FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices down 8 cents in last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices dropped 8 cents per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy reported. The average cost for a gallon of gas in Central Ohio is $3.59. Prices are nearly 9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.5 cents higher than a year ago.
WSYX ABC6
One person injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
WSYX ABC6
2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating deadly shooting in South Linden community Sunday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 7:40 p.m. near South Linden. Police responded to a call at the intersection of Gladstone and 19th street where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Grant Medical...
WSYX ABC6
Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old killed following northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning. Police said three men were driving on North Cassady Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their car was struck by bullets. The shots came from a Sheetz parking lot.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police investigate homicide of bystander at gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a customer just wanted to buy some gas and a snack at a northeast Columbus Sheetz station. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky became the city’s 120th homicide victim early Sunday. Investigators said Sobnosky, from the Youngstown area, was an innocent bystander in the middle of “an all-out gun battle.”
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Burger King in Newark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Newark armed robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Burger King located on North 21st Street on October 8. The suspect walked in the back...
WSYX ABC6
Halloween allows nostalgic Columbus residents to showcase their passion for decorating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many people around Central Ohio use Halloween night to showcase their passion for spooky decorations. Columbus resident Tom Smith is a doctor by day and an extreme Halloween decorator by night. "We have a smoke machine, strobe lights, and screaming music will eventually be playing...
WSYX ABC6
Man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A jury in Franklin County has found a man guilty in a deadly shooting at an east Columbus bar in 2020. Shawn Mapp, 36, was found guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder following a week-long trial, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office. He was convicted on five total counts in the shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
WSYX ABC6
Halloween pet parade raises money for Columbus animal shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dogs and their humans got together for a Halloween pet parade through German Village on Sunday. The Howlin' Hound event was held in support of a local animal rescue. Pups dressed up in their favorite costumes and strutted through German Village, collecting Howl-o-Ween cookies at...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Fire's RREACT Team hosts community safety day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Serving the community free produce, free vaccines and family fun, the Columbus Fire Rapid Response Emergency and Addiction Crisis Team (RREACT) partnered with the DEA to host a community safety day. Near the fire training academy, the event provided community members a chance to learn...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in grandmother's homicide found out-of-state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 58-year-old grandmother in southeast Columbus has been located outside Ohio. Charles D. Rocker, 54, has been located at an out-of-state location after being hospitalized for injuries from an unrelated incident. He is a suspect in the death of Lisa Rocker, 58.
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in stabbing of married couple at assisted living center appears in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Powell faced a judge Tuesday morning. Gebru Berihun, 66, appeared in court with his attorney and an interpreter. A Delaware County Detective identified the victims as Alan and Margo Wittenberg. He...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State road trip: Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 44-31 win over Penn State, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for their second consecutive road game as they head to Evanston, Ill. to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Buckeyes have won nine straight contests over the...
WSYX ABC6
Improve your cookie decorating skills and learn to draw with icing with Plenty O' Smiles
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Looking for a sweet way to entertain the kids while waiting for trick-or-treaters to arrive to your door Plenty O' Smiles joins Good Day Columbus with a quick demonstration to turn your pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern!. You can find Plenty O' Smiles on social media...
WSYX ABC6
Community leaders host safe and sweet trunk-or-treats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As families celebrate Halloween throughout the weekend, they had safe and sweet places to trick-or-treat. "It’s just a safe alternative for the kids to go out and have a safe space to trick or treat," said Karla Harris, who is a co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
