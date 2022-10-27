Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia to Release Cosplay Replicas of Izuku's Batttle Gloves
My Hero Academia is giving Deku quite a difficult time in both its anime and manga, with the anime's sixth season following the young Midoriya's time during the War Arc and the manga putting the One For All inheritor front and center as a part of the Final Arc. While Kohei Horikoshi's manga might be nearing its end, that isn't stopping the Shonen franchise from preparing to release additional merch, with an upcoming Cosplay set looking to make fans more like Izuku than ever before.
UFC Star Max Holloway Brings Yuji to Life in Special Cosplay
Halloween 2022 might be over, but there are still mountains of spooky season tidbits to make our way through, especially when it comes to celebrities honoring the anime medium with unique costumes. Throughout the years, many stars in UFC have taken the opportunity to share their love of anime on their sleeves, entering the ring alongside anime tunes and/or wearing cosplay outfits into the ring, and former UFC star Max Holloway took the chance recently to show his love of Yuji Itadori and the Shonen franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen.
Chainsaw Man's Latest Episode Reveals Why Power is The Worst Roommate
Following the defeat of the Bat Devil in Chainsaw Man's previous anime episode, it would seem that Denji's troubles are far from over, and we're not even talking about the devils looking to end his life. While episode four of the MAPPA's latest runaway success did feature a fight that involved plenty of bloodshed, the Chainsaw Devil and Aki now have a terrifying new challenge ahead of them as Makima has decreed that Power will live in the same apartment as the Devil Hunters.
Domino's Launches Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time
Fall has brought in the holidays, and of course, Pokemon is going wild with its celebrations. With a new game on the horizon, the franchise is going all out to hype fans, and Halloween is one of Pokemon's favorite events to mark. That is why The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Domino's on some special pizzas, but you can only get them for a limited time.
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Dragon Ball Fan-Anime Pits Ultra Instinct Against Ultra Ego at Last
Dragon Ball Super put its manga on hiatus over the summer, and it won't be long before the series makes its return. After all, Goku and Vegeta are as busy as ever thanks to their new powers. In the wake of Granolah's arc, the Saiyans have tapped into godly powers they must master. And thanks to one fan, we can imagine how Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego might fare in a battle against the other.
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Heartstopper Star Cast in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added Joe Locke to the mysterious Marvel Studios project. Deadline reports that the Heartstopper star will be along for the mischief on Disney+. Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spinoff seems like the perfect place for more magical elements of the MCU to rear their head after Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight. While plot details are being closely guarded, sources do indicate that the character is described as a "gay teen with a dark sense of humor." Marvel Comics fans will immediately assume that this would be Billy Maximoff, a version of the hero Wiccan. Famously, both he and his brother Tommy were in WandaVision as Wanda's precocious twins. Rumors have swirled that the Scarlet Witch could be back in the saddle after her seeming demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
New Fable 4 Update Has Some Good News for Xbox Fans
A new Fable update has some news for Xbox fans looking forward to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. Unfortunately, the update isn't straight from Playground Games or Xbox, but an employee of both. And unfortunately, it does not have any information about when it will release or when a proper reveal trailer will be released, but it is good news for those who like narrative-driven games.
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Overwatch 2 Removes Mei for Lengthy Period of Time
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that it's removing the fan-favorite character Mei from the multiplayer shooter for a lengthy amount of time. Since Overwatch 2 launched last month, Blizzard has already needed to disable a number of Heroes at various times. Initially, Torbjorn and Bastion were pulled from the game due to bugs that had been discovered with each character. Now, Mei will also be getting removed from Overwatch 2 for a similar reason.
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 5 Releases First Details
The Thousand Year Blood War took little time to up the stakes for the Soul Society, as Bleach's heroes have begun to realize just how terrifying the Wandenreich are as the new antagonists have brutally cut their way through Shinigami and the Arrancar alike. With the latest episode putting Ichigo Kurosaki into a terrifying new state where he seems to be separated from his friends and allies, new details are emerging for episode five of the Shonen anime series that will only make things worse for the protectors of the afterlife.
Fortnite Adds Star Wars Icon Luke Skywalker and More, Brings Back Lightsabers
Fortnite announced another set of Star Wars skins this week with a reveal that several of the series' most iconic characters have been added to the game. Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo – the original trio of characters that defined the first few movies – are now available for purchase within the Item Shop. They all cost the same price, and as is the case with any new or renewed kind of collaboration like this one, the three main skins are accompanied by more Star Wars content, too.
A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released
Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
Hogwarts Legacy Has Unforgivable Curses, But There's One Catch
Hogwarts Legacy -- the new Harry Potter game coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X next year -- will have Unforgivable Curses, including Imperio, which allows the caster to control another's actions. It remains unclear how the dynamic of using Unforgiveable Curses will work with the gameplay of the game, but they've been confirmed. However, for Hogwarts Legacy, the developers have made a small tweak to the Imperio spell specifically.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
It's now officially November and to kick off the month Microsoft has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Per usual, Microsoft has only outlined the titles joining Game Pass through the first half of the month, while the latter half's additions will be unveiled at a later date. And despite only seeing one half of what November will have in store, it already looks like a great month to be a Game Pass subscriber.
The Witcher Report Reveals Why Henry Cavill Quit the Show
The Witcher fans were dealt some shocking news over the weekend when Netflix announced that Henry Cavill, who plays protagonist Geralt of Rivia in the show, was leaving the role behind following Season 3, which is set to premiere next summer. Alongside announcing this, Netflix revealed that fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill. As you would expect, the sudden and shocking announcement left many fans with a wide range of emotions ranging from confused to angry to crestfallen. Fast forward a few days and there's still no official word of why exactly Cavill is leaving, but a new report claims to have the details.
Slay the Spire Tabletop Game Launches on Kickstarter
A tabletop version of Slay the Spire has launched on Kickstarter. Contention Games has launched a crowdfunding game for a tabletop adaptation of Slay the Spire, a popular rogue-like game originally launched on consoles and Steam back in 2019. The tabletop adaptation keeps the deckbuilding elements of Slay the Spire but adds a cooperative element to the game, as players simultaneously climb the tower and deal with foes together instead of as a single-player experience. Other aspects of the video game, including the block and attack system, use of randomized opponents, and the relic system all appear in the Slay the Spire tabletop game in some format. Iconic bosses and monsters from the game also appear.
PlayStation Releases God of War Ragnarok Ad Featuring Ben Stiller, John Travolta, and LeBron James
PlayStation released a very different sort of God of War Ragnarok ad this week with the help of the unlikely trio of Ben Stiller, John Travolta, and LeBron James alongside their children. The three celebrities and their kids used the story of Kratos and Atreus in God of War (2018) as a jumping point for talking about parenting in general all while Stiller himself is dressed up as Kratos complete with the Leviathan Axe. All this comes just over a week before the game itself is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
