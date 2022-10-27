Motorcyclist crashes into center median in Otay Mesa, suffers life-threatening injuries

A 55-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Thursday when his motorcycle struck a raised center median and overturned in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, officials said.

The man was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Otay Mesa Road near the northbound on-ramp to the state Route 125 toll road when he crashed into the raised center median shortly after 5:15 a.m., San Diego police said.

He was thrown from his bike and found lying in the roadway by first responders.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital. His name was not released.

The Police Department's Traffic Unit responded to the crash and is investigating the crash.

Staff writer Karen Kucher contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .