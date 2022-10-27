Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Dolphins Reportedly Interesting in Trading for Bradley Chubb
The Miami Dolphins brought in some big-name players in the offseason, and they reportedly are looking to land another one before the NFL trading deadline. The Dolphins were one of two teams, along with the New York Jets, mentioned by name in longtime NFL writer Peter King's weekly Monday morning column as being interested in making a deal for Denver Broncos edge defender Bradley Chubb.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rookie Rescue? Rams McVay Hints at Kyren Williams Playing vs. Bucs
The Los Angeles Rams are looking for any breadcrumbs they can get in the running game headed into Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. But per the injury update coach Sean McVay provided for fifth-round rookie Kyren Williams on Monday, the Rams could be getting a spark they desperately need.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking another major loss following the one they took in Cleveland on Monday evening. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in week 8, according to a report. Awuzie was hurt on a play defending Browns wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper caught five...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Chidobe Awuzie ‘Feared’ Out For Season Following Injury Against Browns
CINCINNATI — Bengals star cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is expected to miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. According to Ian Rapoport, Awuzie "is feared" to have a torn ACL that will sideline him for multiple months. Awuzie suffered the injury in last night's game and had to be carted...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trade Impact Negligible on Bears Power Rankings
The trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn failed to impact the ranking of the Bears as much as Justin Fields' play against the Dallas Cowboys. That's the overall take from where the Bears went in power rankings after Week 8. Most of the polls at least had some note of the trades, or at least the first trade, but in most cases the Bears came in close to their previous ranking.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Despite Injuries, Browns Defense Playing with Increased Confidence
The Cleveland Browns defense set the tone for the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the resurgence started the week before in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns defense is suddenly performing like the unit many thought capable entering the season and should it continue after the bye, they will be a foe teams don't want to play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Trade Cost for DE? Rams & Brian Burns & 2 1st-Round Picks: Live-Blog NFL Tracker
NOV 1 DE COST The Cowboys continue to be connected to pass-rush trade rumors (see Bradley Chubb) … not that we completely see the logic. But just in case, it is instructional to know the price. We know it because the Los Angeles Rams offer for Panthers edge Brian...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Another AFC North Trade: Steelers Dealing Wide Receiver Chase Claypool
CINCINNATI — The Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears in exchange for a second-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates. Claypool was on the trade block and now he'll get to be Justin Fields' newest weapon in Chicago.The veteran receiver has 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Kerby Joseph Is Difference Maker
As the season has progressed, the rookies in the Detroit Lions’ 2022 draft class have begun to see more action. While Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez began the season as starters, Kerby Joseph and James Mitchell continue to see increased playing time each week. All four saw playing time...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Bears Trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
The Steelers have traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The Steelers received a future second-round pick in exchange for Claypool, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The move comes as a bit of a surprise as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported just a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Resilient Tyler Lockett & DK Metcalf Play Through Injury, Lift Seahawks to Statement Win
SEATTLE, Wash. - Less than 48 hours before kickoff, coach Pete Carroll and the Seahawks didn't know whether or not they would have star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett available for a much-anticipated Week 8 matchup with the Giants. Recovering from a patellar tendon injury suffered less than a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buy? Sell? Patriots’ Trade Deadline Strategy
To barter or bestow ... what should the New England Patriots do as the NFL trade deadline looms?. The Patriots (4-4) are in an intriguing, if not precarious, spot as the hours dwindle, currently sitting within striking distance of the second consecutive playoff spot in the still-unfolding and developing post-Tom Brady era. An "Any Given Sunday" approach has never been more popular in today's NFL ... especially with parity, perhaps disguised as modern mediocrity, more prevalent than ever ... but others feel like the team should instead build for newer, brighter affairs, erasing the first layers of post-Brady activities to draw newer and ideally, better and more assure ones.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. Goes on IR, Could Miss 8-10 Weeks With Ankle Injury
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will be placed on injured reserve and could miss 8-10 weeks with the high ankle sprain he suffered against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to reports from Ian Rapaport and Adam Schefter. This helps explain the blockbuster trade the Vikings made on Tuesday, acquiring...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why the Giants Will Beat Seattle, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The New York Giants head to Seattle for perhaps their biggest yet most underrated game on their 2022 schedule this far. A win would allow the Giants to keep pace with the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, where just a game separates the two division foes. A win would also give the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Jets, Dolphins Could Deal 1st-Rd Pick for Bradley Chubb
On the eve of the league's trade deadline, there remains a burning question encircling the 3-5 Denver Broncos, fresh off a season-saving victory over the Jaguars. There were reports in the lead-up to the London game that "a lot of teams” are pursuing Chubb, a former Pro Bowler at his prime. One NFL general manager even admitted (albeit anonymously) to offering a "competitive" package for his services.
Comments / 0