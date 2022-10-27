ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

Times of San Diego

Top Sinaloa Cartel Money Launderer Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison

A former attorney who laundered drug money for the notorious Sinaloa Cartel was sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday to more than 15 years in prison. Prosecutors say Juan Manuel Alvarez-Inzunza, 41, coordinated the movement of millions of dollars in drug proceeds. Some of the money was used to fund cocaine shipments into the United States, according to a prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum, which identified Alvarez-Inzunza as the lead defendant in a long-running wiretap investigation into the cartel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

California woman sues hospital for charging her $6,000 for a URINE TEST, after she took cocaine she feared was laced with fentanyl and went to ER

A California woman was left with a hefty $6,000 bill for a urine test after she went to the hospital after taking cocaine she thought was laced with fentanyl. Savannah Thompson walked into John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek around midnight on June 14 and left three hours later with a $6,095.70 bill for a single urine test.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Margaret Minnicks

Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants

A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Page Six

Andy Dick arrested for allegedly stealing power tools, remains in jail

Andy Dick was arrested last week for allegedly stealing power tools – and remains behind bars. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office jail records, obtained by Page Six, reveal that the disgraced comedian, 56, was arrested on Oct. 13 and has bail set at $50,000. Court records show the Santa Barbara County D.A. charged Dick with first-degree residential burglary, to which he pleaded not guilty. The Santa Barbara Police Department tells us that they received a dispatch call reporting a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the homeowner informed officers that they didn’t know Dick and that he didn’t have permission to be on...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme

More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...

