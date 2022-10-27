ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Bailey Glows in Black Mermaid Gown With Statement Gold Jewelry at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

By Ayana Herndon
 5 days ago
Halle Bailey arrived at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere in a streamlined look on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. For the occasion, Bailey wore a strapless bustier gown by Toni Matičevski. The silhouette included a structured corset-style top with a mermaid-style skirt.

Halle Bailey at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

Bailey accessorized with striking gold jewelry, including a pair of Flicker circle earrings by Fernando Jorge that feature citrine stones and 18-karat yellow gold. An OH Poppi Tuscon necklace and a Shroomhead bangle by Outhouse Jewellery completed the look.

Accompanying Bailey on the red carpet was her sister, fellow singer, songwriter and actress, Chloe Bailey, as well as Rihanna , A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett and Micheal B. Jordan.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

Halle Bailey has had other standout fashion moments in recent weeks, including her look at the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. To the event, she wore a dazzling crystal-embellished gown from Georges Hobeika’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Bailey is exploring other endeavors along with music, preparing for her debut role as Ariel in Disney’s new live-action installment of “The Little Mermaid,” which is set to premiere on May 26.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to the successful 2018 Marvel Studios film “Black Panther.” The sequel stars returning cast members Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira, alongside newcomers Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne. The film debuts in theaters on Nov. 11.

