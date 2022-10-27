Family mourns after father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage shooting

The man killed following a road rage incident in Sandy has been identified as a Pleasant Grove father of four.

Chris Mortensen was allegedly shot and killed Wednesday by Rodrigo Monroy after the two confronted each other while driving on Interstate 15.

According to a fundraiser started by the family , the 42-year-old Mortensen had been married to his wife, Nicole, for 20 years. The couple have three daughters and a son.

"They have a long and difficult road ahead of them that no family should have to travel, however, we will come together as an army of family and friends to love and protect them," the fundraiser said.

Police believe that Monroy cut off Mortensen on the highway, leading to the two men driving off I-15 to an area near 10640 South Holiday Park Drive. When Mortensen got out of his car and hit Monroy's vehicle, Monroy pulled out a gun.

The two men fought over the weapon before Monroy allegedly fired a shot at Mortensen's chest. After being transported to the hospital, Mortensen died of his wound.

Monroy told police he was scared, but admitted to officers that he didn't "think about just backing up and leaving the area." He was charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Mortensen's death comes a few years after the family mourned the loss their daughter, London.

Family members described Mortensen as mountain of man who would just melt if someone put a puppy or one his children in his arms. His death has been especially difficult for Nicole Mortensen.

"I was talking to her this morning and she was like, he was made for me, we were made for each other, and he carried her burdens without a single complaint," shared Mortensen's sister-in-law, Jessica Roussel.

A cousin said one of the hardest parts is waiting to get all the answers about what led to the death of a family member.

"We still know it was a senseless act of violence that took him, and that's the main thing that the family is forever struggle to understand," said Brandon Merrill.