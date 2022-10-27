ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't love a good urban legend? A myth or story you can tell around a campfire to spook your friends or show off your knowledge of local folklore.

Insider searched around the country to find the creepiest urban legend in each state, from a haunted bridge in Alabama that doubles as a portal to Hell to an infamous winged cryptid that flies over West Virginia.

So what is considered to be South Carolina's creepiest urban legend?

The Death of Julie Legare

South Carolina may be home to creepy Civil War battle sites , but the Palmetto State's most unnerving legend originates in the small coastal town of Edisto Island, where a young woman is believed to have been buried alive by her family.

According to the legend, Julia Legare , the daughter of a wealthy family in the 1800s, got sick and was pronounced dead before her family entombed her in their mausoleum. When the tomb was reopened years later following the death of another family member, they discovered a grisly sight. The body of Julia was no longer in her casket. Rather, it is believed she had been in a coma and woke up to fight her way out, ultimately dying before she was able to escape.

While the story itself is enough to give you nightmares about the school, the next part of the legend is sure to haunt your waking hours. It's said that the mausoleum was first opened to reveal the heartbreaking scene, the door won't stay shut. Different doors have each failed to stay closed, and residents seem to believe it is the spirit of Julia escaping her prison after being trapped in the tomb.

Check out Insider to see the full list of the creepiest urban legends around the country.

Nestine Dreher
4d ago

There is a place in South Carolina during the 70’s a vacant house had a ball of fire going around the house . If I hadn’t seen it I would not tell it . Was down toward Sumter.😷🏴‍☠️

Columbia, SC
