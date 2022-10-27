ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?

FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Dolphins Reportedly Interesting in Trading for Bradley Chubb

The Miami Dolphins brought in some big-name players in the offseason, and they reportedly are looking to land another one before the NFL trading deadline. The Dolphins were one of two teams, along with the New York Jets, mentioned by name in longtime NFL writer Peter King's weekly Monday morning column as being interested in making a deal for Denver Broncos edge defender Bradley Chubb.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rookie Rescue? Rams McVay Hints at Kyren Williams Playing vs. Bucs

The Los Angeles Rams are looking for any breadcrumbs they can get in the running game headed into Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. But per the injury update coach Sean McVay provided for fifth-round rookie Kyren Williams on Monday, the Rams could be getting a spark they desperately need.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Trade Impact Negligible on Bears Power Rankings

The trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn failed to impact the ranking of the Bears as much as Justin Fields' play against the Dallas Cowboys. That's the overall take from where the Bears went in power rankings after Week 8. Most of the polls at least had some note of the trades, or at least the first trade, but in most cases the Bears came in close to their previous ranking.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Despite Injuries, Browns Defense Playing with Increased Confidence

The Cleveland Browns defense set the tone for the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the resurgence started the week before in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns defense is suddenly performing like the unit many thought capable entering the season and should it continue after the bye, they will be a foe teams don't want to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Another AFC North Trade: Steelers Dealing Wide Receiver Chase Claypool

CINCINNATI — The Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears in exchange for a second-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates. Claypool was on the trade block and now he'll get to be Justin Fields' newest weapon in Chicago.The veteran receiver has 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Kerby Joseph Is Difference Maker

As the season has progressed, the rookies in the Detroit Lions’ 2022 draft class have begun to see more action. While Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez began the season as starters, Kerby Joseph and James Mitchell continue to see increased playing time each week. All four saw playing time...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Bears Trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The Steelers have traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The Steelers received a future second-round pick in exchange for Claypool, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The move comes as a bit of a surprise as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported just a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Buy? Sell? Patriots’ Trade Deadline Strategy

To barter or bestow ... what should the New England Patriots do as the NFL trade deadline looms?. The Patriots (4-4) are in an intriguing, if not precarious, spot as the hours dwindle, currently sitting within striking distance of the second consecutive playoff spot in the still-unfolding and developing post-Tom Brady era. An "Any Given Sunday" approach has never been more popular in today's NFL ... especially with parity, perhaps disguised as modern mediocrity, more prevalent than ever ... but others feel like the team should instead build for newer, brighter affairs, erasing the first layers of post-Brady activities to draw newer and ideally, better and more assure ones.
FLORIDA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why the Giants Will Beat Seattle, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

The New York Giants head to Seattle for perhaps their biggest yet most underrated game on their 2022 schedule this far. A win would allow the Giants to keep pace with the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, where just a game separates the two division foes. A win would also give the...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Jets, Dolphins Could Deal 1st-Rd Pick for Bradley Chubb

On the eve of the league's trade deadline, there remains a burning question encircling the 3-5 Denver Broncos, fresh off a season-saving victory over the Jaguars. There were reports in the lead-up to the London game that "a lot of teams” are pursuing Chubb, a former Pro Bowler at his prime. One NFL general manager even admitted (albeit anonymously) to offering a "competitive" package for his services.
DENVER, CO

