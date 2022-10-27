Read full article on original website
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
Lake City Reporter
Vehicles hit by gunfire over weekend
Weekend gunfire in three locations resulted in two vehicles and one transformer being hit, according to authorities. A Lake City Police Department release states officers responded to reports of gunfire Friday night, early Sunday morning and again Sunday night, all on the north side of the city. The gunfire Friday...
WCJB
Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
villages-news.com
Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood
Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
WCJB
Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween. This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a...
WCJB
K9 units search for missing Dixie County teenager
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing teenage girl from Dixie County is stepping up as concerns grow for the child’s safety. According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, K9 units are searching for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town. Two other law enforcement agencies are aiding in the search in the area near Old Town.
WCJB
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. Troopers say a 70-year-old woman,...
Woman dead after car accident on CR 133 and Charmont St
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to an investigation by Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was exiting the roadway and ran off the road into a chain-link fence. Before the car made a final stop, it traveled across the grass yard and crashed into the fence. The driver was taken...
WCJB
Lake City Police officers investigate weekend gunfire
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired over the weekend. On Friday at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Northeast Coach Anders Lane. Officers found no evidence or damage in the area. On...
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
villages-news.com
Driver injured in fiery crash after hitting guardrail and semi on I-75
An injured driver was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after crashing into a guardrail and a semi on Interstate 75. The 29-year-old Ocala woman was driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima at about 8 a.m. Friday southbound on I-75 at Mile Marker 330 when she was changing lanes and “lost traction” on the wet roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle collided with a guardrail in the center median before traveling back into the southbound lanes of I-75. Her vehicle proceeded to strike the tire of trailer being towed by a Freightliner truck driven by a 39-year-old Bakersfield, Calif. man.
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
WCJB
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
WCJB
Willie Mae Stokes Community Center will host a food giveaway
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A food giveaway will be held at the Willie Mae Stokes Community Center on Tuesday. The center is located at 355 NW 6th Ave in Micanopy. They will hand out bread, pastries, fresh produce, and meat. It will be on a first come first serve basis....
Citrus County Chronicle
Car wash fundraiser for ‘Baby Slade’ Saturday, Nov. 12
In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, born with many health problems, back and forth to his many doctor appointments in Gainesville and therapy in Inverness. Friends organized a car wash at Snow’s Market in Holder and raised enough money to purchase...
pasconewsonline.com
Man found dead after trying to leave gang; 5 suspects arrested
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLa.- Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway in July of 2021. According to detectives at the Hernando County Sheriff's office, the suspects allegedly beat the victim to death to...
alachuachronicle.com
Today is the last day for gas tax savings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Today is the last day of the October sales tax holiday on gas. The sales tax holiday passed by the legislature reduced the gas sales tax by 25.3 cents per gallon during the month of October. The holiday is one of a number of tax relief...
WCJB
MCSO tries to identify duo accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents to help them find a pair of thieves. MCSO officials say the two individuals went to the Publix on Southwest Highway 200. The male suspect started a conversation with an elderly shopper to distract her. While the...
