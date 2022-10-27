Read full article on original website
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Financial sanctions for organization that targeted author Salman Rushdie
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for...
WATCH LIVE: Pentagon holds news briefing as Russia claims success of ‘massive strike’ on Ukraine
The Pentagon will hold a news briefing Tuesday as Russia claims success of ‘massive strike‘ on Ukraine. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above. The Russian military claimed that a “massive strike with high-precision, long-range air- and sea-based...
Ships carrying grain sail from Ukraine despite Russia suspending deal
LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. The U.N. said three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn,...
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issues warning to protestors about ‘end of the riots’
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning on Saturday to antigovernment protesters, even as demonstrations continued in cities and university campuses across the country for the sixth straight week. Also on Saturday, authorities reported that the gunman who killed 15 people...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Pakistani former leader Imran Khan starts march to Islamabad with supporters by his side
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections. Khan maintains that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in...
Rolling blackouts continue in Ukraine as government works to repair, stabilize grid before winter
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The decorative candles Yaroslav Vedmid bought more than a year ago were never meant to be lit, but the dried wax that now clings to them attests to how they’ve been used almost nightly — a consequence of power cuts across Ukraine. Seated...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal over claims of Crimea ship attack
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an...
Lebanon’s president leaves with no replacement amid political, economic crisis
BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon’s presidential palace Sunday, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by...
Majority of candidates for top election posts oppose hand counting ballots
The vast majority of candidates running to become their states’ chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines. An Associated Press survey of major party secretary of state candidates in the 24...
WATCH: Biden speaks on economic issues as midterms quickly approach
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden zeroed in Thursday on economic issues as he fine-tuned his closing argument in upstate New York for voters trying to cope with raging inflation and fears of a recession heading into the Nov. 8 election. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above....
Myths about fentanyl persist as opioid continues to cause overdose deaths
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing as UN agency inspects Russian claims of ‘dirty bomb’
The State Department will hold a news briefing Tuesday as a UN agency inspects Russian claims of a ‘dirty bomb.’. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above. Experts from the United Nations’ nuclear power agency inspected two sites in...
Brazil’s voters return Lula to presidency, right-wing Bolsonaro yet to concede
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote...
Bolsonaro, Lula make final appeals for votes ahead of Brazil’s runoff
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made their final appeals for support ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff vote following an acrimonious face-to-face debate. The right-wing Bolsonaro took part in a motorcycle rally Saturday in Belo Horizonte, capital...
Violent attack on Paul Pelosi latest shock in country on edge about threats to democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
South Korean officials face criticism over ‘manmade disaster’ in Halloween deaths
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged. By comparison,...
Poll workers brace for potential conflict ahead of midterm elections
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s top election official surveyed about 20 poll workers gathered in a classroom in a city building stuffed with election supplies, then spoke frankly about the tense environment they may face next week when the city expects more people watching their work than ever before.
New report shows Department of Homeland Security gathered intel on Portland Black Lives Matter protestors
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials under then-President Donald Trump compiled intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, according to a newly unredacted internal review. The 76-page report is an internal review by DHS of actions carried...
