James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks
Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Another NJ beach plans on raising the cost of admission
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
Remembering Former Atlantic City Superintendent Fred Nickles
Fred Nickles passed away on June 17, 2017, following a courageous battle versus cancer at age 69. It’s hard to believe that Fred Nickles has been gone for more than 5 years. The vitriol and incompetence exhibited by the current leadership at the Atlantic City Public Schools has made me think a lot about Fred Nickles, lately.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
dancingastronaut.com
HQ2 at Ocean Casino Resort announces Fall 22 lineup
HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean Casino Resort just announced its Fall 2022 talent lineup, keeping the dial way up on the heat even as the temperature drops outside. Throughout the season, Morten, James Hype, Valentino Khan, Gordo, Dombresky, Two Friends, and more will be stepping behind the decks in the Tri-State beach side super club.
N.J. winery has something for everyone in addition to some unique offerings
Bellview Winery is located in the Landisville section of Buena in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A family produce farm since 1914, the vineyard was first planted in 2000 and opened to the public in 2001.
Winning $100K Lottery Sold In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – The winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn, taking home the $100,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at the Acme store #3921 located at 912 West Bay Avenue in Barnegat. The winning numbers were: 03, 13, 31, 36 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.
Philly man admits to eluding, cocaine distribution in Atlantic City
A “persistent offender” admitted Wednesday to eluding police in Hammonton and conspiring to distribute cocaine in Atlantic City. Tyree Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, drove as fast as 124 miles per hour as he fled a motor vehicle stop Jan. 20, 2018, on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton.
phillyvoice.com
Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase
Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia prosecutor should be removed from office
Larry Krasner is one of the many prosecutors to be elected in recent years with funding from George Soros. What they all have in common is that they are soft on crime, soft on criminals, and extremely bad for the cities where they hold office. Ever since 2017, when Krasner...
Violent night: Multiple Philly shootings leave 3 dead, 5 injured on Halloween
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
