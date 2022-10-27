Read full article on original website
WSMV
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Oct. 31, Titans Detectives were conducting surveillance at a Kroger location that has high levels of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives observed 26-year-old Wilquonta Haslyn Bailey parked at...
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Nashville home
Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville.
Child shot at Gallatin birthday party
Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child's birthday party.
wkdzradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
wvih.com
Two Indicted After Fatal Crash
Two women were indicted Wednesday by a Allen County Grand Jury in the death of a Scottsville man in September. Annissa Stanton, 28 of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, operating on a suspended operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and first-degree disorderly conduct.
WSMV
WBKO
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman faces felony charges after apparent road rage in Nashville
A woman was charged with felony aggravated assault after what appeared to be a road rage incident in Nashville.
WSMV
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
Man shot, woman injured in domestic assault in Ashland City
A man was shot and a woman was injured during a domestic assault Monday afternoon.
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
smokeybarn.com
I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating
I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating. The TBI has identified 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville as the victim in Monday Night’s Shooting on I24. “The investigation into that shooting remains active and ongoing. Agents are asking that anyone who may have seen any...
WBKO
3 Degree Guarantee to support Operation Stand Down Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation Stand Down Kentucky is a local charity that was picked by South Central Bank for this month’s 3 Degree Guarantee. $25 will go towards this charity every day that a forecast high is within 3 degrees of the actual high. This charity consists of various volunteers that are committed to ensure that the veterans of South Central Kentucky have direct access to necessary services related to medical, financial, and housing needs. They also focus on building accessible and affordable housing for veterans in the state. In addition, they provide aid with Federal Fiduciary funds when needed. This local organization is continuously working to expand across the country.
whvoradio.com
Fourth Man Charged In Oak Grove Drug Investigation
A fourth man has been charged Friday in connection to a drug investigation that started with a report of a disturbance in Oak Grove on October 6th. Oak Grove Police say 53-year-old Frederick Moon along with 56-year-old Randall Brion, 38-year-old James Wiseman, and 48-year-old William Mcabee were charged after a report of a disturbance on Idlewild Spur led to a large amount of drugs.
WBKO
Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
WSMV
