Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
WTNH.com
AP source: Spurs waived Primo after allegation of exposure
A female former San Antonio Spurs employee has alleged that now-former Spurs guard Josh Primo exposed himself in her presence, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details had been revealed publicly by the...
WTNH.com
Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch — of the first half — and the Eagles’ star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass.
WTNH.com
NEN Social Blitz & Game Picks: Patriots at Jets
(WPRI) – The New England Nation crew gives their game picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup with the Jets. The crew also answers viewer questions on Social Blitz. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
WTNH.com
Patriots look to bounce back on the road against upstart Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WPRI) — For the third time this season, the Patriots head into Sunday looking to get back up to .500. The team is coming off a short week and their worst showing to date, in which they gave up 33 points to a struggling Bears offense at home on Monday night.
Texans HC Lovie Smith blasts trade deadline questions surrounding Brandin Cooks
Hours ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, one of the biggest names on the Houston Texans offense was missing from practice . Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been involved in rampant trade rumors in recent weeks, but according to head coach Lovie Smith, Cooks missed practice Tuesday for "personal reasons."
WTNH.com
NEN Roundtable: How will Mac Jones bounce back in Week 8
(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. How will Mac Jones bounce back after the QB drama these past two weeks? Has the second-year quarterback regressed?. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
Playing nose tackle can be a lonely, thankless job but Cardinals' Leki Fotu thrives
Playing the nose guard or nose tackle position in a 3-4 defense is one of the most thankless jobs in the NFL. It comes with little notoriety and a ton of bruises. There’s not a lot of fanfare but plenty of pain. Ask Leki Fotu, the Cardinals’ new starter there, who is asked to line up over the center or just off the shoulder of one of the guards, hold the point of attack, and swallow up...
WTNH.com
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. “Whole interaction was in...
Comments / 0