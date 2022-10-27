ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development

Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
Seeking for $8.9 Million, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Alamo is Perfect for Entertaining with Amazing Amenities and Features

1060 Livorna Road Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1060 Livorna Road, Alamo, California is a spectacular showplace with luxurious amenities includes 30-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, double-sided fireplace, custom lighting, heated Italian wood floors and dual island chef’s kitchen, glass and steel floating staircase and more. This Home in Alamo offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1060 Livorna Road, please contact Bonnie King (Phone: 925-200-4931) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco

San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them

As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale-watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
Contra Costa County 'Supes' may close youth facility

The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters. Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total about six-and-a-half million dollars for fiscal year 2022-23.
