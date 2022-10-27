Read full article on original website
Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating
A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under investigation. It's not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Harlem Globetrotters returning to Springfield in February.
Springfield trick-or-treaters hit the streets for Halloween
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is Halloween night and many families took their kids out for trick-or-treating. It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. Reporter: “Who’s the most excited...
Town by Town: Triad sand, Halloween parade, and Boys and Girls Club Halloween
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Holyoke, and Springfield. South Hadley TRIAD, an initiative between seniors and law enforcement, is again offering buckets of sand for seniors as snow season nears. The sand can help with slippery steps, driveways, and walkways. If...
Wreath Across America partners with city of Chicopee to honor, remember veterans
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wreaths Across America is now in partnership with the city of Chicopee. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to honor our fallen troops with wreath laying ceremonies at local cemeteries around the Christmas holiday. Western Mass News spoke with Director of Veterans Services in Chicopee,...
United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts annual Boo Bash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The United Way of Pioneer Valley kicked off Halloween Eve with their family-friendly Boo Bash in an effort to introduce residents to family care services in the area. Families flocked to Tower Square Park in Springfield on Sunday to partake in some Halloween festivities hosted by...
Lifepoint Church holds annual Trunk or Treat
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Fall Fest returned to Lifepoint Church in Chicopee Sunday evening. The free event featured a trunk-or-treat, games, local food trucks and more. “We do events like this just to say that we’re here, let people know that we love them, and offer them a safe...
Setup underway for 2022 Bright Nights season
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday may have been Halloween, but Tuesday will mark the start of November and that means we are just weeks away from an annual light display in the Springfield area that draws in thousands of people every holiday season. Excitement is building for the 28th annual...
Halloween festivities hosted in downtown Amherst Sunday
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Halloween had an early start in Amherst Sunday with a trick or treating event and a special Halloween scavenger hunt that took place in downtown Amherst. Guests received free trick or treat bags and then made their way door to door to get goodies from their favorite...
Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax
Harlem Globetrotters returning to Springfield in February. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Springfield. Setup underway for 2022 Bright Nights season. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday may have been Halloween,
Wilbraham Police Association holds spooky 5k run and walk
This week, we feature a debate between the candidates for the 7th Hampden District House seat: Republican James Harrington and Democrat Aaron Saunders.
‘Out of this World’ Halloween experience held at Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Museums presented an out of this world Halloween experience on Saturday. Kids and parents wore their best costumes and trick-or-treated in the museum galleries, as well as participated in activities inspired by ‘The Card Tricks: Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards’ exhibit and the ‘Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass’ exhibit.
Crews respond to fire at Wilbraham nursing home
Getting Answers: does our soul survive bodily death?. Scientists and experts point to evidence that death is not the end and that our soul lives on connecting with loved ones who have passed on.
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run
It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under investigation. Getting Answers: Question...
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day
Volunteers placed flags on the graves of local veterans at the St. Thomas Cemetery In West Springfield on Saturday. Zoo in Forest Park in Springfield hosts 'Spooky Safari'. The Zoo in Forest Park hosted its annual Spooky Safari, presented by Teddy Bear Pools and Spas, on Saturday. A.G. candidate Andrea
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. 2 teens charged after fight at...
2 teens charged after fight at Chicopee Comp. football game
It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s...
Thriller 5K weaves its way through Chicopee streets
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual costume-themed Thriller 5K beginning at 11 a.m. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry. The race started and ended at Grise Funeral Home located on Springfield Street....
Corona Street fire in Springfield damages multiple garages
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday, emergency crews responded to a multiple garage fire in Springfield. The fire on Corona Street damaged one garage and destroyed another. Fire officials shared with Western Mass News some steps you can take to avoid this destruction to your property. On Sunday afternoon, Springfield police, fire...
Thunderbirds fans react to new traffic plans in place for downtown Springfield events
Volunteers place flags at veterans' graves at West Springfield cemetery. Updated: 10 hours ago. Volunteers placed
Car wedged under tractor-trailer in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Burnett Road early Tuesday morning. On arrival, Chicopee Police Officers report a car wedged under a tractor-trailer near the Pride gas station. There are no reported injuries at this time and crews are still on scene. The road is closed...
