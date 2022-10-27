ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Family mourns after father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage shooting

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mS7FK_0ip0cdW600

The man killed following a road rage incident in Sandy has been identified as a Pleasant Grove father of four.

Chris Mortensen was allegedly shot and killed Wednesday by Rodrigo Monroy after the two confronted each other while driving on Interstate 15.

According to a fundraiser started by the family , the 42-year-old Mortensen had been married to his wife, Nicole, for 20 years. The couple have three daughters and a son.

"They have a long and difficult road ahead of them that no family should have to travel, however, we will come together as an army of family and friends to love and protect them," the fundraiser said.

Police believe that Monroy cut off Mortensen on the highway, leading to the two men driving off I-15 to an area near 10640 South Holiday Park Drive. When Mortensen got out of his car and hit Monroy's vehicle, Monroy pulled out a gun.

The two men fought over the weapon before Monroy allegedly fired a shot at Mortensen's chest. After being transported to the hospital, Mortensen died of his wound.

Monroy told police he was scared, but admitted to officers that he didn't "think about just backing up and leaving the area." He was charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Mortensen's death comes a few years after the family mourned the loss their daughter, London.

Family members described Mortensen as mountain of man who would just melt if someone put a puppy or one his children in his arms. His death has been especially difficult for Nicole Mortensen.

"I was talking to her this morning and she was like, he was made for me, we were made for each other, and he carried her burdens without a single complaint," shared Mortensen's sister-in-law, Jessica Roussel.

A cousin said one of the hardest parts is waiting to get all the answers about what led to the death of a family member.

"We still know it was a senseless act of violence that took him, and that's the main thing that the family is forever struggle to understand," said Brandon Merrill.

Comments / 81

Darrell Jones
5d ago

I don't think he should have hit the car or the other guy, I get cut off all the time but I don't follow them off the exit and assault them , he must not be that great of a guy .

Reply(13)
23
A Mahana
4d ago

It’s sad that he had a part in his own death. Such a tragic waste of life because two people cant control their temper when on the road.

Reply
13
Everyone Wrong
4d ago

sending condolences to his family so not right to loose a father like this. Remember don't pull over even when others are encouraging you too this guy knew exactly what he was doing when he pulled a gun out.

Reply(20)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Two Dads In Florida Shoot Each Other’s Daughters During A Road Rage Fight

William Hale and Frank Allison were each charged with second-degree attempted murder after firing shots during a road rage incident on Highway 1 near Jacksonville, Florida. Two men in Florida have been charged with attempted murder after they each opened fire during a road rage incident on Oct. 8, 2022, shooting each other’s daughters in the process.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
People

Louisiana Man Abducts 10-Month-Old and 2-Year-Old and Kills Them Before Turning Gun on Himself

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 10-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 2-year-old Ronnie Marter, reports say Two children under the age of three were abducted from their Louisiana home and shot to death by a man who then killed himself in a double murder-suicide, authorities say. Citing police in Shreveport, La., KTBS-TV reports 25-year-old Anthony P. Smith kidnapped the children from a mobile home Tuesday evening following a domestic dispute with the children's mother. Police allege Smith then drove the kids to Bill Cockrell Metro Park...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
WAYNESBURG, PA
Upworthy

13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.

This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
OAK PARK, MI
People

5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says

A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people

Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
The Associated Press

Witness: Cop had ‘upper hand’ before killing Black motorist

A Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist “always had the upper hand” during a physical struggle that preceded the shooting, a witness testified Thursday. A judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, began hearing evidence to determine if Christopher Schurr will stand trial for second-degree murder in the April death of Patrick Lyoya. The legal standard at this stage is probable cause, a low threshold.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
People

6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy'

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” police wrote in a statement Six people in their twenties died following a "devastating overnight crash" in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to police. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a 911 call around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday alerting them to the crash, police said in a news release. They received the alert from one of the victim's iPhones, which sent over an automatic recording indicating that "the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not...
LINCOLN, NE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy