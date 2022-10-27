Read full article on original website
Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
Police looking for suspects after woman was found shot to death in Flint home
FLINT, Mich. - Police have no suspects in custody after a shooting in Flint on Monday night. Investigators say a 29-year-old woman was shot inside a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle. She was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with info on this incase is asked to call...
Woman charged for making alleged threat towards Birch Run High School
BIRCH RUN, Mich. - A woman has been charged for allegedly making a threatening call to Birch Run High School. According to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Megan Ferdon has been charged with the following:. 1 COUNT - FALSE REPORT OR THREAT OF TERRORISM. Ferdon was arraigned on the...
Ithaca man found dead in home, police deem as suspicious death
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. — Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an unconscious man in Ithaca Tuesday morning. On November 1, at around 6:00 a.m., police arrived at the 300 block of N Main St in Ithaca to find a 48-year-old man dead in the residence. Police...
Flint Police arrest man after allegedly taking son and assaulting son's mother
FLINT, Mich. — UPDATE: City of Flint Police arrested Thompson and the child is being reunited with his mother. The City of Flint Police Department is searching for a Flint man after he allegedly took his two-year-old son and assaulted the mother. Police said Brandon Thompson, 31, allegedly forced...
Chain of events leaves Davison woman dead after hit & run, police looking for driver
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a what is believed to be an Audi Q7 vehicle that fatally injured a Davison woman and then sped off from the scene early Saturday. The crash happened in Rochester Hills shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
Absentee ballot requests by mail due Nov. 4 to City of Flint clerk's office
FLINT, Mich. — City of Flint Clerk's office announce the deadline to receive absentee ballot requests by mail—November 4. Requesting for an absentee ballot by mail is due on November 4 at 5:00 p.m. The City Clerk's office said registered voters have the right to apply, receive and...
Dog dead after house fire in Clio, home unlivable according to fire department
CLIO, Mich. – Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Clio on Monday morning. The call came in around 8:20 a.m. on Monday for a fire at a home in the 500 block of Lincoln St. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home when our...
National studies show firearm injuries are increasing among children
FLINT, Mich. - National studies show firearm injuries are increasing among children. Early Monday morning, Bridgeport Township Police say a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head. According to police, the firearm was not secured in the apartment. “Children as young as three years old are strong enough to...
PHOTOS: Flint trick-or-treat
FLINT, Mich. — The City of Flint hosted a trick-or-teat event for Halloween night. The family-friendly events gave the opportunity for everyone to have a safe and fun time for Halloween night. Two trick-or-treat events took place Monday night—one at the Flint Development Center and one at the Berston...
Official state Christmas tree harvested, moved to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- 'Tis the season to light up the Capitol with the state Christmas tree. The 63-foot spruce was harvested from St. Johns Friday. This is the first tree from Clinton County and the 12th selected from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol for the holiday season in 1987.
C.A.U.S.E. team hosts Candy Land event in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Community Advocates Uplifting Student Excellence (CAUSE) Team hosted a Candy Land event Sunday, a candy explosion featuring 2,000 pounds of candy. The event was held on October 30, at World of Life Christian Church in Flint featuring light shows, touchless games and illusionists. CAUSE said the...
Halo Burger to release the 'ultimate Midwest' sandwich
FLINT, Mich. — Halo Burger is partnering with a Michigan social media influencer to release the ultimate Midwest sandwich, called the Wandering Michigander burger, starting November 1. The Flint based burger joint and Taylor Dustin, also known as the Wandering Michigander, created the Wandering Michigander burger featuring:. Wisconsin cheese...
