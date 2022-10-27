As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale-watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.

