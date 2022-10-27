Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Related
news3lv.com
Shack Shack partners with VGK fans to raise money for USO Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Shake Shack is calling out all VGK fans to help raise money for USO Nevada. Join the “VGK Ladies,” “Vegas Knights Click,” and the “Vegas Golden Knights Misfits Fan Group” on Tuesday, November 1 to show support. Guests can...
news3lv.com
Night out with News 3 returns November 18
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Night out with News 3 returns to the Las Vegas Strip on November 18. Joining us now with more is board member for Signs of Hope, Zenja Dunn.
Only on 8: Las Vegas man lives in year-round haunted house in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Halloween may be one day a year, however there's one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it's Halloween all year long.(KLAS)
news3lv.com
Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
news3lv.com
Downtown Summerlin announces return of holiday events starting this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is getting ready to welcome the start of the holiday season. Festivities kick off on Friday, November 18, with the return of widespread holiday activations, Santa's official arrival, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.
news3lv.com
ARIA hosts job fair for upcoming food hall, tipped cook positions available
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ARIA Resort & Casino is looking for new hires as it prepares for the opening of its upcoming food hall. Clique Hospitality is hosting a two-day job fair to fill more than 100 hospitality roles throughout the resort. Jobs within the speakeasy and food...
news3lv.com
Stretch for Change Foundation feeds Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered near Casino Center and the Bonneville Transit Center to feed more than 50 people throughout the community. The Stretch for Change Foundation welcomed Las Vegans to "Love to the Streetz" on Sunday. The organization's mission is to give back to the community every...
Thrillist
The Best Coffee Shops in Las Vegas
Any place can be a great place for digital nomads to work remotely, as long as you have a fully charged laptop and hotspot on your phone, but some places lend themselves to remote working more than others. The most obvious of those places is the classic coffee shop, which has long been the champion of “third place” workspaces.
news3lv.com
Brand strategist Troy Gallo talks best of Halloween in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — No one does Halloween quite like Las Vegas. Troy Gallo from the BrainTrust Agency joined us to talk about the best everything when it comes to the holiday and how Vegas is bringing the scares.
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas to host 3rd annual 'Paws in the Park' event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is celebrating our furry friends this weekend. There will be a 3rd annual 'Paws in the Park' event taking place on Sunday, November 6th, from 9 a.m. to noon. You can find the event at the Aliante Nature Discovery...
Las Vegas Grand Prix hotel rates raised more than 300%
With a little over a year before the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race, hotel room rates for the Las Vegas Strip are beginning to be published.
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA, Hearts Alive offering free food and kennels for found stray animals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada SPCA and Hearts Alive Village are working together to help those who find stray animals in the Las Vegas valley. The organizations say that due to the current intake suspension at The Animal Foundation, they will provide some free resources for people who find stray pets. That includes food and a kennel to house an animal in the finder's home until space is available or an owner can be located.
news3lv.com
'Potted Potter' stars talk celebrating three-year anniversary in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Most people in Nevada only dress up once a year, but the stars of "Potted Potter" are wearing multiple outfits every night. Nicholas Charles and James Edwards joined us to talk about celebrating the show's three-year anniversary at Bally's Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
'Sunset Park'd' food truck festival returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The food truck festival "Sunset Park'd" is returning to Las Vegas this weekend. Clark County Parks and Recreation says the event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sunset Park. Some of the valley's best food trucks will be...
963kklz.com
How Will You Hand Out Halloween Candy Tonight
Every year we seem to have the same conversation, how you are going to be handing out Halloween candy to the kids. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up and it’s amazing on how many people have different rules when it comes to handing out the treats!
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip food hall hiring for tipped cook position, other hospitality roles
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a food hall that’s set to open on the Las Vegas Strip announced they are holding hiring fairs to fill over 100 union-backed hospitality roles. According to a news release, Clique Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week as they look...
Las Vegas residents line up to buy lottery tickets at Powerball grows to $1 billion
As the line snakes around the Lotto Store counting down to the Powerball, Las Vegas locals share what they would do if they won the lottery.
foodgressing.com
Bacon Nation Las Vegas, a 24/7 Bacon Concept, now open
Downtown Las Vegas is ready to bring home the bacon. Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group (DHG), the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
nationalhogfarmer.com
First 24/7 bacon restaurant opens in Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
news3lv.com
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbings headed for competency evaluation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing two people and injuring six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip is headed for a competency evaluation. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Yoni Barrios, 32, was bound over to Clark County District Court on Monday regarding competency.
Comments / 0