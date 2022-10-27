ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Showers will linger into the afternoon

SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers continue around San Antonio this morning, but the heaviest activity continues to push eastward towards the coast. Rainfall totals should be mostly below 1/4 inch, but some pockets of 1/2 inch or more will be possible. Mostly cloudy skies may tend to linger the rest of the day with temperatures struggling to get back to around 70 degrees. If we get some sun during the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
Bexar County early voting turnout numbers

SAN ANTONIO - New statistics from the Bexar County Elections Department on early voting turnout. Just over 11,500 people voted on Sunday. That means, since Monday, more than 192,000 voters have cast their ballots. Early voting is in full swing and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is the...
The marvelous Spiritlandia music festival takes place Saturday night

SAN ANTONIO - The largest day of the dead celebration continues, with the 4th annual Spiritlandia. The La Villita Historic Village has come alive with lights, music, and food. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy their live music festival, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., you can enjoy all sorts of family-friendly activities.
Foster Farms Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled. Company officials say they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The recall notice says the plastic pieces may be inside Foster Farms' fully-cooked frozen chicken breast patties. The products were produced this summer in 80-ounce plastic bag packages...
Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland

The UnitedHealthcare community plan of Texas has invested $5 million into the Multi-assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland here in San Antonio. That money will help address issues that people with disabilities face every day. Here to tell us more are Marian Cabanillas with UnitedHealthcare and Allan Castro CEO of MAC at Morgans Wonderland. Take a look to learn more!
