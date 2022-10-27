Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
How gut bacteria influence the effects of cocaine in mice
Common gut bacteria can enhance the effects of cocaine in mice, researchers report November 1 in the journal Cell Host & Microbe. Their study demonstrates how cocaine use supports the growth of the bacteria, which in turn eat up a chemical, glycine, that contributes to normal brain function. As levels of glycine become depleted, mice exhibit a higher response to the drug with behavior abnormalities, such as significantly increasing drug-induced locomotion and seeking behaviors.
MedicalXpress
Can common infections trigger lifelong health conditions? It's possible, new studies suggest
In most people, norovirus causes a few days of misery spent in the bathroom and then is quickly forgotten. Epstein-Barr virus can pass without any indication at all. And many people shrug off COVID-19. But a growing body of research suggests that in some unlucky few, the immune system overreacts...
MedicalXpress
Developing a better understanding of the development of intestinal diseases
Humans have just as many microbes in their microbiota as there are cells in the body, and most of these are in the large intestine (colon). They are an important part of our "digestion" because they can harvest energy from many foods that evade our digestive enzymes. Unfortunately, while it is easy to collect fecal samples, it has been largely impossible to study the lower small intestine because this can only be reached during a surgical operation or after purging the intestinal contents to allow safe passage of an endoscope.
MedicalXpress
Scientists map the neural pathways for vomiting after eating infected food
The urge to vomit after eating contaminated food is the body's natural defensive response to get rid of bacterial toxins. However, the process of how our brain initiates this biological reaction upon detecting the germs remains elusive. For the first time, researchers mapped out the detailed neural pathway of the defensive responses from the gut to the brain in mice. The study, presented November 1 in the journal Cell, could help scientists develop better anti-nausea medications for cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover anti-inflammatory molecules that decline in the aging brain
Aging involves complicated plot twists and a large cast of characters: inflammation, stress, metabolism changes, and many others. Now, a team of Salk Institute and UC San Diego scientists reveal another factor implicated in the aging process—a class of lipids called SGDGs (3-sulfogalactosyl diacylglycerols) that decline in the brain with age and may have anti-inflammatory effects.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses
People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find a gut-brain connection for social development
To learn to socialize, zebrafish need to trust their gut. Gut microbes encourage specialized cells to prune back extra connections in brain circuits that control social behavior, new UO research in zebrafish shows. The pruning is essential for the development of normal social behavior. The researchers also found that these...
MedicalXpress
Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 and spike mRNA vaccines trigger different T-cell responses
The total magnitude of the T-cell responses induced by mRNA and inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are comparable; however, the similarity ends here, according to a new study led by Duke-NUS Medical School scientists. They found that the inactivated vaccines, which expose the immune system to the entire non-viable virus, elicit a...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify best blood thinner for minimizing bleeding risk
A large-scale comparison of direct oral anticoagulants (blood thinners), commonly prescribed for irregular heartbeats, has identified the drug associated with the lowest risk of bleeding, in a new study led by UCL researchers. In the paper published in Annals of Internal Medicine, the researchers report that one of the two...
MedicalXpress
People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication
A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
MedicalXpress
Target molecule may enable new test for detecting the antibodies responsible for thromboses and miscarriages
The Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and their spin-off Endotelix have created a possible target molecule for the antibodies responsible for antiphospholipid syndrome. This discovery will enable a new screening test to be developed. This auto-immune syndrome leads to the thromboses responsible for strokes and heart...
MedicalXpress
Transistors help identify cancer cell markers
Having biopsies taken and endless tests run is nobody's idea of a good time, even if it's necessary for monitoring your health. Now, researchers from Japan report the development of a new technique that could make testing for cancer a lot less invasive. In a study published in September in...
MedicalXpress
Hormonal therapy won't prevent chronic ills after menopause: Expert panel
Experts are once again advising doctors and women against using menopausal hormone therapy to ward off chronic diseases—20 years after a landmark trial dashed those hopes. In updated recommendations, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is reiterating its past advice on menopausal hormone therapy: It should not be prescribed as a way to reduce the risks of heart disease, stroke or any other chronic health condition.
MedicalXpress
New research rethinks the blood-tumor barrier and identifies novel path to brain cancer treatment
In a new study, scientists have uncovered the mechanics of the blood-tumor barrier, one of the most significant obstacles to improving treatment efficacy and preventing the return of cancerous cells. The research team, led by Dr. Xi Huang, a Senior Scientist in Developmental & Stem Cell Biology program at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), lays the foundation for more effectively treating medulloblastoma, the most common malignant pediatric brain tumor.
MedicalXpress
Researchers demonstrate spatiotemporal dynamic changes in brain lipids
Reperfusion therapy, including intravenous recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rtPA) and/or endovascular thrombectomy, is the most effective treatment for ischemic stroke. However, there is uncertainty regarding the benefits and risks for recanalization since a large proportion of stroke patients remain severely disabled even after receiving timely reperfusion therapy. It remains unclear...
MedicalXpress
New troponin test improves heart attack diagnostics
A new test has been developed in Turku, Finland, that helps in separating heart attack patients from those whose cardiac troponin values are elevated due to renal insufficiency. Blood sample tests for cardiac troponins are an important cornerstone in the diagnostics of heart attack, but the result may be elevated...
MedicalXpress
New recommendations for reporting in synovial tissue research in rheumatology
The new European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) points-to-consider were developed by a multidisciplinary task force of 25 members from 10 European countries. The people taking part had expertise in rheumatology, immunology, and pathology. The group also included allied health professionals and patient representatives. The work was completed in line with EULAR standardized operating procedures and based on a systematic literature review that was conducted to gather evidence.
MedicalXpress
Family members caring for COVID patients after ICU discharge face unique challenges
Roughly 21% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the height of the pandemic required an intensive care stay and the bulk were cared for by family upon discharge. However, not much is known about how these caregivers and patients adapted. To learn more, University of Michigan researchers surveyed COVID-19 ICU patients...
MedicalXpress
Seeking microscopic clues to beating deadly brain tumors
A critical new pathway to treating an aggressive brain tumor might be found in the complex diversity within the tumor tissue, according to a new paper by scientists from the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI). The CDI laboratory deeply analyzed tumor tissue using an advanced mass spectrometry...
MedicalXpress
Heart disease death rates spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, erasing years of progress
U.S. deaths from heart disease spiked in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after a steady decline from 2010 to 2019, reversing a public health success, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Comments / 0