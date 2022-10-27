ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Two Omaha police officers placed on administrative leave after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man was shot and killed by police early Sunday morning and now two officers are on paid administrative leave. The Omaha Police Department says 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson was holding a gun while sitting in an SUV near 30th and Marcy streets. Officers say they...
OPD investigates shooting that left one man critically hurt

Omaha police investigate a shooting Sunday that left one man critically hurt. Officers say they received a ShotSpotter alert indicating four rounds were fired on Lake Street near N. 20th at approximately 3:35 p.m. They say the ShotSpotter was updated to later show 16 rounds. Police found 37-year-old Marshall Washington...
Deadly crash closes part of Highway 370 in Sarpy County

BELLEVUE, Neb. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Bellevue police told KETV NewsWatch 7 that both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between 36th and 42nd streets. Police said the driver was eastbound, crossed the grassy median and rolled several times...
'No credible threat': DEA on fentanyl-laced Halloween candy

OMAHA, Neb. — The Drug Enforcement Agency in Omaha is warning parents to look outside kids' Halloween baskets for drugs this Halloween. The local DEA field office says there's no credible local threat of fentanyl disguised as Halloween candy. Instead, agents encourage parents to look at how they're telling their teens and young children about the dangers of experimenting with drugs at the end of Red Ribbon Week.
Car ends up against a building after Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night. Omaha police said a car t-boned an SUV at 24th and Leavenworth around 9:45 p.m. The car ended up on its side against a nearby building. Of the three people injured, two had critical injuries....
Highway 370 in Sarpy County closed due to obstruction

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Monday morning's headlines for Omaha. Highway 370 in Sarpy County was closed Monday morning, according to authorities. An oversized load traveling eastbound became stuck near 160th Street. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic is moving...
Five people in the hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning

OMAHA, Neb. — Five people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at a house. Officials told KETV NewsWatch 7 police responded to the scene near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 a.m. All five were reportedly transported with critical injuries. Officials said...
Balcony fire at Bellevue apartment complex gets into the roof

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A fire got into the roof of a Bellevue apartment building after starting on a balcony, fire officials said. Crews found the scene at the Brent Village Apartments north of Galvin and Lincoln roads around 12:50 a.m. Fire investigators said one apartment was damaged. No one...
Election fraud not a problem in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. — Misinformation is false or inaccurate and can be spread accidentally. Disinformation is malicious and is spread deliberately. Both are pervasive this election cycle, as early voting gets underway. "I'm really excited to personally vote," said Eva Burklund, a University of Nebraska at Omaha sophomore, who chairs...
