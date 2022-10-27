Helping to lead Career Readiness Week is Kate Mercer, Career Services career exploration specialist. “Our teams are excited to host the first Career Readiness Week, during which we support undergraduate students in developing several facets of their professional persona, while also preparing for life post-graduation,” Mercer says. “I am especially excited for our networking event, where students will have the opportunity to mingle with local alumni working in a variety of industries.”

