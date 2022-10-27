Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behaviorSIC NEWSMerced County, CA
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Related
Dozens arrested in massive mail theft scheme involving nearly $5M in losses
More than 80 people are facing grand theft, money laundering and conspiracy charges after a massive mail theft investigation revealed they stole nearly $5 million from hundreds of victims, authorities said.
Top Sinaloa Cartel Money Launderer Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison
A former attorney who laundered drug money for the notorious Sinaloa Cartel was sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday to more than 15 years in prison. Prosecutors say Juan Manuel Alvarez-Inzunza, 41, coordinated the movement of millions of dollars in drug proceeds. Some of the money was used to fund cocaine shipments into the United States, according to a prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum, which identified Alvarez-Inzunza as the lead defendant in a long-running wiretap investigation into the cartel.
California woman charged with using convicted killer Scott Peterson's name to claim benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California woman was charged with using the names of convicted killers, including Scott Peterson, to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits — a small but headline-grabbing part of more than $20 billion stolen in similar scams during the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said Wednesday.
AOL Corp
US Postal Service workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme in NJ, NY
Three U.S. Postal Service employees are among four people arrested in connection with a more than 5-year-old $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme carried out in the New York metropolitan area, according to the Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ, starting in December 2018, the...
Ex-Yale employee stole $40M for cars and real estate, feds say. She’s prison-bound
An anonymous tip sent to officials warned of suspicious activity, according to local reports.
California woman sues hospital for charging her $6,000 for a URINE TEST, after she took cocaine she feared was laced with fentanyl and went to ER
A California woman was left with a hefty $6,000 bill for a urine test after she went to the hospital after taking cocaine she thought was laced with fentanyl. Savannah Thompson walked into John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek around midnight on June 14 and left three hours later with a $6,095.70 bill for a single urine test.
Catholic church worker wrote 198 checks to herself and stole $451K in Oklahoma, feds say
Authorities said she also made about 1,068 fraudulent online transfers from the church account.
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
Andy Dick arrested for allegedly stealing power tools, remains in jail
Andy Dick was arrested last week for allegedly stealing power tools – and remains behind bars. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office jail records, obtained by Page Six, reveal that the disgraced comedian, 56, was arrested on Oct. 13 and has bail set at $50,000. Court records show the Santa Barbara County D.A. charged Dick with first-degree residential burglary, to which he pleaded not guilty. The Santa Barbara Police Department tells us that they received a dispatch call reporting a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the homeowner informed officers that they didn’t know Dick and that he didn’t have permission to be on...
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Owner of car buried at Bay Area mansion had reported it stolen, collected $87,000 insurance payout
The Atherton home's former owner, who had a history of murder and insurance fraud cases, reported the Mercedes-Benz stolen in 1992, San Mateo County's district attorney said.
'Just take care of me': How a corrupt FBI agent protected an L.A. crime figure for cash
An FBI agent was found guilty of sharing confidential information about the agency's investigations in exchange for cash payments and other bribes.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
A rancher in eastern Washington has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after bilking two companies out of $244 million over several years in a "ghost cattle" scheme, according to court documents.
Woman gets 7 years in prison for giving ‘big dog’ fentanyl to inmate, leading to overdose
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A former Santa Rita Jail inmate has been sentenced to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl to another inmate who overdosed on the drug, according to a press release sent out Friday by the United States Department of Justice. Kameron Patricia Reid, a 38-year-old San Leandro resident, said she did […]
Fentanyl crackdown nets 4 million pills, 217 arrests, California attorney general says
Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said a task force has seized more than 4 million fentanyl pills and nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl powder since April 2021.
Wanted Fugitive Arrested After Applying for Job With Sheriff's Office
"She applied for a job as a security guard," a detective for the Hudson County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.
80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme
More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
4 years ago California ‘integrated’ prison yards. A judge paused the policy, citing violence
The judge’s order won’t slow down the closure of California Correctional Center.
More than 300,000 fentanyl pills seized in federal bust connected to 3 major drug trafficking groups
A total of 17 people with cartel connections are facing federal charges following the seizure of hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills and more than a thousand pounds of methamphetamine, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.
Comments / 11