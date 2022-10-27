ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating

HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield trick-or-treaters hit the streets for Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is Halloween night and many families took their kids out for trick-or-treating. It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. Reporter: “Who’s the most excited...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wreath Across America partners with city of Chicopee to honor, remember veterans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wreaths Across America is now in partnership with the city of Chicopee. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to honor our fallen troops with wreath laying ceremonies at local cemeteries around the Christmas holiday. Western Mass News spoke with Director of Veterans Services in Chicopee,...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts annual Boo Bash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The United Way of Pioneer Valley kicked off Halloween Eve with their family-friendly Boo Bash in an effort to introduce residents to family care services in the area. Families flocked to Tower Square Park in Springfield on Sunday to partake in some Halloween festivities hosted by...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Lifepoint Church holds annual Trunk or Treat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Fall Fest returned to Lifepoint Church in Chicopee Sunday evening. The free event featured a trunk-or-treat, games, local food trucks and more. “We do events like this just to say that we’re here, let people know that we love them, and offer them a safe...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Setup underway for 2022 Bright Nights season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday may have been Halloween, but Tuesday will mark the start of November and that means we are just weeks away from an annual light display in the Springfield area that draws in thousands of people every holiday season. Excitement is building for the 28th annual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Halloween festivities hosted in downtown Amherst Sunday

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Halloween had an early start in Amherst Sunday with a trick or treating event and a special Halloween scavenger hunt that took place in downtown Amherst. Guests received free trick or treat bags and then made their way door to door to get goodies from their favorite...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police Association holds spooky 5k run and walk

AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

‘Out of this World’ Halloween experience held at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Museums presented an out of this world Halloween experience on Saturday. Kids and parents wore their best costumes and trick-or-treated in the museum galleries, as well as participated in activities inspired by ‘The Card Tricks: Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards’ exhibit and the ‘Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass’ exhibit.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire at Wilbraham nursing home

WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 teens charged after fight at Chicopee Comp. football game

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thriller 5K weaves its way through Chicopee streets

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual costume-themed Thriller 5K beginning at 11 a.m. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry. The race started and ended at Grise Funeral Home located on Springfield Street....
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Corona Street fire in Springfield damages multiple garages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday, emergency crews responded to a multiple garage fire in Springfield. The fire on Corona Street damaged one garage and destroyed another. Fire officials shared with Western Mass News some steps you can take to avoid this destruction to your property. On Sunday afternoon, Springfield police, fire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Car wedged under tractor-trailer in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Burnett Road early Tuesday morning. On arrival, Chicopee Police Officers report a car wedged under a tractor-trailer near the Pride gas station. There are no reported injuries at this time and crews are still on scene. The road is closed...
CHICOPEE, MA

