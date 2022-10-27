Terry W. Price, 64, of Batesville, passed away on October 27, 2022, in Searcy. He was born May 7, 1958, in Batesville, Arkansas to Von Price and Maxine Clouse Price. Terry was a member of First Baptist Church and loved his Sunday school class, and he loved his family. He worked at Dixie’s Grocery Store for over 10 years stocking shelves, sacking groceries, ordering the milk, and doing anything else that he could do to help. Every night at 7:00 pm on the dot, Terry would call Dixie! Terry was the ultimate ”foodie” he loved to eat and his favorite food was steak; he also loved Dr. Pepper. He was on the Special Olympics National Bowling Team and even competed in a tournament in New York City. Terry enjoyed square dancing and country music; he also enjoyed watching NASCAR, playing video games and loved taking trips to Branson.

