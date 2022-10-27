ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Lyon College celebrates a ‘Spooktacular’ with Delta Symphony

The Delta Symphony Orchestra (DSO), with conductor Dr. Neale Bartee of Jonesboro and concertmaster Barbara Reeve of Batesville, returned to Lyon College Sunday for the “Halloween Spooktacular” concert featuring classics such as “Night on Bald Mountain” and “Danse Macabre,” and pops movie themes from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Psycho,” and “Ghostbusters” among other favorites.
BATESVILLE, AR
ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad

The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
TEXARKANA, TX
Obituary: Phillip Alan Ponder

Phillip Alan Ponder, 81, of Owasso, Oklahoma, formerly of Newport, Arkansas passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, in Batesville, Arkansas. He was born August 17, 1941, at Grubbs, Arkansas to Ralph and Lenora Clayton Ponder. Phil was a graduate of Newport class of 1959. After graduation, he served in the...
NEWPORT, AR
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
ARKANSAS STATE
Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro. According to ArDOT, a tractor trailer caught fire Tuesday, Nov. 1, around 7:30 a.m., just north of Jonesboro on Hwy. 63. A social media post from the Jonesboro Police Department said...
JONESBORO, AR
Former Arkansas State University Chancellor Dr. Robert Potts has died

Arkansas State University’s first chancellor, Dr. Robert Potts has died. The former chancellor of Florence, Ala., died after a lengthy illness, according to his family. Potts, 78, was the first individual to be appointed chancellor at A-State, in the fall of 2006 and served until 2010. He was then appointed the interim system president through 2011.
JONESBORO, AR
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway. Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.
JONESBORO, AR
Artificial intelligence programmer in ag tech named ABI New Investigator of the Year

A major intersection of agriculture and technology today is in artificial intelligence and machine learning to process massive amounts of data from those quadcopters buzzing over crop fields. Operating multi-spectral and thermal cameras on drones is one thing, but programming computers to use that data to figure out complex agricultural...
Jury acquits man of rape

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape. According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial. Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020....
HARRISBURG, AR
Obituary: Emil Carl Duveneck

Emil Carl Duveneck, 80, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 30, 2022 with his dog and cat by his side. Emil was born on February 2, 1942, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin to the late Emil A. and Angeline Dewey Duveneck. Emil was educated in local schools and worked for Outokumpu Brass as a crane operator and Jacobson’s Manufacturing as a machinist. Emil had many passions including historical reenactments which he participated in for 40 years. He also loved woodworking, beading, hunting, muzzleloaders and especially living in the mountains with his dogs. Emil will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Obituary: Terry W. Price

Terry W. Price, 64, of Batesville, passed away on October 27, 2022, in Searcy. He was born May 7, 1958, in Batesville, Arkansas to Von Price and Maxine Clouse Price. Terry was a member of First Baptist Church and loved his Sunday school class, and he loved his family. He worked at Dixie’s Grocery Store for over 10 years stocking shelves, sacking groceries, ordering the milk, and doing anything else that he could do to help. Every night at 7:00 pm on the dot, Terry would call Dixie! Terry was the ultimate ”foodie” he loved to eat and his favorite food was steak; he also loved Dr. Pepper. He was on the Special Olympics National Bowling Team and even competed in a tournament in New York City. Terry enjoyed square dancing and country music; he also enjoyed watching NASCAR, playing video games and loved taking trips to Branson.
BATESVILLE, AR
Pioneers recap: Southside prevails in first Battle of the Bridge

Mistakes were the name of the game on Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers gifted the Southside Southerners all 35 of their points in a 35-21 loss at Stewart Field in the inaugural Battle of the Bridge. The Pioneers took the opening drive of the game and marched the ball...
BATESVILLE, AR
Why you should keep leaves out of the trash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Throwing away leaves might be on the to-do list, but keeping leaves on the lawn can have positive effects. Michelle Mobley, Independence County extension agent, said leaves have nutrients that can help a lawn. “If you do a three-inch layer and have those leaves shredded down,...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Rural MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident

A rural Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident last Tuesday night in Baxter County. Twenty-three-year-old Whitney Mendenhall was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mendenhall was heading towart the Norfork Dam on...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Southerners recap: Southside forces 6 turnovers in win over Pioneers

Over 5,000 people were on hand for the inaugural Battle of the Bridge between Southside and Batesville in varsity football at Stewart Field in Southside on Friday night. The crowd was treated to a great night of football and festivities for the communities. Before the game started, $2,000 in scholarships was presented to four members of each school. It was also senior night at Southside.
BATESVILLE, AR

