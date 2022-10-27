Read full article on original website
Patricia Boisen, 85, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 85-year-old Patricia Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Dick Nesbitt, 88, of Lake City Formerly of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 88-year-old Dick Nesbitt of Lake City, formerly of Pocahontas, will be Thursday, November 3rd, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Pomeroy with burial at Newel Cemetery at 1 p.m. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge...
Iowa DNR Sets Date For Scharnberg Park Trout Stocking
Everly, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will once again be stocking trout in the Scharnberg Pond near Everly in early November. Clay County Conservation Naturalist Bri Blom tells KICD News this annual tradition is part of the DNR’s goal of getting more people involved in angling.
Delmar Phillips, 82, of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 82-year-old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, November 5th, at 3 p.m. at CrossWinds Church in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Shirley Lackman, 91, of Albert City
Funeral services for 91-year-old Shirley Lackman of Albert City will be Saturday, November 5th, at 10 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial and graveside services taking place at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery near Storm Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. followed by at a vigil service at 6:30 all at the funeral home.
Shirley Pruss, 94 of Spencer
Memorial services for 94-year-old Shirley Pruss of Spencer will be Thursday, November 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Primghar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in...
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Henry “Heinie” Schoof, 88 of Primghar
Services for 88-year-old Henry “Hienie” Schoof of Primghar will be Friday, November 4th, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Primghar with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar is in...
Weekly Health Update: The Nightingales Nurse Honor Guard
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Nurses in many cases are considered to among those noted as local heroes for the work they do in healthcare and a new program at Spencer Hospital is making sure they are properly recognized even at the end of their lives. Donna Krogman is one of...
Submit a Photo of a Veteran!
During the month of November, the Spencer Radio Group would like to dedicate this page to all our local Veterans, in appreciation of your service to our country. If you have a photo of a Veteran, please take a moment to submit below. The Veteran in the photo may be living or deceased. On Friday, November 11th Spencer Radio Group will randomly choose one entry to win a $300 Visa Gift Card!
Spencer Fire and Rescue Brings New Engine Into Service WIth Ceremonial Push-In
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Members of the local community came together on Sunday morning to help Spencer Fire and Rescue celebrate and bring its newest apparatus into service with a ceremonial push-in. Fire Chief John Conyn tells KICD News the new “Engine 992” replaces a 31-year-old unit known by the...
Spencer Police Chief Talks Halloween Safety
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Monday night will see ghosts, ghouls and a number of other characters hitting the streets looking for Halloween candy which means everyone should be paying extra attention when out and about to keep everyone safe. Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton says parents should also talk with...
Prosecution Calls Final Witness in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The prosecution has called its final witness in the first degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt in Estherville a week after the trial began with jury selection. Taking the stand Tuesday morning was DCI Special Agent Lynn Olson who told the court more than...
Suspicious Activity Leads to Ruthven Teen Being Charged wtih Drug Possession
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Ruthven teenager has been charged with allegedly possessing illegal substances after police investigated suspicious activity last week. A Deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office made contact early last Sunday morning but the teen is said to fled on foot while be being questioned.
