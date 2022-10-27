ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

Langhorne Judge Marries Couple in Their Late 80s, Celebrates Their Long-Awaited Decision

 5 days ago

The Buck County judge erectly married a couple who proved that marriage can happen at any age.Image via Daniel Baranoski

A Bucks County judge recently had the pleasure of marrying a couple who proved that it is never too late to follow your heart.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Baranoski recently married Edward Klopp, an 89-year-old USMC Korean War Veteran, and Lily Eppinger, 87. The couple has been together for almost 40 decades.

“Congratulations to the newlyweds!” the judge said on social media.

The ceremony took place at District Court 07-1-07, located at 142 Centre Street in Penndel.

“We wish many years of happiness to the young couple who have been in love for more than 37 years!”

The story of Klopp and Eppinger is a testament to the notion that anyone can show their love at any time, that love is one of the most important emotions that moves us all, and that a relationship like theirs transcends age.

Learn more about the judge’s services at the official website of the Bucks County Government.

