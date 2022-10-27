ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooldridge, MO

Wooldridge residents and state lawmaker say rebuilding church is symbolic

A state lawmaker with more than 30 years of fire experience has never seen a blaze like last Saturday’s wildfire that destroyed 23 structures in mid-Missouri’s rural Wooldridge. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed), who represents Wooldridge in the Missouri House, helped fight the fire. He tells 939 the...
Two dead after crash on Highway 50 in Moniteau County

Two people are dead after crashing in Moniteau County over the weekend. The Highway Patrol says it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 50 between Tipton and California, Missouri. A truck was starting to make a left turn off the highway, when it was hit from behind by a minivan.
Columbia Police plan two informational meetings this week about camera proposal

Tuesday night is your first opportunity to learn specific details about Columbia’s planned FUSUS camera proposal. FUSUS is a platform that allows citizens to decide if and how they participate. Tonight’s informational meeting is from 6-8 at the Howard municipal building on Broadway. A second meeting is planned for...
Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center

MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
One hurt after shooting in east Columbia

Police are looking into a weekend shooting that left one person hurt in east Columbia. ABC 17 reports officers responded to Lakewood Apartments near Walnut Street and Old Highway 63 late Saturday night. They say one man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators...
(AUDIO): Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy previews November election on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 65 percent voter turnout for the November 8 general election. While that number seems high to Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy, he believes no-excuse absentee voting is causing some of the increased interest. Mr. Murphy joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table,” telling listeners that Republicans benefit from a higher voter turnout in Boone County. Murphy also breaks down numerous races, including the high-profile presiding commissioner race between Democrat Kip Kendrick and Republican Connie Leipard:
