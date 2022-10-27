LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada SPCA and Hearts Alive Village are working together to help those who find stray animals in the Las Vegas valley. The organizations say that due to the current intake suspension at The Animal Foundation, they will provide some free resources for people who find stray pets. That includes food and a kennel to house an animal in the finder's home until space is available or an owner can be located.

