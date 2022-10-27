ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idj7P_0ip0Xz5100
Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't love a good urban legend? A myth or story you can tell around a campfire to spook your friends or show off your knowledge of local folklore.

Insider searched around the country to find the creepiest urban legend in each state, from a haunted bridge in Alabama that doubles as a portal to Hell to an infamous winged cryptid that flies over West Virginia.

So what is considered to be South Carolina's creepiest urban legend?

The Death of Julie Legare

South Carolina may be home to creepy Civil War battle sites , but the Palmetto State's most unnerving legend originates in the small coastal town of Edisto Island, where a young woman is believed to have been buried alive by her family.

According to the legend, Julia Legare , the daughter of a wealthy family in the 1800s, got sick and was pronounced dead before her family entombed her in their mausoleum. When the tomb was reopened years later following the death of another family member, they discovered a grisly sight. The body of Julia was no longer in her casket. Rather, it is believed she had been in a coma and woke up to fight her way out, ultimately dying before she was able to escape.

While the story itself is enough to give you nightmares about the school, the next part of the legend is sure to haunt your waking hours. It's said that the mausoleum was first opened to reveal the heartbreaking scene, the door won't stay shut. Different doors have each failed to stay closed, and residents seem to believe it is the spirit of Julia escaping her prison after being trapped in the tomb.

Check out Insider to see the full list of the creepiest urban legends around the country.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend

ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
ELGIN, SC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina, I have put together a list of three amazing places in South Carolina that are truly beautiful but often overlooked, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't before, because they are absolutely worth your time.
WSPA 7News

State Fair lost-and-found: Cellphones, dentures, a TV remote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The day after the South Carolina State Fair ended, dozens of lost-and-found items dropped from rides or left behind all in the excitement of food booths and carnival games are strewn in an office behind a vacant corn dog stand. The leftovers from the 12-day event that attracted some 400,000 visitors […]
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in South Carolina?

North America is home to just two species of crocodilian; the American alligator, and the American crocodile. There are also a few pockets of spectacled caiman (another crocodilian) living in Florida. South Carolina is home to just one, the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in South Carolina? Found as far north as North Carolina, alligators are common in many parts of coastal South Carolina, as well as other parts of the southeastern United States.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX8 News

Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
country1037fm.com

North And South Carolinians Rush To Get In On $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

Halloween could be a real treat for someone tonight, as the Powerball jackpot has topped the $1 billion mark. No one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s drawing, which was for a paltry $825 million. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery website, the top prize is now $1 billion. To win, players must match five numbers plus the Powerball number.
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
697
Followers
401
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy