WLBT
Hinds Co. supervisors could determine future of 182-acre housing project next month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of a 182-acre housing development known as Tinnin Estates could be determined at Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting early next month. District 2 Supervisor David Archie said the board will likely take up a request to rezone the property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to R-1A residential estates at its first meeting in November.
WLBT
Jackson mayor discusses plans to keep water running once governor’s emergency declaration expires
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba offered more details Monday about the city’s plans to keep its water plants running if a long-term operator isn’t in place when the state pulls out. “We may pursue standing up a temporary maintenance contract so we can maintain...
A Century of Service: Mississippi accounting firm credits dedication to clients for 100 years of success
What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
WLBT
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
Jackson State receives $2M for Mississippi Teacher Residency program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Education and Human Development (COEHD) received a $2,038,589 grant from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). According to JSU leaders, funds will be used over a two-year period to cover tuition and expenses for graduate students participating in JSU’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program. Fifteen […]
WLBT
Consent decree lifted at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - County officials celebrated today after a consent decree over the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center was lifted after 10 years. “This has been certainly one of the greatest accomplishments we could have achieved here at this facility,” said Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Executive Director Marshand Crisler.
Governor extends Jackson’s State of Emergency due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that he is extending the State of Emergency in Jackson until November 22 amid the city’s water crisis. Reeves made the announcement in a statement that was released on Friday, October 28. He said since the State of Emergency was first issued on August 30, the […]
WLOX
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
Vicksburg Post
Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot
Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
WLBT
JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
Ingalls receives $2 billion contract to build ship
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of the Navy awarded a $2.4 billion contract modification to Ingalls Shipbuilding to construct LHA 9, a large-deck America-class amphibious assault ship. Ingalls announced that with the LHA 9 contract modification, the total value of the award from the Department of the Navy comes to $3.2 billion. “This is excellent news […]
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. On the same day the emergency declaration was set to expire, Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22.
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
WAPT
$40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton
CANTON, Miss. — Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries,...
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 30, 2022: Lumumba and Henderson
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talks about water system repairs, long-term management, friction between him and Gov. Tate Reeves, and more. And Dr. Anita Henderson voices her concerns about the state of healthcare for women and children in Mississippi.
WLBT
Greyhound says it left Jackson due ‘to poor conditions’ and ‘lack of improvement’ at the bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greyhound Buses won’t be rolling up, in, or out of the capital city for the time being. This comes after the company said the Jackson Redevelopment Authority sent a notice of termination. On Monday, JRA filed a lawsuit against Greyhound Lines Inc., and its parent...
vicksburgnews.com
Man rescued from Vicksburg’s muddy banks of the Mississippi
A man found himself stuck in the mud on the banks of the Mississippi River. Luckily, help was nearby. A video reel posted on social media by Vicksburg resident Sandy Cunningham Stegbauer, on Monday, showed a man, not identified, stuck along the Vicksburg bank of the Mississippi River. According to...
wcbi.com
Powerball Jackpot has jumped up to second-largest total in lottery history
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – This weekend, you can win the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history. The jackpot jumped up to $825 million with a cash value of about $410 million. The largest jackpot was just over $1.5 billion back in January 2016. To find out...
Vicksburg Post
Former Mississippi Governor involved in single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
A former Mississippi Governor is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, former Governor Haley Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. Barbour swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road.
