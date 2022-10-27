ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
WTNH.com

AP source: Spurs waived Primo after allegation of exposure

A female former San Antonio Spurs employee has alleged that now-former Spurs guard Josh Primo exposed himself in her presence, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details had been revealed publicly by the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WTNH.com

Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch — of the first half — and the Eagles’ star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTNH.com

NEN Social Blitz & Game Picks: Patriots at Jets

(WPRI) – The New England Nation crew gives their game picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup with the Jets. The crew also answers viewer questions on Social Blitz. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
WTNH.com

Patriots look to bounce back on the road against upstart Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WPRI) — For the third time this season, the Patriots head into Sunday looking to get back up to .500. The team is coming off a short week and their worst showing to date, in which they gave up 33 points to a struggling Bears offense at home on Monday night.
ALABAMA STATE
WTNH.com

NEN Roundtable: How will Mac Jones bounce back in Week 8

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. How will Mac Jones bounce back after the QB drama these past two weeks? Has the second-year quarterback regressed?. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Playing nose tackle can be a lonely, thankless job but Cardinals' Leki Fotu thrives

Playing the nose guard or nose tackle position in a 3-4 defense is one of the most thankless jobs in the NFL. It comes with little notoriety and a ton of bruises. There’s not a lot of fanfare but plenty of pain. Ask Leki Fotu, the Cardinals’ new starter there, who is asked to line up over the center or just off the shoulder of one of the guards, hold the point of attack, and swallow up...
UTAH STATE
WTNH.com

World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. “Whole interaction was in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy