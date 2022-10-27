SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers continue around San Antonio this morning, but the heaviest activity continues to push eastward towards the coast. Rainfall totals should be mostly below 1/4 inch, but some pockets of 1/2 inch or more will be possible. Mostly cloudy skies may tend to linger the rest of the day with temperatures struggling to get back to around 70 degrees. If we get some sun during the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO