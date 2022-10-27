Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa aids Dolphins' turnaround in 31-27 win over Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, set his feet and went through three options before finding a wide-open teammate. Tagovailoa's cool and calm progression led to his third touchdown pass — a go-ahead, 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter that capped the Miami Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida dismisses pass rusher Cox for 'cumulative effect'
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox for what coach Billy Napier called “more of a cumulative effect here.”. Cox, a fifth-year junior and one of the team's best defenders, is expected to turn pro and enter the NFL draft. The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. He also leads the Gators with 19 quarterback hurries.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Playing nose tackle can be a lonely, thankless job but Cardinals' Leki Fotu thrives
Playing the nose guard or nose tackle position in a 3-4 defense is one of the most thankless jobs in the NFL. It comes with little notoriety and a ton of bruises. There’s not a lot of fanfare but plenty of pain. Ask Leki Fotu, the Cardinals’ new starter there, who is asked to line up over the center or just off the shoulder of one of the guards, hold the point of attack, and swallow up...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in deal with Lions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, adding another skill-position standout to a high-caliber offense for the NFC North leader. The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks topple Giants 27-13 to stay atop NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Lockett had a steady stream of visitors on the Seahawks bench — coach Pete Carroll, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs — all reminding the standout wide receiver he'd get another chance after two uncharacteristic mistakes. The opportunity emerged, and Lockett seized it, securing a...
'A beautiful relationship': Xavier's Jack Nunge on balancing marriage, college basketball
There's a rhythm that comes with being a college basketball player. A repetition that revolves around classes, schoolwork, practices, workouts, and, of course, the games. It's a cadence Jack Nunge, now in his sixth college season, knows well. ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bucks relying on their defense during their fast start
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo insists he still isn’t in a rhythm, even as statistics suggest he’s off to perhaps the best start of his career. Khris Middleton still isn’t in uniform as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery. Yet the Milwaukee Bucks still have played...
Citrus County Chronicle
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. “Whole interaction was in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday made sure the young and pesky Detroit Pistons wouldn't take down an NBA heavyweight for a second straight night. Holiday delivered one of the step-back jumpers that make his teammates marvel as he connected on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-108 victory over the Pistons on Monday night. Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Series is most-watched since 2019 through 2 games
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston's 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019. The audience for Saturday night's game was up 3% from the 10,434,000 for the Astros' 7-2 win over Atlanta in Game 2 last year and an increase of 17% from Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020's Game 2, which was seen by 9,184,000. Both those games were on a Wednesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks.
Comments / 0