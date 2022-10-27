ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Scotty McCreery Shares Heartwarming Photo Of Newborn Son

By Kelly Fisher
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zqgdj_0ip0XyCI00
Photo: Getty Images

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi , shared a heartwarming family photo as they brought their newborn son home. The “It Matters To Her” artist announced earlier this week that the couple’s firstborn child made his arrival on Monday (October 24), 11 days before his due date.

Merrick Avery McCreery — named in honor of Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III , and will be called Avery — was born at 4:34 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces “of nothin but love,” the McCreery’s announced on their social media channels at the time , tagging their photos in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God🙌🏼🙏🏼”

“Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,”McCreery said in a statement as he and Gabi announced their son’s arrival. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives. …Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth. I could not be more proud of her. She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his Dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his Mom.”

The McCreerys, who married in 2018, announced in June that they were expecting their first child at the end of the year. Since then, they’ve shared some sweet family photos including from the adorable baby shower — and McCreery played his final shows before going on paternity leave (his next performance is November 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada).

Welcome home, Avery!

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
The Independent

Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away

Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Speaks Out on Exit Rumors

It’s almost impossible to imagine The Young and the Restless without Victor Newman and his portrayer, Eric Braeden. And yet this weekend, rumors surfaced that we might have to do exactly that, as the iconic character and his much-loved alter ego would soon be exiting Genoa City. Never one...
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
697
Followers
401
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy