For Halloween, the rapper and gothic world-builder Backxwash has gifted us with a new album, His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering. It’s described as the final album in a trilogy that started with 2020’s God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It and continued with last year’s I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses, which we named our Album Of The Week back when it came out. His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering wasn’t accompanied by any advance singles, but there are 10 tracks on it, and featured guests include Vaelastrasz, Morgan-Paige, Michael Go, PUPIL SLICER, Censored Dialogue, Sadistik, and Ghais Guevara. Check it out below.

1 DAY AGO