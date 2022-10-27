Read full article on original website
November Calendar For Collin County & Beyond
November is always such a busy month. It’s nice to have a little break planned to decompress from all the holiday fuss. Take a look at our November guide and stay tuned for our Thanksgiving roadmap to get the whole month planned ahead. Dallas Card Show. When: November 3...
Report: Dallas Real Estate Market To Rank Second In The US
New data shows Dallas is a hotspot for real estate, especially hotels. By 2023 Dallas could be one of the top real estate markets in the U.S. According to the United States Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (via Axios), Dallas has record-breaking plans for the future of the city. The third-quarter report estimated that Dallas will have 174 hotel projects, including 20,676 rooms.
Your Trick-Or-Treating Guide Through Collin County
Halloween is here! Time to get ready. Here in North Texas, some folks go out and beyond to give kids a spooky fun experience each year with insane decorations. Local Profile came out with a short guide to take your trick-or-treat plans out of the way so you can focus on scary costumes, decorations and the real star of every Halloween: candy.
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
The City Of Plano Is Looking Into New Technologies To Fight Bad Traffic
As previously covered by Local Profile at the beginning of October, a new study found that Plano was among the best cities to drive in based on its high rankings in cost and safety. But when the study looked into the city’s access to vehicles, maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, Plano’s scores left much to be desired.
Centurion American Announces Acquisition Of Famed Southfork Ranch
Centurion American Development Group — a real estate developer based out of Farmers Branch, Texas — has announced that it has acquired the famous Southfork Ranch, located in the City of Parker, Texas. With the purchase of the ranch, Centurion American acquired 241 acres of land in total,...
Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland
The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
A real estate agent based in the Southlake suburb of Dallas has been disciplined after a series of threatening texts he sent were published on Twitter and went viral. Jeff Cornett, an agent for Coldwell Banker, sent a series of texts to Tom Powell Jr after disagreeing with him on politics on TikTok.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
This is it, folks! Halloween is here and Collin County is ready. Check all the Halloween-theme activities the community has put together and choose your own adventure. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Hall-O-Ween Party & Killer Afterparty. When: October 29, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Oak Cliff residents concerned about plan to house homeless at former hospital
In Oak Cliff, people are upset with plans to turn a former hospital into a homeless shelter â€¦ and they let city officials know during a community meeting last night. Many say they feel like it’s a threat to the community.
Big Bluestem Trail At Grand Park In Frisco, Texas To Debut In November
The city of Frisco is almost ready to debut the Big Bluestem Trail within Grand Park. On November 19 the trail will be open to the public. On opening day the city of Frisco invites residents to join a trail walk at 9 a.m. Registration is mandatory, and the walk will be limited to the first 250 people. A $20 registration fee will allow you to join the trail walk and get a commemorative long-sleeved shirt.
ScreenX Auditorium Comes To Cinemark West Plano Theater
As movie watching leaves the big screen for streaming services, theater companies are creating new ways to bring folks back to their seats. Movie theater company Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced that its Cinemark theater in West Plano, Texas has added a brand-new ScreenX auditorium. According to Cinemark, ScreenX is the...
'We don't think it should be next to school': Some Oak Cliff residents opposed to homeless center in their neighborhood
DALLAS — It’s been empty for more than 10 years -- an abandoned hospital in Oak Cliff at the corner of Perryland and South Hampton Road. The City of Dallas spent $6.5 million in bond money to buy it. “The funding that was used are bond funds specially...
Right Now, Voter Turnout In Texas Is Lower Than Previous Years
Early voting for the midterm elections began October 24, and polling stations are set up all around North Texas. But so far, voter turnout is lower than many expected. As of October 28, 2.2 million people across Texas have cast their vote and around half a million voters are DFW residents. WFAA reported that Dallas County received 162,577 votes, Tarrant County received 157,461, Collin County received 102,038 and Denton County received 89,866 early votes. But at this point, those numbers are down compared to previous elections.
When to expect rain, storms in North Texas this weekend
Some more pleasant North Texas fall weather will be present throughout the region on Thursday before some unsettled weather will move in later in the night and into the weekend.
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
5 Things To Know About The Plano City Council Meeting – 10/24/2022
The Plano City Council meeting on October 24 was a short meeting with only a few items to pass. But the council recognized several individuals and groups for their work in and out of the community. Here are five things you need to know:. The American Red Cross. The Red...
Two Fires In McKinney Are Being Investigated
A church, home and restaurant were destroyed after two fires last night in McKinney, Texas. There have not been any reports of injuries, and an investigation is underway into the origin of both fires. Just after midnight on October 24, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a report of a...
Prosper, Texas Unveils New Memorial And Event For Veterans Day
The town of Prosper is unveiling its new memorial walls and will launch a fitness component for the Veterans Day weekend. “The town of Prosper is excited to be able to honor those who serve this country and this community,” said Dan Baker, director of parks and recreation for the town of Prosper, in an official statement.
Report: Texas Is Not Safe, But Collin County Cities Are
A recent study found that the state of Texas as a whole is unsafe. In fact, it was the fourth most unsafe state in the U.S. But past evidence shows that inside Texas, Collin County is one of the safest places to be. The study by WalletHub looked at the...
