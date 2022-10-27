ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
THE VILLAGES, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Vehicles hit by gunfire over weekend

Weekend gunfire in three locations resulted in two vehicles and one transformer being hit, according to authorities. A Lake City Police Department release states officers responded to reports of gunfire Friday night, early Sunday morning and again Sunday night, all on the north side of the city. The gunfire Friday...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood

Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
BROWNWOOD, TX
WCJB

K9 units search for missing Dixie County teenager

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing teenage girl from Dixie County is stepping up as concerns grow for the child’s safety. According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, K9 units are searching for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town. Two other law enforcement agencies are aiding in the search in the area near Old Town.
WCJB

Lake City Police officers investigate weekend gunfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired over the weekend. On Friday at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Northeast Coach Anders Lane. Officers found no evidence or damage in the area. On...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
ALACHUA, FL
villages-news.com

Driver injured in fiery crash after hitting guardrail and semi on I-75

An injured driver was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after crashing into a guardrail and a semi on Interstate 75. The 29-year-old Ocala woman was driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima at about 8 a.m. Friday southbound on I-75 at Mile Marker 330 when she was changing lanes and “lost traction” on the wet roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle collided with a guardrail in the center median before traveling back into the southbound lanes of I-75. Her vehicle proceeded to strike the tire of trailer being towed by a Freightliner truck driven by a 39-year-old Bakersfield, Calif. man.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Willie Mae Stokes Community Center will host a food giveaway

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A food giveaway will be held at the Willie Mae Stokes Community Center on Tuesday. The center is located at 355 NW 6th Ave in Micanopy. They will hand out bread, pastries, fresh produce, and meat. It will be on a first come first serve basis....
MICANOPY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Car wash fundraiser for ‘Baby Slade’ Saturday, Nov. 12

In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, born with many health problems, back and forth to his many doctor appointments in Gainesville and therapy in Inverness. Friends organized a car wash at Snow’s Market in Holder and raised enough money to purchase...
GAINESVILLE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Man found dead after trying to leave gang; 5 suspects arrested

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLa.- Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway in July of 2021. According to detectives at the Hernando County Sheriff's office, the suspects allegedly beat the victim to death to...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Today is the last day for gas tax savings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Today is the last day of the October sales tax holiday on gas. The sales tax holiday passed by the legislature reduced the gas sales tax by 25.3 cents per gallon during the month of October. The holiday is one of a number of tax relief...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy