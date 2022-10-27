What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.

