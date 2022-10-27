Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Related
Campaign finance roundup: New filings show tight financial competition
With just a week until Election Day, candidates and proponents and opponents of local ballot measures in Midpeninsula races have filed another round of campaign finance reports, the last prior to Election Day. The most recent filings were due on Oct. 27 for a period that covers Sept. 29 through...
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
Guest opinions: School board member, planning commissioner urge No on Measure V
Vote No on Measure V to walk back decades of segregation. She called it a "life-and-death" situation -- that building housing at the empty lot where Flood School used to be, within the Suburban Park neighborhood, is a life-and-death situation for her 5-year-old. I, too, have a 5-year-old. I am...
Measure V race is most expensive local race, with $400K in contributions to defeat measure
The No on Measure V campaign has once again both outraised and outspent Yes on V – raising more than five times what the measure's proponents have raised and making this the highest-funded local race. Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict...
Letters to the editor: Toxicity in Portola Valley race, support for Anna Eshoo, Mary Hufty and Steve Lubin
It's time to speak out about Dale Pfau's toxic comments. I am writing this statement because, as a friend wrote me, "all we need for tyranny to occur is for good (wo)men to stay silent." During The Almanac's Portola Valley Town Council election forum on Sept. 29, disparaging comments about...
Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown
Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses. Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue. The...
Amid tense salary negotiations, Portola Valley teachers urge district to not add time to their workdays
Portola Valley Elementary School District teachers stuck paper plates, with handwritten lists of their responsibilities, to a wall in the Corte Madera School Annex during a Thursday, Oct. 27, governing board meeting. They were there to plead district officials to not to add an extra 30 minutes to their already busy workdays.
reelsf.com
Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
luxury-houses.net
Seeking for $8.9 Million, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Alamo is Perfect for Entertaining with Amazing Amenities and Features
1060 Livorna Road Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1060 Livorna Road, Alamo, California is a spectacular showplace with luxurious amenities includes 30-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, double-sided fireplace, custom lighting, heated Italian wood floors and dual island chef’s kitchen, glass and steel floating staircase and more. This Home in Alamo offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1060 Livorna Road, please contact Bonnie King (Phone: 925-200-4931) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
idesignarch.com
Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco
San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
Paradise Post
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale-watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
San Leandro Bayfair mall could become mixed-use retail, housing and office space
San Leandro’s Bayfair mall sold this past summer after retailers steadily closed up shop over the last two decades despite its central location and proximity to BART.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
kalw.org
Contra Costa County 'Supes' may close youth facility
The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters. Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total about six-and-a-half million dollars for fiscal year 2022-23.
The Almanac Online
A Palo Alto restaurant that closed during the pandemic is reopening in a new space in December
The bar and lounge at the former Anatolian Kitchen restaurant, offering dining space for large groups. Photo by Veronica Weber. Anatolian Kitchen, a Kurdish and Turkish restaurant that operated for about a decade on Palo Alto's Birch Street before closing in 2021, is scheduled to reopen down the block in December, says owner Dino Tekdemir.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
