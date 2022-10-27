Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Taylor Swift Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart History With 10 Songs In Top 10
A little over a week after her highly anticipated 10th studio album Midnights was released, Taylor Swift has hit a new milestone: she has secured every Top 10 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 list, and is the first artist to ever do it. The lead single from the album, “Anti-Hero,” took the No. 1 spot, followed by “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach,” “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled,” “Question...?,” “You’re On Your Own Kid,” “Karma,” and “Vigilante Shit.” All ten spots came from the original track listing (meaning none of the 3am tracks made the cut).
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again — Like, This Feud Will Never Die
It's been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
Bustle
Kendall Jenner Got Cheeky As Toy Story’s Jessie For Halloween
Kendall Jenner opted to serve up a saucy spin on Toy Story’s red-headed cowgirl Jessie for Halloween 2022. Taking to Instagram to show off her costume (as one does), the supermodel can be seen sporting a yellow-trimmed crop top similar to the one Jessie wears, and cheeky Y/Project denim shorts cinched with a chunky western-style belt and cow-printed chaps. Naturally, she finished things off with a custom red cowboy hat worn atop a red braided wig and grounded the look with a pair of simple brown boots.
Bustle
Millie Bobby Brown May Have Recorded Music With Her “Bud” Mariah Carey
Move over, “Running Up That Hill”: Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey might have their own song on the way. During The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s Oct. 27 episode, the Stranger Things star described her unlikely friendship with the Grammy winner, revealing, “We have sung together. ... Like, in her studio, sung together.”
Bustle
Jack Harlow Went All In On Cheesy Pickup Lines In An SNL Sketch
In a Saturday Night Live episode full of cameos and returns, first-time host and musical guest Jack Harlow still managed to have some magic SNL moments of his own. The rapper’s roles ranged from an AA attendee who took over the meeting with his Pixar movie idea to an inept flair bartender looking for redemption. Some of his most entertaining jokes, though, came when he played himself in a sketch inspired by The View.
Everyone Else Is Totally Buggin', Because Donald Faison's Daughter's "Clueless" Costume Just Won Halloween
Nearly 30 years later and Clueless is still making an impact on pop culture and society.
Bustle
Kendall Jenner’s Hilarious Cucumber Costume Doesn’t Disappoint
Halloween 2022 delivered in terms of celebrity costume content, with the stars pulling out all the stops. Sports presenter Alex Scott paid tribute to TLC with a leather ensemble, while Kerry Washington dressed up as Lionel Richie. Others, such as Kendall Jenner, delivered not one, but two winning costumes for the spooky season. The model first dressed up as Toy Story cowgirl Jessie, but it was her second outfit which truly grabbed fans’ attention. Jenner dressed up as a cucumber slice, poking fun at the moment earlier this year when she went viral for struggling to slice a cucumber.
14 Quintessential '90s And '00s Toys That Gen Alpha Will Never Really Get To Appreciate
What have they done to the Doodle Bear?
Bustle
Steven Knight Was Forced To “Tone Down” Real-Life Events For SAS Rogue Heroes
Steven Knight, creator and writer of Peaky Blinders, has returned with another talk-worthy BBC series titled SAS Rogue Heroes. The six-part drama uncovers how the covert Specialist Air Services were formed during World War II. With an all-star cast led by Sex Education’s Connor Swindells, Skins’ Jack O’Connell, and Game Of Thrones’ Alfie Allen, it’s no wonder the premiere episode, which aired on BBC One on October 30, left fans reeling. The wartime series is an adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s popular novel of the same name. His account was the first authorised history of the SAS, and it holds great value.
Bustle
Watch Kerry Washington Perform As Lionel Richie In Award-Worthy Halloween Costume
Well, it looks like Kerry Washington just won Halloween, with her uncanny impersonation of Lionel Richie winning the seal of approval from the funk and soul legend’s own daughter Nicole Richie. Posing on a revamped cover of Lionel’s self-titled 1982 debut album, Washington told her Instagram followers: “Ready to embarrass my kids.” The actor, complete with a stick-on moustache, then performed a lip-synched rendition of the singer’s hit “You Are.” And she managed to completely nail Lionel’s shoulder-shimmying mannerisms in the process.
Bustle
Kim K Went To Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Party In A Halloween Costume
Kim Kardashian knows how to be the life of the party — even when she’s not dressed for the part. On Oct. 30, the Kardashians star dressed as X-Men super-villain Mystique for Halloween, complete with dazzling blue face paint and head-to-toe scales. As part of her night out, she went to Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday soiree... which was not a costume party, much to her surprise.
Comments / 0