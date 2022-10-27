ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township seeks commissioner to finish term of the late Malissa Davis

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township residents have until 4:30 p.m. Friday to apply for an appointed seat to the board of commissioners. The Oct. 14 death of Malissa Davis, who served seven years on the board, created an opening on the five-member panel. She was an at-large commissioner, meaning she was elected by the entire township, not one of the four voting districts, known as wards.
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
SCRANTON, PA
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading

READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ArtsQuest gets $7M in state money for Bethlehem Steel's Turn and Grind Shop

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania is giving ArtsQuest $7 million to convert Bethlehem Steel's old Turn and Grind Shop into something the community can use. The money comes from an office in Harrisburg known as the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program, but ultimately, it's from the taxpayers. That $7 million is a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

No CO, contaminants detected after sweep of Salisbury Twp. school

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County was briefly evacuated just after noon Monday after concerns about a possible carbon monoxide leak or other contaminant in the building. Hundreds of kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trial underway for man accused in Lehigh, Lafayette assaults

EASTON, Pa. - Monday was the first day of the trial for a Northampton County man accused of raping a college student and threatening others in three separate incidents. The judge and attorneys spent the first day selecting a 12-man jury. The defendant in this case is 36-year-old Clement Swaby. Swaby is facing numerous charges, the most serious of which is rape. This all stems from three separate incidents where he's accused of breaking into college housing and assaulting students.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coatesville high school closed again after more Safe2Say threats

CALN TWP., Pa. - Administrators in a Chester County school district say enough is enough after more threats forced them to close school again. The Coatesville Area superintendent said the high school received two threats Thursday morning through the Safe2Say line, both threatening a school shooting in a specific time period.
COATESVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton boasts most affordable housing market

The Electric City continues to gain recognition for the affordability of its housing market. Scranton was identified as the most affordable housing market in America this month, according to a report by Zillow. The city was previously ranked as the third-best place to work remotely in a realtor.com study released in November 2020, and the 10th most affordable area for retirees by AdvisorSmith in February 2021.
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Violent Threat Clears Coatesville Area High School Again: District

For at least the fourth time this month, Coatesville Area High School in Chester County suspended classes Thursday, Oct. 27 after administrators received a violent threat. In a statement on the Coasteville Area School District website, Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. said a user on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say warned of a shooting to take place between 7:10 and 7:30 a.m.
COATESVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 killed in crash of small plane at Luzerne County farm

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities say two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a Luzerne County farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend. Officials in Luzerne County’s Hanover Township said no one at Dorian’s Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed

The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
SCRANTON, PA

