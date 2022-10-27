ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Hinds Co. supervisors could determine future of 182-acre housing project next month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of a 182-acre housing development known as Tinnin Estates could be determined at Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting early next month. District 2 Supervisor David Archie said the board will likely take up a request to rezone the property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to R-1A residential estates at its first meeting in November.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

A Century of Service: Mississippi accounting firm credits dedication to clients for 100 years of success

What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State receives $2M for Mississippi Teacher Residency program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Education and Human Development (COEHD) received a $2,038,589 grant from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). According to JSU leaders, funds will be used over a two-year period to cover tuition and expenses for graduate students participating in JSU’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program. Fifteen […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Consent decree lifted at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - County officials celebrated today after a consent decree over the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center was lifted after 10 years. “This has been certainly one of the greatest accomplishments we could have achieved here at this facility,” said Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Executive Director Marshand Crisler.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Governor extends Jackson’s State of Emergency due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that he is extending the State of Emergency in Jackson until November 22 amid the city’s water crisis. Reeves made the announcement in a statement that was released on Friday, October 28. He said since the State of Emergency was first issued on August 30, the […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot

Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ingalls receives $2 billion contract to build ship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of the Navy awarded a $2.4 billion contract modification to Ingalls Shipbuilding to construct LHA 9, a large-deck America-class amphibious assault ship. Ingalls announced that with the LHA 9 contract modification, the total value of the award from the Department of the Navy comes to $3.2 billion. “This is excellent news […]
JACKSON, MS
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

$40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton

CANTON, Miss. — Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries,...
CANTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Man rescued from Vicksburg’s muddy banks of the Mississippi

A man found himself stuck in the mud on the banks of the Mississippi River. Luckily, help was nearby. A video reel posted on social media by Vicksburg resident Sandy Cunningham Stegbauer, on Monday, showed a man, not identified, stuck along the Vicksburg bank of the Mississippi River. According to...
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy