Bay City, MI

Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Woman charged for making alleged threat towards Birch Run High School

BIRCH RUN, Mich. - A woman has been charged for allegedly making a threatening call to Birch Run High School. According to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Megan Ferdon has been charged with the following:. 1 COUNT - FALSE REPORT OR THREAT OF TERRORISM. Ferdon was arraigned on the...
BIRCH RUN, MI
Ithaca man found dead in home, police deem as suspicious death

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. — Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an unconscious man in Ithaca Tuesday morning. On November 1, at around 6:00 a.m., police arrived at the 300 block of N Main St in Ithaca to find a 48-year-old man dead in the residence. Police...
ITHACA, MI
National studies show firearm injuries are increasing among children

FLINT, Mich. - National studies show firearm injuries are increasing among children. Early Monday morning, Bridgeport Township Police say a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head. According to police, the firearm was not secured in the apartment. “Children as young as three years old are strong enough to...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
PHOTOS: Flint trick-or-treat

FLINT, Mich. — The City of Flint hosted a trick-or-teat event for Halloween night. The family-friendly events gave the opportunity for everyone to have a safe and fun time for Halloween night. Two trick-or-treat events took place Monday night—one at the Flint Development Center and one at the Berston...
FLINT, MI
Official state Christmas tree harvested, moved to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- 'Tis the season to light up the Capitol with the state Christmas tree. The 63-foot spruce was harvested from St. Johns Friday. This is the first tree from Clinton County and the 12th selected from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol for the holiday season in 1987.
LANSING, MI
C.A.U.S.E. team hosts Candy Land event in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Community Advocates Uplifting Student Excellence (CAUSE) Team hosted a Candy Land event Sunday, a candy explosion featuring 2,000 pounds of candy. The event was held on October 30, at World of Life Christian Church in Flint featuring light shows, touchless games and illusionists. CAUSE said the...
FLINT, MI
Halo Burger to release the 'ultimate Midwest' sandwich

FLINT, Mich. — Halo Burger is partnering with a Michigan social media influencer to release the ultimate Midwest sandwich, called the Wandering Michigander burger, starting November 1. The Flint based burger joint and Taylor Dustin, also known as the Wandering Michigander, created the Wandering Michigander burger featuring:. Wisconsin cheese...
FLINT, MI

