“Voting is a Spiritual Act”
As Election Day nears, one of our Syracuse University faculty experts shares a reminder to be kind this political season. The Rev. Brian Konkol, Ph.D., serves as Dean of Hendricks Chapel and Professor of Practice at Syracuse University, writes:. “The ballot box is sacred space and voting is a spiritual...
Setnor School of Music to Host Society of Composers, Inc. Conference Nov. 4-6
The Rose, Jules R. and Stanford S. Setnor School of Music in the College of Visual and Performing Arts will host the 2022 Society of Composers, Inc. (SCI) Region II Conference Nov. 4-6. SCI is an organization that is dedicated to the promotion of composition, performance, understanding and dissemination of...
Social Workers United’s Fall Donation Drive Aims to Help the Homeless in Syracuse
On any given night in the United States, there are 580,000 Americans who are homeless. Millions of others are on the edge: 37.2 million Americans live below the poverty level, 44 million are at the risk of suffering from hunger, and 1 in 6 children live in poverty. These disturbing...
On-Campus Student Flu Shot Clinics
Students may schedule appointments using the Patient Portal. Visit the Patient Portal Instructional webpage for more information. Subject to appointment availability, Fall 2022 Student Flu Clinic dates and times are available on the Barnes Center Flu Clinic webpage. Attending an Appointment. Students should bring their pharmacy benefit card and health...
Syracuse University Student Chosen as First Micron Intern Hire From Syracuse Veteran Community
Savion Pollard ’25 joined the U.S. Navy as a 21-year-old looking to be part of something bigger than himself and inspire others. Pollard served for eight years, working as a nuclear electronics technician on nuclear submarines and training other sailors; it was a successful mission in service to others and his country.
Career Readiness Week (Nov. 7-10) Supports Short- and Long-Term Growth
Helping to lead Career Readiness Week is Kate Mercer, Career Services career exploration specialist. “Our teams are excited to host the first Career Readiness Week, during which we support undergraduate students in developing several facets of their professional persona, while also preparing for life post-graduation,” Mercer says. “I am especially excited for our networking event, where students will have the opportunity to mingle with local alumni working in a variety of industries.”
