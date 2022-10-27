ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Toddler Is Pretty Harsh About Dad’s New Song

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkV3V_0ip0deVS00

If there's one thing you can generally count on toddlers for, it's honesty. They're just not that great at hiding their feelings yet. It's not that they're trying to be rude or anything, it's just that they think what they think and that's the only thing they know how to express.

Like the adorable toddler in this video from @charliegeter. Her dad has a new song he wants to sing her. It's just a simple song; "Charlie is my best friend," is the first line. But we never really find out what the second line is, because Charlie starts singing along with her own version of the lyrics.

Burn!! Not only did she just totally start singing over her dad, she basically told him that nope, she's not his best friend...but mommy is her best friend. (To be fair, it says so right on her t-shirt.) Sorry dude, it's nice you made up a song and all, but she's gonna just fix those lyrics because MOMMY is her best friend. And if you make her try to talk about it, she's just gonna run away.

Commenters loved everything about Charlie and her dad:

"Charlie: REMIXXXXX!!"

"Don’t worry Dad, when’s she hits 12 you’ll become her favorite and Mom will be the enemy until she’s out of her teens"

"She said what she said."

"charlie takes her shirt veryyy seriously"

"LMFAO she learned the song that quick just to remix it"

"She said nice try but ehhhh not quite"

Maybe next time dad will get to sing his whole song and Charlie will actually listen? Or maybe he should just write his song about mommy.

Comments / 0

Related
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep

As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
WeHaveKids

Daddy’s Little Girl Hysterically Mocks Him When He Corrects Her

Raising daughters can be very sweet, but if you have one of your own, you are probably well aware that the possibility of sass is high. Even from the time they're babies, they know exactly how to put us in our place (and sometimes even make us laugh in the process). They are so cute, but they know how to push our buttons!
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Upworthy

These two little girls having a dance-off is the cutest thing ever

It's always adorable to see young children harness and showcase their talents. With the spike in TikTok and Instagram dance reels, it's a delight to see hugely talented young dancers. Many TikTok dancers have become famous, especially over the pandemic as it's been a popular form of social interaction. Sometimes adorable videos of kids dancing can help us decompress. Dance-offs are especially entertaining, and with the kid element introduced, it's bound to be adorable too. One such video, posted by user @aqu4girlof, is going viral. It features two young girls dancing off to each other on the song Right Thurr by Chingy.
WeHaveKids

Stubborn Toddler Hysterically Refuses to Apologize For Hitting Brother

Toddlers are good at all kinds of things. Playing with toys. Laughing at stuff. Falling down. Waking up when they're not supposed to. The list goes on. One thing toddlers are not particularly skilled at, however, is apologizing. Communication in general can be a little tricky, actually, but apologies are a particular weak spot.
WeHaveKids

Classmates Teased Toddler for His New Glasses, So Mom Came Up With Adorable Plan

For the kids who find out they need them, getting glasses for the first time is usually a pretty formative memory. Some kids are excited to pick out a pair of frames and love showing them off proudly, while others absolutely dread having to wear them out in public. And as much as we wish it wasn't true, more often than we'd like, there's a bit of teasing involved from their classmates.
pethelpful.com

Rottweiler's On-Point Reaction to Seeing Mom 'Freeze' Is Quickly Going Viral

All pet owners wonder if our fur babies understand us when we talk to them. Sometimes, we will test them with words or phrases outside of their usual commands to see if their reactions correlate to the meanings of the words just to see how they respond. One woman tried this with her dog and the pup's reaction is too good.
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'

A video of a dog appearing to dance to the beat of a song by Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok. The clip posted by the TikTok account Sandi M (@goldenretriever.life) shows a golden retriever taking a few steps backward, seemingly moving to the Beyoncé song "Cuff It," as a message overlaid on the video read: "Nailed it."
pethelpful.com

Great Dane's Reaction to Mom Not Being Ready for Bed Is Just Pitiful

Being a parent is exhausting! At the end of a long day, sometimes, all you wanna do is pour yourself your beverage of choice and put your feet up and binge watch your favorite TV show. And sometimes, well, our kids just ain't having it. And sometimes, that involves our fur kids.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
127
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy