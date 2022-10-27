OMAHA, Neb. — The Drug Enforcement Agency in Omaha is warning parents to look outside kids' Halloween baskets for drugs this Halloween. The local DEA field office says there's no credible local threat of fentanyl disguised as Halloween candy. Instead, agents encourage parents to look at how they're telling their teens and young children about the dangers of experimenting with drugs at the end of Red Ribbon Week.

OMAHA, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO