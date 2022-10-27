Ohio Fishermen Who Got Caught Stuffing Walleye With Sinkers Have Pled NOT GUILTY

Remember those guys Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky?

Well if the names don’t sound familiar, they’re the guys who got caught stuffing their bag of walleye with eight-pounds of sinkers during a walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio back in September.

They first rocked the fishing world when a video went viral of Runyan getting caught red handed all by his lonesome, as the tournament director began to pull the sinkers out of the walleye, while everybody else was practically having to be restrained from fighting him.

A police escort removed him from the property… probably for his own safety.

Needless to say, the two have forever been blackballed from the fishing world, and put a stain on the integrity of the sport as well. No to mention they won a handful of tournaments this past year, one that included a $150,000 boat for a prize.

They were also charged with felonies for cheating, attempted grand theft, and possessing criminal tools, along with misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

They were released from jail on personal bonds of $2,500.

One would think that their consciences would smack them across the face at some point, and they’d own up to their actions, plead guilty and accept some lesser punishment.

But it appears that Runyan and Cominsky don’t have consciences, as according to the Associated Press, the two have pled not guilty to the charges.

NOT GUILTY.

Bro, there’s literally video evidence of the guy pulling the sinkers out of the fish, and y’all are still going to try to put on the innocent face and think y’all are gonna get away with it?

I’d like to think of myself as a guy who doesn’t get too worked up, but this right here is incredibly frustrating. Granted, I’m sure we’ll see them take a plea deal eventually, so the “not guilty” is probably just some legal legal strategy for right now to keep the trial moving along, but nevertheless, it’s pretty hilarious to hear.

Once these guys face the consequences of their actions, they don’t deserve to get within 100 yards of a competitive fishing event ever again.