Geauga County, OH

2 skydivers collide, get tangled up, crash through roof of training center

By Ian Cross
 5 days ago
Two skydivers became tangled and crashed through the roof of a skydiving training building in in Geauga County Saturday, injuring both skydivers and another man inside the building who one of the skydivers landed on, according to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. at Cleveland Skydiving Center, located on Grove Road in Troy Township, according to the report.

The skydivers collided in mid-air during a jump and got tangled together, officials stated. Both skydivers crashed through the roof of the skydiving center’s training building when they landed.

Geauga County Sheriff's Office
A hole left in the roof of the Cleveland Skydiving Center after a skydiver crashed through it on Saturday, Oct. 22.

One of the skydivers landed on another male walking in the training building, the report states, while one of the skydivers got stuck in the rafters of the building.

One of the skydivers was transported by Medevac, and the male who the skydiver landed on was transported to a nearby hospital by ground. The second skydiver refused to be transported, and their friends at the scene said they would take them to the hospital to get checked out.

News 5 has reached out to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Skydiving Center for additional details on this incident.

