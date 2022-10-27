Read full article on original website
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Showers will linger into the afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers continue around San Antonio this morning, but the heaviest activity continues to push eastward towards the coast. Rainfall totals should be mostly below 1/4 inch, but some pockets of 1/2 inch or more will be possible. Mostly cloudy skies may tend to linger the rest of the day with temperatures struggling to get back to around 70 degrees. If we get some sun during the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Stone Oak Parkway closed near Hwy 281 following large gas leak
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy officials say crews are making repairs after a contractor damaged an underground gas line along Stone Oak Parkway Tuesday morning. A portion of Stone Oak Parkway near U.S. Highway 281 will be closed until repairs are complete. As shared by the San Antonio Police...
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
San Antonio businesses look to keep drunk drivers off roads during Halloween
SAN ANTONIO — Bars are expecting to be packed with both Halloween and sporting events taking place Monday night. While they want you to have fun they also want you to be safe. Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse Owner Haran Hernandez is ready for what promises to be a busy night....
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake
SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
Man believed to be speeding just before crashing to traffic signal pole
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after speeding and crashing into a metal signal controller cabinet, San Antonio police say. Police were called to the 6300 block of Medina Base Rd. late Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a man was allegedly speeding and swerving on the road before...
Firefighters pull driver from big rig after rollover accident in Far Southeast Bexar Co.
SAN ANTONIO - A truck driver had to be pulled from his big rig after a it rolled over on Far Southeast Bexar County highway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 37 near Donop Road and Braunig Lake. Police said several drivers stopped to help the...
One man hospitalized after heavy fire at a Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One man suffered a laceration in his arm after the first floor of a Northwest apartment caught on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Gentleman Road at the Terrace House Apartments for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and...
Tommy's Express Carwash will scare customers are they drive through the wash
SAN ANTONIO – For all you Halloween lovers, Tommy’s Express Carwash hosts its annual Tunnel of Terror. Team members will dress up in their scariest costumes to scare customers as they drive through the wash. The event is happening this weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at...
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
Bexar County early voting turnout numbers
SAN ANTONIO - New statistics from the Bexar County Elections Department on early voting turnout. Just over 11,500 people voted on Sunday. That means, since Monday, more than 192,000 voters have cast their ballots. Early voting is in full swing and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is the...
The marvelous Spiritlandia music festival takes place Saturday night
SAN ANTONIO - The largest day of the dead celebration continues, with the 4th annual Spiritlandia. The La Villita Historic Village has come alive with lights, music, and food. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy their live music festival, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., you can enjoy all sorts of family-friendly activities.
Foster Farms Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled
SAN ANTONIO - Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled. Company officials say they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The recall notice says the plastic pieces may be inside Foster Farms' fully-cooked frozen chicken breast patties. The products were produced this summer in 80-ounce plastic bag packages...
Traffic congestion caused disappointment for many fans at the Elton John Farewell concert
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
Driver crashes into concrete barrier while driving drunk, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver had a rude awakening Sunday night after crashing into a concrete barrier, police say. Police were called to the 11900 block of San Pedro St. when a driver failed to make a turnaround and crashed head-on into the barrier. A passenger inside...
Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland
The UnitedHealthcare community plan of Texas has invested $5 million into the Multi-assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland here in San Antonio. That money will help address issues that people with disabilities face every day. Here to tell us more are Marian Cabanillas with UnitedHealthcare and Allan Castro CEO of MAC at Morgans Wonderland. Take a look to learn more!
Man arrested for Intoxication Assault after crash sends passenger to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for Intoxication Assault after a crash left a passenger in critical condition. The accident happened around 4:00 a.m, on U.S. Hwy 281 N, towards the Northside of town. Police say the Nissan Altima was attempting to enter 281 North from I-35...
Spiritlandia: Nations Largest Day of The Dead Celebration
Oct. 27 - 30 La Villita in.
