Flathead Beacon
How Many Stamps Does That Need?
2:39 a.m. Several gunshots woke a Whitefish resident. 8:13 a.m. A truck got stuck in the sandbar along the river. 10:50 a.m. An elderly man was sitting on a bench in front of a store. 11:24 a.m. A mini horse was loose on a trail. 12:30 p.m. A soccer parent...
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana woman, who went viral after she had shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf and bragged about the kill on social media, was cited for animal cruelty.
Flathead Beacon
Glacier Country Tourism Reports Sluggish Summer Travel Season
Following the dizzying pace of record-breaking visitation in 2021, a combination of factors including inflation, high fuel prices and one of the coldest recorded springs in the Flathead Valley had a chilling effect on travel to the Glacier Country region this summer, according to new tourism data. “If this summer...
gearjunkie.com
Montana Officials Charge Woman Who Shot and Skinned Husky With Animal Cruelty
A local sheriff’s department has identified and charged the woman who posted photos of herself with a husky she boasted about killing and skinning — claiming that the dog was a wolf. On Sept. 26, a Montana woman lit up the internet — for all the wrong reasons...
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
montanarightnow.com
Homicide under investigation in Bigfork
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office investigates Bigfork homicide
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Bigfork. Officials were called to a home for a welfare check on Friday and found a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman dead inside. Sheriff Brian Heino said investigators interviewed a person of interest. No charges...
Humane Society of Northwest Montana receiving matching funds for adoptions
It’s the final days to adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Northwest Montana in Kalispell with matching funds going directly back to the animal shelter.
Flathead Beacon
Facing Another Book Challenge, Library Board Votes to Retain Title
A year ago, the ImagineIF Library system received the first of eight public requests lobbying for the removal of two books in its collection: “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” Both titles had become familiar to anyone tracking nationwide efforts to censor books addressing sexuality, gender identity and LGBTQ issues in schools and public libraries.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Accused of Attacking, Restraining Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Violating Release Conditions
A Whitefish man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, restraining her with duct tape in a basement and threatening to kill her last December was arrested again Friday for violating his conditions of release after he posted a $100,000 bond last year. Dylan Thomas Baker, 48, was booked Oct. 28 in...
Flathead Beacon
EPA Grants Bigfork School District $395,000 for Zero-Emission School Bus
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week announced the recipients of the 2022 Clean School Bus Program grants, including Bigfork Elementary School, which will receive $395,000 to purchase one zero-emission electric school bus. Bigfork Elementary School was one of 389 schools selected by the EPA to receive a grant, which awarded a total of $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 clean energy buses throughout the United States.
NBCMontana
Woman killed in Polson crash identified
MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
Flathead Beacon
Holmquist is a True Fiscal Conservative
After two years of working alongside Pam Holmquist, I would like to urge my fellow citizens of Flathead County to support Pam Holmquist in the upcoming election. She continues to protect your property rights, your freedoms, your tax dollars and she works hard to protect public safety with her support of a 4% raise in the operating budget of the Sheriff’s Office in FY 2022 and a 15% raise in his operating budget for FY 2023 while only raising the amount of county taxes on a $200,000 home by less than a dollar. She is the true fiscal conservative in the commissioner race.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Valley Schools Show Performance Declines in Nation’s Report Card, Yet Outperform National Averages
The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NEAP), or the Nation’s Report Card, a U.S. Department of Education testing program, released its first set of comprehensive test results since the beginning of the pandemic on Oct. 24, showing unprecedented setbacks for students across the country. While Montana and Flathead County students performed above the national average, the state and county reflected nationwide learning obstacles, with school districts across the valley reporting lower test scores as compared to pre-pandemic assessments. In the wake of the new data, Flathead Valley districts are focusing on closing learning gaps while addressing the wide array of enduring student needs that emerged during the pandemic.
Flathead Beacon
With Favorable Weather, Whitefish Water Main Project Makes Significant Progress
Favorable weather has allowed a multi-millionaire dollar project to replace a decades-old Whitefish water main to continue beyond its originally scheduled fall stop date. The Spokane Avenue Water Main Replacement Project began in early September and has led to traffic delays and restrictions as the work progresses. The project isn’t expected to be fully completed until May 2023, after which the Montana Department of Transportation will have to complete an as yet unscheduled paving of the road surface. Craig Workman, the city’s public works director, is hopeful that the MDT paving will take place in June 2023.
Flathead Beacon
County Approves Purchase of Land for Septage Facility
The Flathead County Commissioners at their Oct. 21 meeting approved the purchase of a 36.9-acre property that could serve as a new regional septage facility in the county. The purchase agreement for the property, located at 305 Wiley Dike Road in the lower valley, is for $1.5 million with a closing date of the sale in January. The sale price is nearly three times what the commissioners initially approved of earlier in October.
