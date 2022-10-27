ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Downtown Summerlin announces return of holiday events starting this month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is getting ready to welcome the start of the holiday season. Festivities kick off on Friday, November 18, with the return of widespread holiday activations, Santa's official arrival, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Stretch for Change Foundation feeds Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered near Casino Center and the Bonneville Transit Center to feed more than 50 people throughout the community. The Stretch for Change Foundation welcomed Las Vegans to "Love to the Streetz" on Sunday. The organization's mission is to give back to the community every...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Best Coffee Shops in Las Vegas

Any place can be a great place for digital nomads to work remotely, as long as you have a fully charged laptop and hotspot on your phone, but some places lend themselves to remote working more than others. The most obvious of those places is the classic coffee shop, which has long been the champion of “third place” workspaces.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA, Hearts Alive offering free food and kennels for found stray animals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada SPCA and Hearts Alive Village are working together to help those who find stray animals in the Las Vegas valley. The organizations say that due to the current intake suspension at The Animal Foundation, they will provide some free resources for people who find stray pets. That includes food and a kennel to house an animal in the finder's home until space is available or an owner can be located.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Sunset Park'd' food truck festival returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The food truck festival "Sunset Park'd" is returning to Las Vegas this weekend. Clark County Parks and Recreation says the event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sunset Park. Some of the valley's best food trucks will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

How Will You Hand Out Halloween Candy Tonight

Every year we seem to have the same conversation, how you are going to be handing out Halloween candy to the kids. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up and it’s amazing on how many people have different rules when it comes to handing out the treats!
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Bacon Nation Las Vegas, a 24/7 Bacon Concept, now open

Downtown Las Vegas is ready to bring home the bacon. Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group (DHG), the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nationalhogfarmer.com

First 24/7 bacon restaurant opens in Las Vegas

Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy