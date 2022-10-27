ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats' campaign arm

Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton's...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kemp steers away from criticizing Trump ahead of Georgia governor's race

For all of former President Donald Trump's efforts to defeat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during the primary, the Republican governor is loath to criticize his party's most influential figure ahead of next week's general election. Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins why he thinks Trump has steered clear of the state...
GEORGIA STATE
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms

More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney...
Takeaways from SCOTUS affirmative action cases: Conservatives may overturn precedent allowing race as a factor in admissions

The Supreme Court is poised to say that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration in admissions programs, a decision that will likely overturn decades-old precedent and could diminish the number of African American and Hispanic students in higher education. During a marathon session lasting almost five...
Fetterman on debate: 'I thought it was important that I show up'

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz "wasn't going to be easy" following a stroke earlier this year but "thought it was important that I show up," he told CNN's Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on "CNN This Morning." Fetterman's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates

When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That's the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they're receiving is "reply hazy, try again." What's happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials announced another massive...

