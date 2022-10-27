Andy Dick was arrested last week for allegedly stealing power tools – and remains behind bars. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office jail records, obtained by Page Six, reveal that the disgraced comedian, 56, was arrested on Oct. 13 and has bail set at $50,000. Court records show the Santa Barbara County D.A. charged Dick with first-degree residential burglary, to which he pleaded not guilty. The Santa Barbara Police Department tells us that they received a dispatch call reporting a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the homeowner informed officers that they didn’t know Dick and that he didn’t have permission to be on...

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO