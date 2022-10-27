Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Samia – “Mad At Me” (Feat. Papa MBye)
Early next year, Samia will release her sophomore album Honey. Recorded at Sylvan Esso members’ Nick Sandborn and Amelia Meath’s North Carolina studio, Honey features contributions from Christian Lee Hutson, Briston Maroney, Jake Luppen, and Raffaella. We’ve already heard lead single “Kill Her Freak Out,” and today Samia is following up with the electropop banger “Mad At Me,” which was co-written with Rostam Batmanglij and features Minneapolis rapper/singer Papa MBye.
Stereogum
Please Enjoy Kelly Clarkson Wailing Out A Dramatic “Monster Mash”
Exactly 60 years ago, the nightclub entertainer and Boris Karloff impersonator Bobby Pickett had a #1 hit about when you’re working in the lab late one night and your eyes behold an eerie sight. If there were any justice in the world, Bobby “Boris” Pickett And The Crypt-Kickers’ “Monster Mash” would return to #1 every Halloween, like it was “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Perhaps Kelly Clarkson, a lady with a few #1 hits of her own, can help.
'The Voice' Host Carson Daly On Blake Shelton's Series Departure: 'I'm Bummed, But I Get It'
Bittersweet farewells! Weeks after The Voice legend Blake Shelton revealed that he would be leaving NBC’s long-running singing competition series after 12 years, host Carson Daly is speaking out, detailing how the show “won’t be the same” without the country crooner. "I hate it," Daly spilled of Shelton’s departure during a new interview published on Monday, October 31. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."Part of Daly and Shelton’s closeness, it seems, comes from the fact that both stars are the only two cast members that have worked on The...
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist To Occupy All 10 Spots In Hot 100 Top 10
In the streaming era, musical artists frequently set new records with regard to Billboard’s main singles chart, the Hot 100 — especially records related to charting large quantities of songs concurrently, sometimes in clumps near the top of the chart. There was a time when a song had to be officially released as a single to crack the Hot 100 at all. Now anything that’s available to stream on an official platform can be included, which means every track on a blockbuster album has a shot at becoming a Hot 100 hit. In other words, the line between the singles chart and the albums chart is blurring.
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
Stereogum
James Hetfield Was Eddie Munson From Stranger Things For Halloween
This year, one of the most basic and inescapable Halloween costumes was Eddie Munson, the charismatic metalhead and drug dealer who leads the Hellfire Club on Stranger Things. One of the many people who dressed up like Eddie Munson was Metallica’s James Hetfield, who probably has a better claim to that costume than most. After all, the fictional character Eddie Munson was doing his best to look like ’80s James Hetfield, which means Hetfield was really just dressing up as himself, 35 years ago.
Everyone Else Is Totally Buggin', Because Donald Faison's Daughter's "Clueless" Costume Just Won Halloween
Nearly 30 years later and Clueless is still making an impact on pop culture and society.
Stereogum
Jello Biafra Shares Eulogy For Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro
D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for the Dead Kennedys, died this week at age 63. The band’s founder and frontman Jello Biafra has shared a loving tribute to Peligro via the Alternative Tentacles website and social media accounts. Here’s the eulogy in full:. D.H. PELIGRO: 1959-2022. Wow. I sure...
Stereogum
Watch Alvvays Cover “La Grange” In Costume As ZZ Top
Alvvays are currently on tour in support of their excellent new album Blue Rev, and on Saturday night they stopped in Los Angeles for a show at the Wiltern Theatre. They got in the Halloween spirit by dressing up as ZZ Top, and they even covered “La Grange” as a way to pay tribute to the rockers. Check out some clips from the show below.
