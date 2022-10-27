Read full article on original website
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Feel About Potential Mac Jones Trade
Things have gotten so whacky this season for the Patriots that some people are talking about a Mac Jones trade. And sure, you can write that off as fans and talking heads just doing what they do sometimes, but the reality is that Bill Belichick is partly responsible for some of the speculation. New England’s head coach still hasn’t publicly backed Jones as the Patriots’ long-term starter at quarterback, thus allowing “Zappe Fever” to linger.
N’Keal Harry Touchdown Sparks Avalanche Of Patriots Tweets
As the Patriots were going through it in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon, an old Foxboro friend made a positive impact on his new team. N’Keal Harry scored the first touchdown of his Bears tenure in the second quarter of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. Harry’s 17-yard connection with Justin Fields cut Dallas’ lead to 28-14 at AT&T Stadium. The touchdown snag also came less than a week after Harry’s Bears stunned the Patriots with a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
Ravens Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade With Bears For Star Defender
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. has acquired star linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Baltimore parted with a second- and fifth-round pick in the deal.
How Patriots’ ‘Boogie-Oogie’ ‘Rattled’ Jets’ Zach Wilson In Win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sam Darnold saw ghosts against the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson? He got boogie-oogied. That’s how Matthew Judon explained what the New England Patriots did to the New York Jets’ overwhelmed quarterback in Sunday’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots did...
49ers’ Nick Bosa ‘surprised’ Rams ‘gave up a little early’
There were a lot of happy faces leaving SoFi Stadium on Sunday. No, the Los Angeles Rams didn't break their losing streak to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the Niners earned a dominating 31-14 victory, their eighth consecutive regular-season win against the Rams. It was an atmosphere of jubilation...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Three Studs, Duds From Patriots’ Much-Needed Win Over Jets
East Rutherford, N.J. — It wasn’t always pretty, and at times it was downright ugly, but the New England Patriots on Sunday potentially saved their season with a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets. New England trailed 10-6 at the half but the defense stiffened up and...
Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline
For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
Zach Wilson Calls Out Refs Over Controversial Patriots-Jets Penalty
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Zach Wilson ultimately cost his team a chance at beating the Patriots on Sunday, but a questionable penalty certainly didn’t help. Near the end of the first half at MetLife Stadium, New England quarterback Mac Jones threw what would’ve been an 84-yard pick-six to New York cornerback Michael Carter. However, officials called a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end John Franklin-Myers, thus negating the interception and giving the ball back to the Patriots.
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
NFL Rumors: Saints Denied Patriots Rival’s Alvin Kamara Offer
The Buffalo Bills clearly are interested in adding to the Josh Allen-led offense ahead of the NFL trade deadline, making calls in hopes of landing a star rather than another depth piece. The Bills called the New Orleans Saints about veteran running back Alvin Kamara, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported...
Mac Jones Explains What Went Wrong On Nullified Pick-Six
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones and the New England Patriots narrowly avoided disaster Sunday. Late in the first half of their game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, Jones fired a pass directly to Michael Carter that the New York cornerback returned 84 yards for a touchdown. The...
What Panthers Coach Told D.J. Moore After Result-Altering Penalty
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks took a much more measured approach than others might have after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a Week 8 contest Carolina was an extra point away from winning in regulation. Panthers receiver D.J. Moore, however, made what should have been a...
Patriots Rookie Jack Jones Becoming ‘Weapon’ In This Underrated Role
Jack Jones is off to an impressive start in the New England Patriots’ secondary. In fact, eight weeks into his NFL career, Jones is the league’s highest-graded cornerback by Pro Football Focus — not bad for a fourth-round rookie. But Jones isn’t just helping the Patriots with...
Robert Saleh Took Issue With Game-Altering Penalty During Patriots-Jets
Jets head coach Robert Saleh showcased his frustrations on the sideline after the Patriots benefitted from a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty late in the first half, and doubled down after New England’s 22-17 victory. Jets defensive end John Franklin Myers was penalized for his hit on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones...
Colts RB Nyheim Hines Drawing Trade Interest
According to Fox 59’s Mike Chappell, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is drawing interest ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. A fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2018, Hines had his best game of the season in Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, recording 49 total yards and a touchdown on seven touches.
Ex-NFL QB Believes This Team Should Pursue Alvin Kamara Trade
If the Saints are inclined to trade Alvin Kamara, Robert Griffin III sees an ideal landing spot for the versatile running back. Kamara trade rumors started to pop up over the weekend, a few days before the NFL’s deadline. It doesn’t sound like New Orleans is actively shopping the five-time Pro Bowl selection, but there’s often fire where there’s smoke in these situations.
