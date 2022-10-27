ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY plan to advance learning, ease teacher shortage

By Jana Garrett
 5 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear joined state education leaders on October 27 to announce his Education First Plan.

Officials say Beshear’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic and years of denied pay raises that have contributed to the state’s nearly 11,000 public school teacher vacancies by providing funding for a 5% pay raise for school staff, universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, teacher student loan forgiveness and social and mental health services. Beshear is also asking lawmakers to consider restoring new teacher pensions, which he said is the single most effective action officials can take to keep new teachers in the classroom.

Governor Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

“Ensuring every child in Kentucky has access to a world-class education means we must put our kids first, support the people who show up for our kids and make certain our schools have the resources to do what we’ve asked them to do,” said Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman. “Our Education First Plan does that, proving our administration’s commitment to public education is unwavering.”

Beshear wants to boost workforce by improving health

Officials say instruction disruptions have persisted across the nation as staff, students and their families became ill and missed school. A press release says Kentucky students’ 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress performance was found to be consistent with those of the rest of the nation.

Education First Plan

  • Raise teacher and school staff pay
    • Beshear is proposing to fund a 5% raise for every school employee in Kentucky.
    • This raise would be above and beyond any recent raises by school districts.
  • Fund universal pre-K
    • Beshear’s last budget proposal called for a historic investment by providing universal preschool .
    • Funding pre-K will ensure learning losses do not continue for these children who will be starting school.
  • Restore funding to textbooks and professional development
    • Beshear is again proposing funds for specialized training and materials aimed at addressing learning loss.
  • Launch loan forgiveness programs
    • Beshear is once again recommending providing a student loan forgiveness program that will offer a maximum $3,000 annual award for each year of employment in a public school as a teacher.
  • Support social and mental health
    • Beshear is again proposing to set aside funds to put together statewide staff and eight regional Social Emotional Learning institutes so that educators have access to training on how best to help students with their mental health.
    • Beshear will provide two new grant programs for school districts.
  • Restore pensions
    • Beshear said, “The first thing lawmakers should do is restore teacher pensions… When you look at long-term costs, it makes much more sense to hire one teacher now and retain them for 30 years versus hire one teacher now, have them quit in a year or two, and then face a constant cycle of turnover.”
