Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Ryan Reynolds Releases Spirited Trailer Teaser
The teaser for Spirited's second trailer just hit Twitter, compliments of star Ryan Reynolds. Joking that he and co-star Will Ferrell didn't "lip synch our dancing." Spirited, set to release later this month on Apple TV+, is a musical comedy riff on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, which stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie casts Reynolds in the Scrooge role (give or take, as they say in the official synopsis), with Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. In the film, the Dickens story exists and is widely known, so Reynolds is feeling a little surreal about the whole thing. Yeah, it's kind of like Scrooged, but...Ryan Reynolds!
My Hero Academia to Release Cosplay Replicas of Izuku's Batttle Gloves
My Hero Academia is giving Deku quite a difficult time in both its anime and manga, with the anime's sixth season following the young Midoriya's time during the War Arc and the manga putting the One For All inheritor front and center as a part of the Final Arc. While Kohei Horikoshi's manga might be nearing its end, that isn't stopping the Shonen franchise from preparing to release additional merch, with an upcoming Cosplay set looking to make fans more like Izuku than ever before.
Dragon Ball Fan-Anime Pits Ultra Instinct Against Ultra Ego at Last
Dragon Ball Super put its manga on hiatus over the summer, and it won't be long before the series makes its return. After all, Goku and Vegeta are as busy as ever thanks to their new powers. In the wake of Granolah's arc, the Saiyans have tapped into godly powers they must master. And thanks to one fan, we can imagine how Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego might fare in a battle against the other.
Heidi Klum Unrecognizable in Full Reveal of Her Most Bizarre Halloween Costume Yet
Model Heidi Klum revealed her most bizarre Halloween costume ever: a worm. Yes, you read that correctly. A life-sized worm. Heidi Klum's Halloween bash is back after a two-year hiatus thanks to that nasty pandemic, and we can see Klum has been taking the time off to come up with a costume idea that would leave people stunned. To be precise, Heidi Klum's Halloween costume is an earthworm on a hook. Her party came with its own red carpet hosted by Prime Video, with her husband Tom Kaulitz acting as the fisherman hooking his bait.
A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released
Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 5 Releases First Details
The Thousand Year Blood War took little time to up the stakes for the Soul Society, as Bleach's heroes have begun to realize just how terrifying the Wandenreich are as the new antagonists have brutally cut their way through Shinigami and the Arrancar alike. With the latest episode putting Ichigo Kurosaki into a terrifying new state where he seems to be separated from his friends and allies, new details are emerging for episode five of the Shonen anime series that will only make things worse for the protectors of the afterlife.
Heartstopper Star Cast in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added Joe Locke to the mysterious Marvel Studios project. Deadline reports that the Heartstopper star will be along for the mischief on Disney+. Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spinoff seems like the perfect place for more magical elements of the MCU to rear their head after Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight. While plot details are being closely guarded, sources do indicate that the character is described as a "gay teen with a dark sense of humor." Marvel Comics fans will immediately assume that this would be Billy Maximoff, a version of the hero Wiccan. Famously, both he and his brother Tommy were in WandaVision as Wanda's precocious twins. Rumors have swirled that the Scarlet Witch could be back in the saddle after her seeming demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween
Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
Black Clover Raises Big Doubts Over Yami's Criminal Past
Black Clover is working through its final act, and of course, Yuki Tabata has a lot left in the series to cover. Right now, Lucius has made his presence known to the world, and Asta became his first target this fall. Now, our hero is training in a faraway land with Yami's sister, and their encounter is raising questions about the Black Bull leader. After all, he's been accused of a horrific crime, but Asta (and fans) aren't sold on the situation.
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
Dead by Daylight Reveals New Medieval Chapter
Dead by Daylight dropped a surprise announcement this week by revealing Forged in Fog, a new Chapter featuring a Killer, Survivor, and another map. The Killer is The Knight, a character who comes with the unique ability to command different AI enemies as they seek out Survivors. Opposing The Knight is a Survivor named Vittorio Toscano who has perks that center around the pivotal Survivor goal of repairing generators. These new characters will be accompanied by the new map, The Shattered Square, and the Chapter also got a release date with all of this new content set to be available on November 22nd.
Joe Murphy Details The "Huge Challenge" Of Editing Barbarian (Exclusive)
It's been a banner year for the horror/thriller genre. Franchises like Scream and Predator reemerged with legacy installments, while newcomers like The Black Phone and Pearl impressed with audiences and critics alike. Standing out from that crowd is Barbarian, an original tale from the mind of director and writer Zach Cregger. What begins as a simple double-booked Airbnb story quickly evolves into an unexpectedly layered narrative that ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw believes "will leave a mark on the horror genre."
14 Quintessential '90s And '00s Toys That Gen Alpha Will Never Really Get To Appreciate
What have they done to the Doodle Bear?
UFC Star Max Holloway Brings Yuji to Life in Special Cosplay
Halloween 2022 might be over, but there are still mountains of spooky season tidbits to make our way through, especially when it comes to celebrities honoring the anime medium with unique costumes. Throughout the years, many stars in UFC have taken the opportunity to share their love of anime on their sleeves, entering the ring alongside anime tunes and/or wearing cosplay outfits into the ring, and former UFC star Max Holloway took the chance recently to show his love of Yuji Itadori and the Shonen franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen.
Where to Watch Halloween Movies This Halloween
This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — or six. On Monday, October 31st, the AMC channel will air an all-day Halloween movies marathon featuring Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), and Jamie Lloyd's (Danielle Harris) battles against the boogeyman: Michael Myers. As part of AMC's FearFest, the network's six-movie Halloween schedule includes John Carpenter's original Halloween (1978), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).
The Witcher Report Reveals Why Henry Cavill Quit the Show
The Witcher fans were dealt some shocking news over the weekend when Netflix announced that Henry Cavill, who plays protagonist Geralt of Rivia in the show, was leaving the role behind following Season 3, which is set to premiere next summer. Alongside announcing this, Netflix revealed that fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill. As you would expect, the sudden and shocking announcement left many fans with a wide range of emotions ranging from confused to angry to crestfallen. Fast forward a few days and there's still no official word of why exactly Cavill is leaving, but a new report claims to have the details.
Fate: The Winx Saga Cancelled by Netflix
Netflix has made the decision to cancel a fan favorite after two seasons. Fate: The Winx Saga isn't going to be getting a Season 3. Brian Young, the series showrunner announced the news on Instagram. Fans seemed to enjoy the live-action version of the Winx Club cartoon series. January 2021 saw the first salvo of episodes premiere with the second helping in September of this year. Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Abigail Cowen, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier starred in the series. Interestingly, Winx Saga was in the Netflix Top 10 for five weeks when it premiered. But, unfortunately, even that kind of achievement isn't enough when confronted with Netflix's mysterious algorithm. Now, the path forward seems murky at best for Young and the cast. Shows have been saved before, but that seems very unlikely in this case.