Stereogum
Miss Grit – “Follow The Cyborg”
New York Korean-American artist Margaret Sohn, who performs as Miss Grit, has announced their debut album, Follow The Cyborg, out February 24 via Mute. The album is deeply conceptual, “following the path of a non-human machine as it moves from its helpless origin to awareness and liberation,” as a press release lays out. Follow The Cyborg follows Miss Grit’s two EPs: 2021’s Imposter and 2019’s Talk Talk. Along with the album announcement, Sohn is sharing the title track, which is below and comes with a video directed by Curry Sicong Tian.
Stereogum
Old Fire – “Corpus” (Feat. Bill Callahan)
This week, Old Fire (aka composer and producer John Mark Lapham) will release his sophomore album Voids via Western Vinyl. The collaborative album features guest spots from Bill Callahan, Adam Torres, Emily Cross, and Julia Holter; we’ve already heard “Dreamless” with Torres and “Don’t You Go” with Callahan, and “Window Without A World” featuring Holter. Now, Lapham is sharing his fourth and final single, and this one also features Callahan: “Corpus.”
Stereogum
The Roots Preview New Song “Misunderstood” Feat. Erykah Badu & Tierra Whack
Late last week, the Roots debuted a new song featuring Erykah Badu and Tierra Whack called “Misunderstood.” The song was premiered on New York’s Hot 97, whose Funk Flex challenged the Roots to release new music. “I challenged The Roots last week, and they delivered big time,” Flex said on air before introducing “Misunderstood,” which was produced by Questlove and Jorun Bombay. “The knock on this is crazy … This is so mean.”
Stereogum
The Number Ones: 50 Cent’s “In Da Club”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. If you bought 50 Cent’s debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ on the day...
Stereogum
Shamir – “Breathe”
In 2017, Shamir Bailey followed his hugely promising 2015 debut Ratchet with Hope, a DIY indie pop album that he first posted on SoundCloud. Hope was an abrupt left turn, and it signaled an entirely different artistic direction. Since then, Shamir has come out with six more albums, most of them self-released. Today, Shamir has announced a new deal with venerable Pacific Northwest indie Kill Rock Stars, and he’s planning a fifth-anniversary Hope reissue with a couple of unreleased songs.
Stereogum
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Pretty Boy”
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are back with a new single, “Pretty Boy.” It’ll appear on a new album that’s due out next year, though details on that have yet to be announced. The track was co-produced with Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey, and it features guitar-playing from Johnny Marr.
Stereogum
Watch Jack White’s Surprise Performance At CMT’s Loretta Lynn Tribute Concert
In 2004, the country legend Loretta Lynn released her comeback album Van Lear Rose. Longtime admirer Jack White produced the album, played guitar on it, and sang a duet with Lynn, but Van Lear Rose wasn’t exactly a collaborative album. Lynn wrote almost every song on the LP herself; White was there to assist. Earlier this month, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90. In an Instagram tribute, Jack White wrote that Lynn was “a mother figure,” a “very good friend,” and “the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century.” Last night, Jack White got a chance to pay a different kind of tribute when he covered “Van Lear Rose,” one of the Loretta Lynn songs that he produced, at an all-star CMT special.
Stereogum
fanclubwallet – “Roadkill”
Back in May, the Canadian musician Hannah Judge released her debut album as fanclubwallet, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me. Today, she’s back with her first new track since then, a Halloween holiday-appropriate one in “Roadkill.” “‘Roadkill’ is basically about the way men put female musicians or just women in general up on strange pedestals,” Judge said in a statement. “Idolizing and viewing them as an object or prize to be won.”
Stereogum
His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering
For Halloween, the rapper and gothic world-builder Backxwash has gifted us with a new album, His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering. It’s described as the final album in a trilogy that started with 2020’s God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It and continued with last year’s I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses, which we named our Album Of The Week back when it came out. His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering wasn’t accompanied by any advance singles, but there are 10 tracks on it, and featured guests include Vaelastrasz, Morgan-Paige, Michael Go, PUPIL SLICER, Censored Dialogue, Sadistik, and Ghais Guevara. Check it out below.
