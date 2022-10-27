Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $21k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it remains stable above the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower from the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Ethereum Scores Over 7% Gains, What’s Up?
After facing a market-wide correction, several coins, including Ethereum and Solana, have recorded substantial gains in the past week. Earlier today, Ethereum reached a 24-hour high of $1,652 before dropping to $1,602 at press time. The Ethereum killer Solana also peaked at $33.74 on the day. However, it has fallen to $32.66.
Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?
Bitcoin price has again registered an uptick in the last 24 hours. In that timeframe, the coin has surged by 3%. This has also helped other major altcoins turn green at press time. In the past week, BTC has rallied almost 8%. If the bulls keep pushing, then claiming the...
Fed Could Hike Interest Rates By 75 BPS, Here’s What It Means For Bitcoin
The FOMC meeting is currently looming above the financial markets, including bitcoin, given that it is just a few days away. Previous interest rate hike trends and the fact that inflation remains a prominent threat have led to a negative outlook for the FOMC meeting. It is expected that another Fed interest rate hike is on the horizon, which will no doubt have a profound effect on the crypto market.
Why This Bitcoin Indicator Points To Bullish Double Bottom
Bitcoin continues to push to the upside closing several daily candles on the green, positively impacting the crypto market. At the same time, the benchmark cryptocurrency trends upwards, and the general sentiment shifts into greed territory for the first time since May 2022. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC)...
Here’s The Reason Vault-Backed Crypto Like Uniglo.io Will Outperform Non-Backed Like Fantom And DeFiChain
Many years ago, traditional fiat currencies had their own store of value in a reserve or vault. This meant that an equivalent amount was stored in reserves for every dollar in circulation to back up its price. But these reserves were sold off to raise central funds, removing the gold peg from the system.
Bitcoin Price Struggles Under $21,000, Will The Bulls Power Through Again?
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 price mark as the bulls have lost force over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin lost 1.3% of its value. Bitcoin price is consolidated under the tough resistance of $21,000. If BTC keeps maintaining a sideways movement, then the bulls could lose further steam and drop to the nearest support line.
Bitcoin Price Analysis Ahead Of Its Monthly Close, Will $20,500 Hold As Support?
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,500 with eyes set on $22,000. BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher. BTC’s...
Here’s Why The Current Bitcoin Bear Might Last A While Longer
Bitcoin has been consolidating between the realized price and the balanced price for three months so far, here’s why this can suggest the bear market may still have some ways to go before it concludes. Bitcoin Is Currently Below, But Near, The $21.1k Realized Price. According to the latest...
Can The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Replace Top-rated Meme Coins Such As Dogecoin (DOGE) And Floki Inu?
The world of cryptocurrency has become quite popular and has drawn thousands of new investors, with all the new cryptocurrencies being released all the time in the crypto market. Although the crypto market has been in a dip, some new cryptocurrency sources suggest it might experience a full recovery soon.
Bitcoin Nearing Retest Of Realized Price, Will Bulls Break Resistance This Time?
Data shows Bitcoin is now approaching another retest of the realized price, will the bulls be able to blow through the resistance this time?. Bitcoin’s Recent Upwards Momentum Has Brought It Near Realized Price Again. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC has spent a...
Price Surge Puts Majority Of Ethereum Investors In Profit
Ethereum investors have had a rollercoaster year in 2022. It has been both successful in some aspects and gut-wrenching in others. After trending in the low $1,000s for a long time, the crypto market rally had seen Ethereum rise to two-month highs. What followed was a marked increase in the number of investors that were actually making a profit from their investments.
Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Why Bitcoin Will Crush Opposition At $21,000, Green November In The Making
Bitcoin is hanging out below resistance at $21,000 and could be gearing up for another leg to the upside in the coming days. The cryptocurrency broke out of a range last week, trending higher and reclaiming previously lost territory. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with...
FLOW Diverted By Bearish Current Amid Relative Inactivity – Here’s Why
Following a decline from October 10–October 20, FLOW is currently making a comeback. CoinGecko reports that FLOW is performing well across nearly all time frames shown by its platform, and at the time of writing, the coin was trading at $1.76. Along with this rise in price comes an...
THETA Shows Renewed Vigor – How Far Can The Coin Push Ahead?
THETA, the 51st ranked cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization according to online tracker Coingecko, is performing relatively well now as it stays on the green zone as far its short-term and long-term price monitoring is concerned. THETA is all green in the charts except for its year-to-date progress. The...
On-Chain Data Suggests Bitcoin Bottom Comparable To Previous Cycles
As the eyes of the crypto community turn to tomorrow’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, an on-chain analysis by Glassnode suggests that the bottom just needs to be hammered out. In their weekly report, the firm states that a number of metrics are currently bouncing, making a relatively consistent argument...
STEPN Falls Out of Top 100 Tokens by Market Cap – Why These Tokens are Gonna Push GMT Lower
STEPN is a lifestyle app that rewards users for selecting their favorite sneakers as NFTs, then walking and running outdoors to lead a healthy lifestyle. The project initially took off as users were excited to receive assets, which they could sell, for being active. The GMT token spiked, reaching just...
Analyst Highlights Key Factors To Notice Following Recent Bitcoin Price Hike
Investors are very particular about the price of Bitcoin. There’s no surprise there, seeing that the values of other digital tokens depend on it. When the price surges, the market goes uptrend and vice versa. Bitcoin, being the most prominent cryptocurrency, has maintained a stagnant price movement in the...
Reports Show Bear Market Didn’t Affect Crypto Fundamentals
Notably, the first half of the year brought the most drastic phase of crypto winter ever witnessed in the history of cryptocurrency. Coupled with the collapse of Terra and some crypto-related companies, the market was thrown into a state of crisis. However, a report from Fidelity Digital Assets implies that...
