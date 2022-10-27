Read full article on original website
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims
The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London. Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday. His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte...
Champions League: Spurs score crucial equaliser, Liverpool and Napoli goalless
Spurs' tails are up now as Lucas Moura flashes a cross in which nobody can get on the end of. This is great game now. End-to-end. Super free kick! Right into the head of the central defender. This result will do! They have started their second half so well and they are back in the Champions League.
South African sides set new T20 world record
Teenager Dewald Brevis starred as South African sides Titans and Knights set a new world record for the most runs scored in a Twenty20 cricket match. The collective total of 501 beat the previous world record of 497, set in a New Zealand provincial game between Otago (249) and Central Districts (248) in 2016.
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
Seoul Halloween crush: Aftermath of disaster in pictures
