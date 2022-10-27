Read full article on original website
Feed it Forward 21: Helping those in need
Bakersfield, CA — Feed it Forward 21 is looking forward to its 21st year of providing free Thanksgiving meals to those who need it most in our community. On Saturday, November 5th the group will be at The Druids Lodge from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. to give the people across Bakersfield a place to come together.
Kern County residents find alternative way to trick-or-treat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — For many years, people have chosen to walk around their neighborhoods to trick-or-treat. However, it could be dangerous as the National Highway Traffic and Safety Association said in 2020 adults between the ages of 21 and 34 made up 68% of drunk driving deaths on Halloween night.
Kern County Libraries extending hours at East Kern branches
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Kern County Library will be extending its operating hours at its east Kern branches starting Nov. 7th. Fahra Daredia from the Kern County Library spoke about which branches will have longer hours, and how you can sign up for library services. The following branches...
City hosting low-cost dog vaccination clinic at Wilson Park
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control unit is hosting a low-cost vaccination, licensing and microchip clinic for dogs living within the city limits. The clinic will be at Wilson Park, located at 2300 Wilson Road, Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 9 a.m. to noon. According...
Halloween safety tips with Kern Public Health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Halloween can be fun, but it could have some lurking dangers for you or your trick-or-treaters. Brynn Carrigan from Kern Public Health came on the show to talk about what dangers to look for, and how costume goers can be safe on this spooky holiday.
SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication
The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
Kern County Supervisor 3rd District Interview: Jeff Flores
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Jeff Flores is a Board Trustee at the Kern High School Board of Trustees and the Chief of Staff to Supervisor Mike Maggard. Eyewitness news spoke to him about his run to replace Supervisor Maggard as 3rd District Kern County Supervisor and about timely issues and what he would like to do if elected.
The night before Halloween brings spooky good conditions
Twas the night before Halloween and all through Kern County, the weather remains calm and comfortable. Temperatures in Bakersfield on Sunday reached 74° and will stay in the 70s on Halloween. Trick or treaters can expect spooky good weather on Monday with temperatures reaching 76°. While the evening...
The Big Bounce America tour to stop by Bakersfield
The Big Bounce America touring bounce house event will stop by Bakersfield from November 4th through November 6th at the Kern County Soccer Park.
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Thousands of unused medications turned in for ‘Drug Takeback’ event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event. The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse. “We just don’t want these […]
Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
Man hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 19 identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train on October 19, as 48-year-old Jenaro Gabriel Blanco of Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers were called on October 19, 2022 at around 3:30 a.m. to the train tracks...
BPD investigating an attempted grand theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Environmental groups talk about potential gas leak hazard after 23,000 wells sold in CA
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — 45 orphaned as wells in the Morningstar neighborhood in East Bakersfield were found leaking this spring. As the state continues its transition away from gas and oil at the push from Gov. Gavin Newsom, more wells could be sold and left abandoned, leaving them exposed to potential leaking.
BPD is warning Bakersfield residents against an 'outstanding warrant' phone scam
BPD has gotten reports of scammers pretending to be police and demanding money to clear phony warrants.
Halloweekend kicks off with comfortable temperatures
Kern County is in store for a comfortable Halloween weekend, so if you are heading out to a pumpkin patch, corn maze, or costume party- the weather is most likely on your side. Bakersfield is seeing highs of 72° on Saturday and 74° on Sunday. Lows will be...
TGIF Kern County we have another warm day ahead just in time for our Halloween Holiday weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone get ready for a perfect Halloween Weekend with temps on the warmer side. We are still under this area of High Pressure keeping things on the warm side for the next few days. Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 78 degrees, with...
