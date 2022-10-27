Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
kvrr.com
bulletin-news.com
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Highway patrol identifies Breckinridge man killed in Richland County crash
(Wyndmere, ND) -- A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been identified after a fatal crash in Richland County over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that just after 2 p.m. Saturday a car slammed into a motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Troy Green near the intersection of Highways 13 and 18 in Wyndmere.
valleynewslive.com
740thefan.com
Man found in Red River identified
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
kvrr.com
Feud between Eddy Co., ND landowner & hunters could lead to charges
EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – We could see the next phase in a disagreement between a group of hunters and a landowner seen in a viral video from Eddy County, North Dakota. State’s Attorney Ashley Lies tells KVRR she could reach her decision on charging Jacob Sweere, other hunters and a farmer for an incident that happened October 21st as early as Tuesday.
valleynewslive.com
kvrr.com
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
valleynewslive.com
740thefan.com
Driver hospitalized after high speed chase in Clay County
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man is in the hospital after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Clay County north of Moorhead Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, just after 11 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop the 30-year-old Henning, Minn. man on 90th Avenue North where he was seen crossing the centerline and not wearing a seatbelt.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
740thefan.com
Man found dead as grass fire spreads across 2 farmsteads
WILKIN CO., Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man was found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.
kvrr.com
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
valleynewslive.com
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief sounds alarm on deadly fentanyl pills: "they're killing a lot of people"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Ziboslki is talking about deadly Fentanyl pills out on the streets, and where they're coming from. "So, it's from China, through Mexico where they are pressed into these fake pill forms, and then they are brought overland for the most part into the U.S. Now they can also come in via the mail," said Zibolski.
valleynewslive.com
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND. “I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such...
