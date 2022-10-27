ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Illuminator

Tenants deserve a right to a jury trial in eviction cases, ACLU and NAACP argue

By Paul Hammel
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qd81d_0ip0dPDR00

Getty Images

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Renters facing eviction deserve the right to a jury trial, the ACLU of Nebraska and the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP argue in a new “friend of the court” brief to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

The brief was filed Monday in an appeal of an eviction case out of Omaha in which an apartment owner, NP Dodge Management, sought to evict a tenant, Teresa Holcomb, for violating a clause in her lease about crime free/drug free housing.

NP Dodge maintained that Holcomb had violated that clause by threatening to attack two other residents in a common area.

The two organizations, in their brief, argue that Holcomb deserved to have a jury determine whether her “words of frustration violated the ‘violent criminal acts’ clause of her lease.”

“(That) was a disputed factual issue that she was entitled to have decided by a jury,” her lead attorneys, with Legal Aid of Nebraska and the Appleseed Center for Law in the Public Interest, wrote.

They added that eviction is “a matter of special importance to women, especially Black women, and their children, as well as people with disabilities.”

“Housing is so much more than just the walls that make up a house or an apartment, it is about security, safety and economic opportunity,” Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska,said in a press release.

“Giving Nebraskans the chance to have a jury during eviction proceedings is a step forward on racial justice and gender equity,” Richters added.

Douglas County District Court Judge Michael Coffey had upheld a decision by a county court judge that granted NP Dodge’s request to evict Holcomb from a unit at Eagle Heights Apartments in South Omaha in May 2021.

That prompted the appeal to the Supreme Court.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

This story was first published by the Nebraska Examiner , part of the States Newsroom network of news bureaus with the Louisiana Illuminator. It is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com . Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Tenants deserve a right to a jury trial in eviction cases, ACLU and NAACP argue appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ALABAMA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Supreme Court won’t allow new trials for ‘Jim Crow’ split-jury verdicts

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled two years ago that felony convictions could no longer be secured with a non-unanimous jury in Louisiana and Oregon, the last two states that had such a threshold. But Louisiana’s highest court handed down an opinion Friday that said the ruling doesn’t apply retroactively, meaning some 1,500 felons currently in […] The post Louisiana Supreme Court won’t allow new trials for ‘Jim Crow’ split-jury verdicts appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Lawsuit says ICE ‘severely’ limits attorney access to immigrant detainees

Lawyers for immigrant detainees at federal correctional centers in Louisiana, Texas, Florida and Arizona say the federal government is illegally preventing them from effectively communicating with their clients.  Their lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that spells out the obstacles they have faced. Attorneys said their access to […] The post Lawsuit says ICE ‘severely’ limits attorney access to immigrant detainees appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Supreme Court justices cast doubt on affirmative action in college admissions

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday questioned the legality of race-conscious policies in college admissions, as the justices weighed two cases that could upend the admissions process many colleges use to try to boost diversity on campus.  At issue are two cases that challenge the lawfulness of affirmative action at Harvard […] The post U.S. Supreme Court justices cast doubt on affirmative action in college admissions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Supreme Court denies right-wing group’s attempt to strike down student debt forgiveness

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an application by the right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) to have the court strike down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive some student loans. WILL’s lawsuit, on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers’ Association (BCTA), argued that because the group pays federal taxes it […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies right-wing group’s attempt to strike down student debt forgiveness appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the country. The […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ALABAMA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

With shutdown of Cantrell’s nonprofit, what will happen to private funds?

NEW ORLEANS – A lawyer for Forward Together New Orleans, the nonprofit holding the purse strings for several of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s city-sponsored social welfare programs, has said the organization will shut down following a government subpoena and a legal dispute between its governing board and its sole staffer. Attorney Allen Miller told […] The post With shutdown of Cantrell’s nonprofit, what will happen to private funds? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

ACLU: ‘Day of Hope’ event for East Baton Rouge students violated civil rights laws

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana sent a letter Monday to officials with East Baton Rouge Public Schools, warning them that a controversial off-campus event for high school seniors last month likely violated multiple federal laws.  The Sept. 20 event, dubbed a “Day of Hope,” was billed as a college and career fair with […] The post ACLU: ‘Day of Hope’ event for East Baton Rouge students violated civil rights laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Board of New Orleans ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director

NEW ORLEANS – The board of a nonprofit organization founded by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to carry out city-sponsored social programs is suing its former executive director after he accused the group’s governing board of financial abuse and mismanagement. Those accusations prompted a subpoena last month from the city’s Office of Inspector General seeking […] The post Board of New Orleans ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban?

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law is at the heart of at least two ongoing lawsuits that seek to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban, fueling debate about where to draw lines between religion and policy. The first legal challenge — a class action lawsuit filed last month by the American Civil Liberties […] The post Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
INDIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms

WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they remained hopeful Congress could create a legal pathway to citizenship before the end of the year for the more than 600,000 undocumented people enrolled in a program that is at risk of being deemed illegal by a lower court. Immigration rights advocates held a press call […] The post Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ILLINOIS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Addiction recovery industry rife with abuse, state investigators say

TRENTON, New Jersey – While most new businesses take up to two years to become profitable, and a quarter fail their first year, Nicholas DeSimone bucked those trends, big-time. The Mullica Hill businessman made $15 million in three years after opening his first addiction recovery center, according to the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation. […] The post Addiction recovery industry rife with abuse, state investigators say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TRENTON, NJ
Louisiana Illuminator

State Police protection for Edwards’ European trips cost taxpayers $52,000

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ two trips to Europe over the past three months cost Louisiana taxpayers almost $52,000 just for his security team.  Sending Louisiana State Police troopers with Edwards on his 10-day trip to the Netherlands and France in August cost $33,846, and their travel on his six-day trip to London last month cost […] The post State Police protection for Edwards’ European trips cost taxpayers $52,000 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Judge rejects lawsuit to stop groups surveilling drop boxes, citing First Amendment protections

PHOENIX – A federal judge denied a bid to shut down efforts by a group that has been surveilling drop boxes in Maricopa County, saying that it would violate the First Amendment rights of the watchers. Two separate lawsuits have been filed aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling drop boxes in Maricopa and Yavapai […] The post Judge rejects lawsuit to stop groups surveilling drop boxes, citing First Amendment protections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near

WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency.  Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
VERMONT STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Anti-hate experts call on feds to step up against rising antisemitism

TEANECK, New Jersey – Last week, Scott Richman did something unusual as he prepared for Rosh Hashana services at his synagogue. He draped a device with a panic button around his neck to alert authorities in case the unimaginable happened. “Like so many worshippers, I spent the service distracted by the fear that our synagogue […] The post Anti-hate experts call on feds to step up against rising antisemitism appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEANECK, NJ
Louisiana Illuminator

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump demanding his testimony

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol sent a subpoena Friday to former President Donald Trump, demanding documents and testimony from the person the panel has said was central in orchestrating a plan to overturn the 2020 election that culminated in the insurrection.  The panel set a deadline […] The post Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump demanding his testimony appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLORADO STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November

WASHINGTON — Women running in governors’ races throughout the country are potentially set to break records if elected this November. In total there are 25 women governor candidates nominated by the two major political parties this election cycle, sharply up from 16 in 2018.  Democrats hold 16 of those nominations, with nine GOP women candidates […] The post Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy