge in RSV hospitalizations among Md. children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations has become concerning locally and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing state hospitals to increase pediatric staffing. The emergency order by Hogan directs hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing...
Mark Taylor begins Spotsylvania Co. superintendent job Tuesday ahead of court hearing
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Tuesday is the first day on the job for the incoming superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, Mark Taylor. 7News learned there will be another court hearing Wednesday over his controversial hiring. Spotsylvania County school board member Nicole Cole has asked for a temporary injunction to prevent Taylor from taking over as superintendent.
VIDEO: DC leaders hold rally calling on DC Councilmember Silverman to resign
WASHINGTON (7News) — Community leaders in D.C. held a press conference asking Councilmember Elissa Silverman to drop out of the At-Large race. "Based upon the released DC Office of Campaign and Finance investigation, Elissa Silverman knowingly violated local campaign laws. She used our public dollars to influence a campaign she had no right to indulge in. In essence, she took the money allotted for her campaign and used it to support the campaign of another candidate, which manipulated the outcome of the ward 3 democrats primary. That is illegal and unethical and destroyed the integrity of the primary," a group called Dont Mute DC said in a news release.
Fairfax County organization Kids Give Back wins Governor's award
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A local organization, Kids Give Back, announced it won an award for their efforts to give back to the community. 7News surprised Kids Give Back in July with a 7News Helping Hand. Denise Gavilan started the nonprofit as a way to give back to...
Fairfax must process thousands of delayed voter registration applications before elections
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Elections sent Fairfax County 11,000 voter registration applications Monday. Now, the county has to process these applications before Election Day so these people can vote on time. The thousands of applications are from people who registered to vote at the Department...
Metro police to begin issuing fare evasion citations, fines starting Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Riding the Metro without paying? As of Tuesday, the Metro Transit Police Department will start enforcing the rules. Fare evasion has been a growing problem in the DMV. Starting Nov. 1, commuters who jump fare gates, improperly use emergency gates, or do not tap fare boxes on Metrobuses will be subject to a fine or citation.
Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
Montgomery County police to host traffic stop practice session Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Getting pulled over can be a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, including people living with intellectual developmental disabilities. The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a traffic stop practice session Tuesday for drivers and passengers with developmental disabilities who might be anxious about traffic stops. The event...
At the 47th Marine Corps Marathon, all are winners. Here are the top finishers and times.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The post-pandemic Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) returned to the D.C. area Sunday for the first time since 2019. Frank Shorter, 1972 Olympic Marathon Gold Medalist was the MCM ceremonial starter in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of his big win in Munich. More than 16,700...
PHOTOS: NICU babies at DC hospital go 'under the sea' for Halloween
WASHINGTON (7News) — The tiniest of humans at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital are getting into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in cute costumes on Monday. The D.C. hospital shared photos of babies from their Level 4 NICU wearing adorable under-the-sea-themed costumes. The hospital staff said the costumes were "made with love by their Magnet nurses."
Car stolen with 5-year-old child inside in Adams Morgan; child was found, is safe: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A car was stolen with a 5-year-old child inside in the Adams Morgan neighborhood Monday night. Shortly after DC Police tweeted about the theft and kidnapping, the child was found and is safe, police said. A 2014 Green Kia Soul with a Virginia license plate of...
Metro's Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport to open November 15, WMATA says
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro's Silver Line extension will finally open on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The extension is 11.5 miles and runs from Reston, Va. to Dulles Airport and beyond, into Loudoun County. The opening comes four years later than planned...
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
Man found dead following reports of gunshots in southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.
Healthcare Open Enrollment Tips
Healthcare open enrollment is right around the corner and as we continue to navigate health concerns and inflation it’s more important than ever to choose an insurance plan that fits both your health and financial needs. Natalie Williamson, VP, Network Management, VA/WV of United Healthcare joined Good Morning Washington to discuss what you need to know.
Washington DC's Kiki Rice becomes Jordan Brand's first NIL athlete
WASHINGTON (7News) — Former Sidwell Friends star Kiki Rice has landed a first-of-its-kind shoe deal, making history as the first NIL athlete to sign with Jordan Brand. Rice, from Washington, D.C., will be the first name, image and likeness athlete to sign with Jordan -- That means she can now make money while playing in college, according to the company.
Jack Russell Terrier missing after it escapes Maryland arena still wearing racing muzzle
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — While competing in a Jack Russell Terrier Race at The Washington International Horse Show in Prince George's County on Friday, Evangeline, a British Grit breed, ran from the arena with her racing muzzle on, racing officials said. Officials are asking for help locating her...
