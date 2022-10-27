Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats' campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton's...
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is 'not interested in solving problems'
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, and...
Republicans ride optimistic wave into closing week of campaign, with all eyes on fight for Senate control
Republicans are riding a wave of optimism into the closing week of the fall campaign, eyeing seats far deeper into Democratic terrain than party leaders imagined only weeks ago, with rising GOP confidence of winning a strong House majority amid signs that critical Senate seats are also increasingly within their grasp.
Black men say they feel ignored by politicians. A historic Senate face-off between two Black men isn't helping
Aaron Bethea says he has voted election after election for US presidents, governors and senators -- and yet those lawmakers have done little to nothing to improve life for him, his family or his community. Bethea said he believes the issues he cares about, financial freedom and equal investment in...
Juan Ciscomani makes his play in Arizona as Republicans look to expand their Hispanic ranks
Juan Ciscomani enthusiastically bounds toward potential voters, introducing himself by announcing that he is running for Congress. "Anything that I can do to earn your vote or your support? Any questions?" he asks over and over as he encounters new people at an outdoor mall here in Tucson. Ciscomani is...
GOP Gov. Chris Sununu on backing election denier: 'I don't think anybody should be a one-issue voter'
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu believes that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election but is supporting Don Bolduc -- a GOP Senate nominee who has consistently pushed election falsehoods -- because he is considering a "variety of issues" in making his choice on Election Day. "It is not...
'I was acting like a traitor'; second cooperating Oath Keeper testifies in sedition trial
Graydon Young, the first Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection to January 6, 2021, told a jury Monday in the trial of five alleged leaders of the far-right group that after the 2020 election, he and other members believed the US government was covering up election fraud and the militia needed to act.
Kemp steers away from criticizing Trump ahead of Georgia governor's race
For all of former President Donald Trump's efforts to defeat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during the primary, the Republican governor is loath to criticize his party's most influential figure ahead of next week's general election. Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins why he thinks Trump has steered clear of the state...
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney...
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault. The claim that big names like Elon...
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
Takeaways from SCOTUS affirmative action cases: Conservatives may overturn precedent allowing race as a factor in admissions
The Supreme Court is poised to say that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration in admissions programs, a decision that will likely overturn decades-old precedent and could diminish the number of African American and Hispanic students in higher education. During a marathon session lasting almost five...
'We can walk and chew gum at the same time': Cheri Beasley vows to fight inflation and for abortion rights
Cheri Beasley, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in North Carolina, said Sunday her state needed a senator "who's going to fight hard to lower costs" but avoided a question over whether she was satisfied with how President Joe Biden and national Democrats have handled inflation. "Folks want to know...
US Iran envoy says he is focused on 'where we can be useful' and not going to 'waste our time' on nuclear deal right now
The US Special Envoy for Iran on Monday said the United States is focused on matters on Iran "where we can be useful," and is not currently going to "waste our time" on the nuclear deal "if nothing's going to happen." Rob Malley said the US is still committed to...
Fetterman on debate: 'I thought it was important that I show up'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz "wasn't going to be easy" following a stroke earlier this year but "thought it was important that I show up," he told CNN's Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on "CNN This Morning." Fetterman's...
A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates
When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That's the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they're receiving is "reply hazy, try again." What's happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials announced another massive...
