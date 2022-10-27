ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Voting is a Spiritual Act”

As Election Day nears, one of our Syracuse University faculty experts shares a reminder to be kind this political season. The Rev. Brian Konkol, Ph.D., serves as Dean of Hendricks Chapel and Professor of Practice at Syracuse University, writes:. “The ballot box is sacred space and voting is a spiritual...
On-Campus Student Flu Shot Clinics

Students may schedule appointments using the Patient Portal. Visit the Patient Portal Instructional webpage for more information. Subject to appointment availability, Fall 2022 Student Flu Clinic dates and times are available on the Barnes Center Flu Clinic webpage. Attending an Appointment. Students should bring their pharmacy benefit card and health...
Career Readiness Week (Nov. 7-10) Supports Short- and Long-Term Growth

Helping to lead Career Readiness Week is Kate Mercer, Career Services career exploration specialist. “Our teams are excited to host the first Career Readiness Week, during which we support undergraduate students in developing several facets of their professional persona, while also preparing for life post-graduation,” Mercer says. “I am especially excited for our networking event, where students will have the opportunity to mingle with local alumni working in a variety of industries.”
