Richardson, TX

November Calendar For Collin County & Beyond

November is always such a busy month. It’s nice to have a little break planned to decompress from all the holiday fuss. Take a look at our November guide and stay tuned for our Thanksgiving roadmap to get the whole month planned ahead. Dallas Card Show. When: November 3...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Report: Dallas Real Estate Market To Rank Second In The US

New data shows Dallas is a hotspot for real estate, especially hotels. By 2023 Dallas could be one of the top real estate markets in the U.S. According to the United States Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (via Axios), Dallas has record-breaking plans for the future of the city. The third-quarter report estimated that Dallas will have 174 hotel projects, including 20,676 rooms.
DALLAS, TX
Your Trick-Or-Treating Guide Through Collin County

Halloween is here! Time to get ready. Here in North Texas, some folks go out and beyond to give kids a spooky fun experience each year with insane decorations. Local Profile came out with a short guide to take your trick-or-treat plans out of the way so you can focus on scary costumes, decorations and the real star of every Halloween: candy.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland

The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
GARLAND, TX
Big Bluestem Trail At Grand Park In Frisco, Texas To Debut In November

The city of Frisco is almost ready to debut the Big Bluestem Trail within Grand Park. On November 19 the trail will be open to the public. On opening day the city of Frisco invites residents to join a trail walk at 9 a.m. Registration is mandatory, and the walk will be limited to the first 250 people. A $20 registration fee will allow you to join the trail walk and get a commemorative long-sleeved shirt.
FRISCO, TX
ScreenX Auditorium Comes To Cinemark West Plano Theater

As movie watching leaves the big screen for streaming services, theater companies are creating new ways to bring folks back to their seats. Movie theater company Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced that its Cinemark theater in West Plano, Texas has added a brand-new ScreenX auditorium. According to Cinemark, ScreenX is the...
PLANO, TX
Right Now, Voter Turnout In Texas Is Lower Than Previous Years

Early voting for the midterm elections began October 24, and polling stations are set up all around North Texas. But so far, voter turnout is lower than many expected. As of October 28, 2.2 million people across Texas have cast their vote and around half a million voters are DFW residents. WFAA reported that Dallas County received 162,577 votes, Tarrant County received 157,461, Collin County received 102,038 and Denton County received 89,866 early votes. But at this point, those numbers are down compared to previous elections.
TEXAS STATE
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced

As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Two Fires In McKinney Are Being Investigated

A church, home and restaurant were destroyed after two fires last night in McKinney, Texas. There have not been any reports of injuries, and an investigation is underway into the origin of both fires. Just after midnight on October 24, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a report of a...
MCKINNEY, TX
Prosper, Texas Unveils New Memorial And Event For Veterans Day

The town of Prosper is unveiling its new memorial walls and will launch a fitness component for the Veterans Day weekend. “The town of Prosper is excited to be able to honor those who serve this country and this community,” said Dan Baker, director of parks and recreation for the town of Prosper, in an official statement.
PROSPER, TX
