WPMI
Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has identified 46-year-old Terrance Duncan of Prichard as the person armed in the standoff with law enforcement on Monday, October 31, 2022, on the 200 block of Government Street. Mr. Duncan died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot . If...
WPMI
Mental health experts aid in standoff de-escalation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police say they did everything they could to bring this situation to a peaceful end. That includes calling in mental health professionals from AltaPointe to help with negotiations. "Considering we had the family involved, we had physicians here, we had the surgeon here, we...
WPMI
Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: Amn Amanda Williams
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Amn Amanda Williams who has served 5 years in the U.S. Air Force. Thank you for your service, Amn Amanda Williams.
WPMI
Karlos Finley named Executive Director of Africatown Redevelopment Corp.
The Africatown Redevelopment Corporation Board of Directors has chosen local attorney Karlos Finley to serve as the organization’s first executive director. The appointment is effective immediately, according to Marc Jackson, chairman of the board of the non-profit organization. The Board of Directors is hosting an Executive Director and Board “Meet & Greet” for the community at 4:30 PM on December 6, 2022, at the Robert L. Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards Street, Mobile, AL 36610.
WPMI
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
WPMI
Foley motorcyclist hospitalized after hit and run
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, around 9:00 p.m. Monday night on October 31, 21-year-old Nicholoas Tomlin Foley was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The crash occurred on 9th Ave between S. McKenzie St. and Pine Street. The vehicle involved left the scene. Mr....
WPMI
What private eye report reveals in Saraland defamation case
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Saraland City Schools is taking a parent and his private eye to court. The school district is suing John Quinnelly, Sr. and his private investigator, Eric Winberg, for defamation and seeking a temporary restraining order. The complaint filed Friday says despite being sent a cease-and-desist letter, Quinnelly continued to "maliciously" spread false information about Saraland's football program and a player's eligibility. The complaint says, "more disturbingly," Quinnelly hired a private investigator to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In a statement to NBC 15 News, Quinnelly denied the accusations and said, "My only intentions are to keep things fair and equal across the playing field." The issue is personal for Quinnelly whose son was deemed ineligible in 2019 over a transfer violation, and the Daphne Trojans had to forfeit a football game.
WPMI
Warm start to November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Today will be mainly sunny and warm with highs in near 80. We will continue to watch a weak disturbance that will swing through the state tonight, with more clouds, but the air simply looks too dry for any rain. For the rest of the week, an upper ridge will build in, which will produce above average temperatures as afternoon highs surge into the low 80s.
WPMI
School system quiet on Murphy/Blount football brawl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A fight broke out after a high school football game Friday night. Murphy took on Blount high school. It was their final game of the 20-22 season. Murphy took the win 28 to 22 for their senior night. The two teams lined up for handshakes,...
WPMI
MCSO: Man charged with murder for allegedly selling Fentanyl to fatal overdose victim
On Monday, October 31, 2022, MICHAEL ELTON MOSELEY was. arrested and charged with felony murder for the death of Brian. Zewen. Zewen overdosed and died on August 13, 2022, after he. bought fentanyl from MOSELEY. Brian’s mother contacted Mobile. County Sheriff’s Office about his death and what she believed...
WPMI
Greater Gulf State Fair closed Saturday due to severe weather risk
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to risk of severe weather. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday. The event runs through November 6th at the fairgrounds off Cody Road. To...
