Parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading & homework assignments

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Students here and across the country are part of what school systems describe as a push toward educational equity, but not all parents are on board. "School systems right now are focusing on artificially inflating the floor rather than recovering from this unprecedented learning loss," Arlington parent Alison Babb told 7News.
DC leaders cut ribbon for new playground at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Oyster-Adams Bilingual School officials gathered Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the school’s new playground. A $1.5 million project replaced two playgrounds and renovated the school’s turf field, according to Bowser's office. Students and families also hosted a...
Fairfax County processing thousands of voter registrations delayed by the state

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County election workers are working hard to fix mistakes they believe came from the Virginia State Election Department. For the second time in a month, they have received 11,000 voter registration forms, that voters submitted at the Department of Moving Vehicles. “How do...
Mark Taylor begins Spotsylvania Co. superintendent job Tuesday ahead of court hearing

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Tuesday is the first day on the job for the incoming superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, Mark Taylor. 7News learned there will be another court hearing Wednesday over his controversial hiring. Spotsylvania County school board member Nicole Cole has asked for a temporary injunction to prevent Taylor from taking over as superintendent.
VIDEO: DC leaders hold rally calling on DC Councilmember Silverman to resign

WASHINGTON (7News) — Community leaders in D.C. held a press conference asking Councilmember Elissa Silverman to drop out of the At-Large race. "Based upon the released DC Office of Campaign and Finance investigation, Elissa Silverman knowingly violated local campaign laws. She used our public dollars to influence a campaign she had no right to indulge in. In essence, she took the money allotted for her campaign and used it to support the campaign of another candidate, which manipulated the outcome of the ward 3 democrats primary. That is illegal and unethical and destroyed the integrity of the primary," a group called Dont Mute DC said in a news release.
Metro police to begin issuing fare evasion citations, fines starting Tuesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Riding the Metro without paying? As of Tuesday, the Metro Transit Police Department will start enforcing the rules. Fare evasion has been a growing problem in the DMV. Starting Nov. 1, commuters who jump fare gates, improperly use emergency gates, or do not tap fare boxes on Metrobuses will be subject to a fine or citation.
Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
Montgomery County police to host traffic stop practice session Tuesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Getting pulled over can be a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, including people living with intellectual developmental disabilities. The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a traffic stop practice session Tuesday for drivers and passengers with developmental disabilities who might be anxious about traffic stops. The event...
PHOTOS: NICU babies at DC hospital go 'under the sea' for Halloween

WASHINGTON (7News) — The tiniest of humans at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital are getting into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in cute costumes on Monday. The D.C. hospital shared photos of babies from their Level 4 NICU wearing adorable under-the-sea-themed costumes. The hospital staff said the costumes were "made with love by their Magnet nurses."
Man found dead following reports of gunshots in southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.
Healthcare Open Enrollment Tips

Healthcare open enrollment is right around the corner and as we continue to navigate health concerns and inflation it’s more important than ever to choose an insurance plan that fits both your health and financial needs. Natalie Williamson, VP, Network Management, VA/WV of United Healthcare joined Good Morning Washington to discuss what you need to know.
Washington DC's Kiki Rice becomes Jordan Brand's first NIL athlete

WASHINGTON (7News) — Former Sidwell Friends star Kiki Rice has landed a first-of-its-kind shoe deal, making history as the first NIL athlete to sign with Jordan Brand. Rice, from Washington, D.C., will be the first name, image and likeness athlete to sign with Jordan -- That means she can now make money while playing in college, according to the company.
