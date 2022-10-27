ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

For Pa.’s Fetterman, a post-debate show of strength — and solidarity

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGZQN_0ip0YgWF00

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman addresses supporters during an event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, 10/27/22 (Capital-Star photo by Ethan Dodd).

By Ethan Dodd

PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, as John Fetterman took the stage with singer-songwriter and musician Dave Matthews, the Democratic Senate nominee had a question.

“How many … of you have had your own personal major health challenge? … There’s a lot more of us to be rooting against Dr. Oz,” he said.

On Tuesday night, Fetterman faced Republican rival  Mehmet Oz in the race’s only publicly televised debate before election day on Nov. 8.

Some Democratic public figures from Pennsylvania, including former Gov. Ed Rendell, worried about his performance, according to The New York Times . Republican officials also questioned his fitness for office.

Fetterman gave a number of jumbled and misleading answers during the debate, but he anticipated these in his opening remarks, “I had a stroke. He never let me forget that. I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together.”

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s current  lieutenant governor, continues to have auditory processing issues after suffering a stroke in May, days before he won the Democratic primary.

“Doing that debate wasn’t exactly easy,” Fetterman told his and Matthew’s fans at Stage AE in Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

“I don’t think that’s ever been done before in American political history before,” he emphasized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRhJu_0ip0YgWF00

Musician Dave Matthews entertains — and exhorts — supporters of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman during an event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday,10/27/22 (Capital-Star photo by Ethan Dodd).

U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill., had several years to recover from a severe stroke in 2012 before debating Democrat Tammy Duckworth during his 2016 reelection campaign. Duckworth won the race.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman told the crowd that Fetterman proved on the debate stage that “he is a badass. John is courageous and he’s strong.”

Strength has become a focal point of Fetterman’s campaign.

“After that struggle, I got knocked down but I got back up,” he said, then bellowed, “I’m gonna fight for everyone in Pennsylvania who ever got knocked down, that ever had to get back up!”

After the crowd’s hands rose in solidarity with Fetterman’s health, he said, “I hope that when you had those challenges with your loved ones, I hope you didn’t have a doctor in your life making fun of it or ridiculing that. But unfortunately I do.”

Last month, the Oz campaign mocked and questioned Fetterman’s fitness to serve when he agreed to only participate in a single debate in late October with closed captioning.

In early September, Oz claimed Fetterman was “dodging debates because he does not want to answer for his radical left positons, or he’s too sick to participate in the debate,” NBC News reported.

The campaign has since changed focus from Fetterman’s health to his opponent’s views on addressing crime.

Still, Fetterman called out Oz’s credentials as a surgeon while bringing some levity to his disability.

“By January I’m gonna be feeling even better, but he will still be a fraud,” Fetterman said. “This is a guy that’s made millions of dollars scamming people. He sold miracle kinds of cures that I can’t even pronounce, even before the stroke.”

The joke warmed the audience up for Matthews’s solo guitar and vocals.

Fetterman welcomed him, “I’m gonna be standing on the same stage as an artist that made part of the soundtrack of my life.”

Matthews took the stage and bowed before Fetterman with a smile. The two shook hands. Then, Matthews turned his back to the audience to show off his Fetterman hoody.

“There ain’t nothing like the real thing and John Fetterman is the real thing,” he said as he began to play.

Ethan Dodd is a free-lance journalist based in Pittsburgh.

The post For Pa.’s Fetterman, a post-debate show of strength — and solidarity appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 90

Bubba Smith
4d ago

The sad thing is that the amount of early voting ballots sent in and the voter may have realized that this clown is definitely not qualified at this time to be a senator. This is just one more reason why the window of time for the mail in voting should either be eliminated, unless supported by a physician, or not any longer than two weeks from the required cut off date and time and nothing allowed after the date and time and filled out according to the law. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇦

Reply(24)
30
Connie Nania
4d ago

This is why early voting is wrong!!People now realize what they are getting with Fetterman.His health was the least of his problems,his ideas turned me off,!! Just remember though the last election,an uninformed lout that has zero appeal and didn't even bother to campaign,won against a man who had us energy independent, controlled the border and had the best economy we had seen in forty years.

Reply(1)
26
earlybird1
4d ago

Stroke aside he is a terrible leader. Take one look at Braddock Pennsylvania. Thousands of people yet only a few businesses most of which are struggling, not even a proper grocery store. The whole town is in poverty.

Reply(2)
11
Related
CBS Philly

Voter turnout among women will be key factor in Pennsylvania races

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - With two critical races here in the Commonwealth, candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are crisscrossing the state hoping to get out the vote. CBS3 spoke with a political analyst about the impact women voters will likely have, on the outcome of these races. The midterm elections are just a week away and the nation is closely watching the battleground state of Pennsylvania. With two high-profile races on the ballot, governor and U.S. Senate, political analysts say women may be the deciding factor in this election cycle."The Pennsylvania senate race, it could come down to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Mastriano, Fetterman on campaign trail in Southeastern Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Happening Saturday, Pennsylvania senatorial candidate John Fetterman is hitting the campaign trail. He is hosting a rally Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia.State representative Malcolm Kenyatta and other state and local officials will be there as well.That rally will be at the Howard Gittis Student Center on Temple's campus starting at 2 p.m.At 1 p.m., Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is hosting a campaign rally in Lancaster County.It's happening at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim.Before you cast your ballot, make sure you check out the Voter Guide. It has everything you need to know about requesting a mail-in ballot and where to find your polling place.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?

The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Democrats seize on Oz’s ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’ abortion response

Asked how he would vote on a proposed national 15-week abortion ban, the celebrity heart surgeon said he opposes the federal government dictating abortion policies, adding that authority should rest with women, their physicians — and local politicians. The post Democrats seize on Oz’s ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’ abortion response appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy