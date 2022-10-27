ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
ABC 4

It’s a special Halloween edition of Good Things Utah

It’s a very special Halloween edition of Good Things Utah and we are going all out! Tune in to see our hosts dressed as pop stars – for the very first time singers Gwen, Britney, Dolly and Katy are gracing the set, dressed in their concert finest. Tune...
