whiterivernow.com
Lyon College celebrates a ‘Spooktacular’ with Delta Symphony
The Delta Symphony Orchestra (DSO), with conductor Dr. Neale Bartee of Jonesboro and concertmaster Barbara Reeve of Batesville, returned to Lyon College Sunday for the “Halloween Spooktacular” concert featuring classics such as “Night on Bald Mountain” and “Danse Macabre,” and pops movie themes from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Psycho,” and “Ghostbusters” among other favorites.
fourstatesliving.com
ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad
The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Phillip Alan Ponder
Phillip Alan Ponder, 81, of Owasso, Oklahoma, formerly of Newport, Arkansas passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, in Batesville, Arkansas. He was born August 17, 1941, at Grubbs, Arkansas to Ralph and Lenora Clayton Ponder. Phil was a graduate of Newport class of 1959. After graduation, he served in the...
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
Family of Clinton woman missing for months plead for help in search
A woman from Clinton has been reported missing after several attempts to contact her.
Kait 8
Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro. According to ArDOT, a tractor trailer caught fire Tuesday, Nov. 1, around 7:30 a.m., just north of Jonesboro on Hwy. 63. A social media post from the Jonesboro Police Department said...
talkbusiness.net
Former Arkansas State University Chancellor Dr. Robert Potts has died
Arkansas State University’s first chancellor, Dr. Robert Potts has died. The former chancellor of Florence, Ala., died after a lengthy illness, according to his family. Potts, 78, was the first individual to be appointed chancellor at A-State, in the fall of 2006 and served until 2010. He was then appointed the interim system president through 2011.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway. Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.
magnoliareporter.com
Artificial intelligence programmer in ag tech named ABI New Investigator of the Year
A major intersection of agriculture and technology today is in artificial intelligence and machine learning to process massive amounts of data from those quadcopters buzzing over crop fields. Operating multi-spectral and thermal cameras on drones is one thing, but programming computers to use that data to figure out complex agricultural...
Kait 8
Jury acquits man of rape
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape. According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial. Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020....
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Inaugural Battle of the Bridge brings together fans for fun football night
White River Now’s Gary Bridgman takes a look at the 2022 Citizens Bank Battle of the Bridge. It was the much anticipated (and inaugural) Citizens Bank Battle of the Bridge Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers and the Southside Southerners collided at Stewart Field with the Southerners coming out on top — 35 to 21.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Emil Carl Duveneck
Emil Carl Duveneck, 80, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 30, 2022 with his dog and cat by his side. Emil was born on February 2, 1942, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin to the late Emil A. and Angeline Dewey Duveneck. Emil was educated in local schools and worked for Outokumpu Brass as a crane operator and Jacobson’s Manufacturing as a machinist. Emil had many passions including historical reenactments which he participated in for 40 years. He also loved woodworking, beading, hunting, muzzleloaders and especially living in the mountains with his dogs. Emil will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Kait 8
Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Terry W. Price
Terry W. Price, 64, of Batesville, passed away on October 27, 2022, in Searcy. He was born May 7, 1958, in Batesville, Arkansas to Von Price and Maxine Clouse Price. Terry was a member of First Baptist Church and loved his Sunday school class, and he loved his family. He worked at Dixie’s Grocery Store for over 10 years stocking shelves, sacking groceries, ordering the milk, and doing anything else that he could do to help. Every night at 7:00 pm on the dot, Terry would call Dixie! Terry was the ultimate ”foodie” he loved to eat and his favorite food was steak; he also loved Dr. Pepper. He was on the Special Olympics National Bowling Team and even competed in a tournament in New York City. Terry enjoyed square dancing and country music; he also enjoyed watching NASCAR, playing video games and loved taking trips to Branson.
KTLO
Domestic altercation involving sisters leads one to plead guilty to charges stemming from family fight
A woman accused of becoming irate and hitting her sister with a baseball bat, spraying her with “Bear Mace” and smashing out windows and slashing tires on two of the relative’s vehicles appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday. The altercation between the sisters, who live across...
whiterivernow.com
Pioneers recap: Southside prevails in first Battle of the Bridge
Mistakes were the name of the game on Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers gifted the Southside Southerners all 35 of their points in a 35-21 loss at Stewart Field in the inaugural Battle of the Bridge. The Pioneers took the opening drive of the game and marched the ball...
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
Kait 8
Why you should keep leaves out of the trash
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Throwing away leaves might be on the to-do list, but keeping leaves on the lawn can have positive effects. Michelle Mobley, Independence County extension agent, said leaves have nutrients that can help a lawn. “If you do a three-inch layer and have those leaves shredded down,...
KTLO
Rural MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident
A rural Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident last Tuesday night in Baxter County. Twenty-three-year-old Whitney Mendenhall was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mendenhall was heading towart the Norfork Dam on...
whiterivernow.com
Southerners recap: Southside forces 6 turnovers in win over Pioneers
Over 5,000 people were on hand for the inaugural Battle of the Bridge between Southside and Batesville in varsity football at Stewart Field in Southside on Friday night. The crowd was treated to a great night of football and festivities for the communities. Before the game started, $2,000 in scholarships was presented to four members of each school. It was also senior night at Southside.
