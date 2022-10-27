To barter or bestow ... what should the New England Patriots do as the NFL trade deadline looms?. The Patriots (4-4) are in an intriguing, if not precarious, spot as the hours dwindle, currently sitting within striking distance of the second consecutive playoff spot in the still-unfolding and developing post-Tom Brady era. An "Any Given Sunday" approach has never been more popular in today's NFL ... especially with parity, perhaps disguised as modern mediocrity, more prevalent than ever ... but others feel like the team should instead build for newer, brighter affairs, erasing the first layers of post-Brady activities to draw newer and ideally, better and more assure ones.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO