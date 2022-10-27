Read full article on original website
Papillion woman sentenced to prison for first-degree assault, tampering for death of 55-year-old man
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Papillion woman was sentenced to prison in relation to the death of a 55-year-old man. Anne Valgora sentenced Monday in Sarpy County court to 40-50 years for first-degree assault and 1-2 years for tampering with physical evidence 1-2 years. The sentences for each count...
Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer to discuss 2 separate incidents in which an officer shot a person
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer is discussing two separate incidents in which an officer shot a person, including killing one person and seriously injuring another. In the most recent incident, an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters on Monday...
Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer says 'not hard to imagine' officer who shot man 'saved lives'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer provided new details Tuesday about the incident on Halloween night that led to an officer shooting a 31-year-old man. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
Two Omaha police officers placed on administrative leave after shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man was shot and killed by police early Sunday morning and now two officers are on paid administrative leave. The Omaha Police Department says 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson was holding a gun while sitting in an SUV near 30th and Marcy streets. Officers say they...
Omaha Police: Officer shoots driver who goes around barricades toward Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirms an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue. Officers say they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area Monday night, but that call never...
OPD investigates shooting that left one man critically hurt
Omaha police investigate a shooting Sunday that left one man critically hurt. Officers say they received a ShotSpotter alert indicating four rounds were fired on Lake Street near N. 20th at approximately 3:35 p.m. They say the ShotSpotter was updated to later show 16 rounds. Police found 37-year-old Marshall Washington...
Milwaukee man was arrested after deputies find six pounds of marijuana, 516 rounds of ammunition
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Friday after deputies found six pounds of marijuana, a loaded AR-15 and 516 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, according to Lancaster County authorities. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. on Friday, a...
Bellevue police identify victim of fatal crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police have identified the victim of a deadly crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Authorities said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jasmyne Murrillo, was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and rolled several times around 4 a.m. The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Brian Jose Garcia,...
Omaha police identify man killed by officers in shooting early Sunday morning
Omaha police identify the man killed by officers responding to a shots fired call. Investigators say they got a 911 call about a man shooting a gun outside a home Sunday near S. 30th and Marcy streets just after 3:00 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson inside a parked SUV.
Video shows driver nearly hitting Halloween trick-or-treaters before being shot by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police has confirmed an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area. Then, moments later, around...
Lincoln police say alcohol, speed factors in October crash that killed six people
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said alcohol and speed are to blame for the early October crash that killed six people. Investigators said 26-year-old Johnathon Kurth was traveling nearly 100 miles per hour when he slammed into a tree on Oct. 2. According to the investigation, Kurth had a...
Deadly crash closes part of Highway 370 in Sarpy County
BELLEVUE, Neb. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Bellevue police told KETV NewsWatch 7 that both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between 36th and 42nd streets. Police said the driver was eastbound, crossed the grassy median and rolled several times...
'They'll never get burnt down again': Omaha business donating new gazebo after suspected arson
OMAHA, Neb. — A new gazebo is set to come to Hanscom Park, weeks after a suspected arson. We showed you the remnants of the gazebo last month. Neighbors told us they were gutted by the loss. Now, one company is building a replacement. A sidewalk in Hanscom Park...
'No credible threat': DEA on fentanyl-laced Halloween candy
OMAHA, Neb. — The Drug Enforcement Agency in Omaha is warning parents to look outside kids' Halloween baskets for drugs this Halloween. The local DEA field office says there's no credible local threat of fentanyl disguised as Halloween candy. Instead, agents encourage parents to look at how they're telling their teens and young children about the dangers of experimenting with drugs at the end of Red Ribbon Week.
Car ends up against a building after Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night. Omaha police said a car t-boned an SUV at 24th and Leavenworth around 9:45 p.m. The car ended up on its side against a nearby building. Of the three people injured, two had critical injuries....
Highway 370 in Sarpy County closed due to obstruction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Monday morning's headlines for Omaha. Highway 370 in Sarpy County was closed Monday morning, according to authorities. An oversized load traveling eastbound became stuck near 160th Street. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic is moving...
Five people in the hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning
OMAHA, Neb. — Five people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at a house. Officials told KETV NewsWatch 7 police responded to the scene near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 a.m. All five were reportedly transported with critical injuries. Officials said...
Balcony fire at Bellevue apartment complex gets into the roof
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A fire got into the roof of a Bellevue apartment building after starting on a balcony, fire officials said. Crews found the scene at the Brent Village Apartments north of Galvin and Lincoln roads around 12:50 a.m. Fire investigators said one apartment was damaged. No one...
Election fraud not a problem in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. — Misinformation is false or inaccurate and can be spread accidentally. Disinformation is malicious and is spread deliberately. Both are pervasive this election cycle, as early voting gets underway. "I'm really excited to personally vote," said Eva Burklund, a University of Nebraska at Omaha sophomore, who chairs...
